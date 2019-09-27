VC Deals: Microsoft, Samsung Back AI Translation

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Microsoft’s M12 (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Samsung Next (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) joined the $60M Series C for language translating startup Unbabel. Point72 Ventures led the round. Unbabel says it offers an “AI-powered, human refined” translation platform that helps companies automate customer-facing translations between dozens of languages. The company says it’s translating more than 1M customer interactions each year, up 500% Y/Y. The new funds will help consolidate the company’s footprint across Europe and the U.S. and to expand in Asia.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Capital led the $25M Series B in DustPhotonics, which provides optical modules for data centers. DustPhotonics develops and manufactures pluggable optical modules and solutions for data center, enterprise, and HPC applications. The startup says the investment will help fund its product roadmap and expand its global presence.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) led the $20M round for and joined the board of blockchain firm Everledger. The UK-based startup focuses on areas relying on provenance and transparency, including diamonds, luxury goods, wine, and art. Everledger will launch a WeChat Mini Program for blockchain-tracked diamonds.

LinkedIn competitor Terminal raised $17M in a round led by 8VC. Terminal’s platform helps companies build remote engineering teams, and then helps with practicalities like finding workspaces and establishing benefits. The company will use some of the infusion to expand to 10 other cities globally over the next two years.

