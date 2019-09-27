Computing Power: Beyond The Size Of Processors

The evolution of intelligence in the software also promises to utilize commodity (relatively speaking) processors to deliver extreme performance.

While Moore’s law may be coming to an end, the alternatives to conventional computing are likely to ensure that the growth in processing power continues unabated.

The processor/compute market has been dominated by Intel (INTC) for long. However, with the rise of mobile devices ARM’s low-power designs became the standard for mobile devices. As times have progressed, ARM has been attempting to move into designs for heavier workloads and Intel has been trying to optimize its chips better. Also, the physical size of the transistor has been approaching a limit beyond which it cannot be reduced. While intelligent software could help increase processing power with older processor nodes, alternatives such as quantum computing promise to keep enhancing the computing power available.

The supply side

Even since George Moore came out with his observation that processing power should double every couple of years, the compute market has been trying to keep up with the Intel co-founder’s postulate. After holding for more than half a century, Moore’s law seems to be fading.

Sentiment aside, the sunset of Moore’s law implies that the rate at which chip can be further miniaturized versus the cost of setting up a fab is increasingly becoming non-linear.

Source: The Decline of Computers as a General Purpose Technology: Why Deep Learning and the End of Moore’s Law are Fragmenting Computing

Intel’s narrative on the delays in its 10 nm timelines has been that the company did not fully anticipate the technical challenges (lack Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) or the cutting edge technology that facilitates more granular etching of circuits on the silicon, quad patterning, the desire for a 2.7x scaling vs 2.42x when Intel went from 22nm to 14 nm etc) and the associated supply chain disruptions. However, we feel that lengthening the replacement cycle of their node from two to three years has also allowed Intel to spread the rising fixed costs over a larger timeframe. Intel had extended the useful life of PPE back in 2015 end:

During the assessment performed in Q4 2015, we considered factors such as the lengthening of the process technology cadence resulting in longer node transitions on both 14nm and 10nm products. With those longer transitions, we added a third product to our 14nm roadmap. We have also increased re-use of machinery and tools across each generation of process technology. As a result, we determined that the useful lives of machinery and equipment in our wafer fabrication facilities should be increased from four to five years. We will account for this as a change in estimate that will be applied prospectively, effective in Q1 2016. This change in depreciable life drives approximately $1.5 billion in lower depreciation expense for 2016.

Source: Intel SEC filings

The idea is not to target Intel but highlight what the leader of the industry has been facing as an indicator of the broader issues. The problems associated with excessive miniaturization are technical and have been reported across quarters. As the chips get smaller (by way of smaller transistors or components that do the elementary calculations behind processing), the time it takes for electrons to travel and the physical space associated with the chip also decline.

Another challenge is the wavelength of light used for lithography.

The shorter the wavelength of an electromagnetic wave, the more energy it carries, which results in a greater potential for damage to the chip being manufactured; very small-scale fabrication is highly sensitive to contamination and defects in the materials being used, too. Other issues, such as diffraction limits and statistical noise (natural variation in where the energy transferred by the EUV wave gets deposited into the chip layer), also conspire against the goal of achieving 100% perfect chips.

Source

In addition to the addressable aspects of material choice and wavelength, some issues arise when the size of transistors becomes comparable with that of the atoms that the transistors are built of.

To get a sense of actually how small 6 nm really is, the silicon atoms that make up the bulk of the processor are spaced roughly 0.5 nm apart, with the atoms themselves being very roughly 0.1 nm in diameter.

Source

While these limitations have not deterred scientists from building single-atom transistors, the commercial viability of these newer technologies may still be a while away.

The technical challenges associated with a reduction in size have translated into higher costs.

The cost to design a 28nm planar device ranges from $10 million to $35 million, according to Gartner. In comparison, the cost to design a 7nm system-on-a-chip ranges from $120 million to $420 million, according to Gartner. Generally, the cost to design a 5nm device ranges from $210 million to $680 million, according to Gartner. The cost to design a 3nm device ranges from $500 million to $1.5 billion, according to IBS. Process development costs ranges from $4 billion to $5 billion, while the fab cost runs into $15 billion to $20 billion, according to IBS

Source

The consequent pressure on margins has led to a consolidation in the industry, with the number of major foundry players now down to four.

<competitors

Source: Intel Investor Relations

We think that the industry consolidation could continue further, as the engineering challenges at 3 nm could lead to incremental investments dwarfing the current estimates.

Another aspect that has been weighing on the industry is the improvement in processor performance. Research suggests that improvements in processor performance have been diminishing.

Source: Computer Architecture – A Quantitative Approach

Overall, the consistent miniaturization has brought technology to a level where it is becoming cost-prohibitive to continue along the lines of the last half-century. However, the increasing need for computing power shows no signs of abatement. From specialized consumer applications (such as cryptocurrency mining and gaming) to business applications of climate modelling etc, the need for more computing power has never been greater. Furthermore, as data continues to grow, there is a limited reason to believe that the need for processing power will ever decline.

In the context of the challenges posed by miniaturization, a possible solution is to use specialized processors. Research suggests that the latest advancements in processor nodes do not necessarily translate into optimal performance for specialized workloads. Instead, sticking to older nodes could be a more viable solution.

We find Intel’s growing focus on GPUs to be one of the strongest indicators of GPUs becoming a mainstream phenomenon.

I would venture probably the GPU over time would be our broadest play just because it serves more than just AI so we can into a much broader applications space. Some of the other ASICs are custom-specific built for inference or training or GPU has more broad applications, so I'd probably say GPU.

Source: Citi Tech Conference

Increasingly GPUs are getting deployed for a variety of compute-intensive tasks. Nvidia (NVDA) lists over 600 applications across industries that can be accelerated using GPUs. Even cloud providers have been offering GPU acceleration as a service.

Apart from GPUs, the industry has been developing many alternative methods of computing. In addition to having implications for the entire processor value chain, alternative processing frameworks could also compete with the technical challenges of processor miniaturization.

The alternatives

Increasing the amount of memory in the processor

The difference in the speeds of a processor (faster) and memory (slower) has led to wasted processor cycles while waiting for data to be transferred to the processor and back. And over the last many years, the differential in speed has been growing.

Source

To reduce the gap between the speeds, there has been a concerted effort towards integrating memory and processing elements nearby or increasing the amount of on-chip memory. Several approaches including multi-level memory hierarchy, enhancement of DRAM memory architecture and instruction pre-fetch (getting data inside the processor before it is needed to minimize latency) have been considered.

In 2016, HPE (HPE) demonstrated its memory-driven computing architecture, which the company claimed was the world’s first.

Developed as part of The Machine research program, HPE's proof-of-concept prototype represents a major milestone in the company's efforts to transform the fundamental architecture on which all computers have been built for the past 60 years. The company has run new software programming tools on existing products, illustrating improved execution speeds of up to 8,000 times on a variety of workloads. HPE's Memory-Driven Computing architecture is incredibly scalable, from tiny IoT devices to the exascale, making it an ideal foundation for a wide range of emerging high-performance compute and data intensive workloads, including big data analytics.

Source: HPE Press Release

Further, in 2017, HPE threw its doors open to collaborative development:

As we moved through the milestones above, we've released the Memory-Driven Computing Developer Toolkit for developers to experiment with programming for this new environment. In addition, we're contributing new technologies to industry groups like the Gen-Z Consortium, and we've relied on over 20 technology partnerships with companies like Cavium to bring our Memory-Driven Computing vision to life.

Source: HPE Press Release

Coupled with HPE’s ambitions around GreenLake (on-demand IT consumption model), the company’s collaboration ecosystem is likely to enable HPE to offer memory-centric computing at scale. (It is worth noting that HPE had bought out Cray earlier this year to strengthen HPE’s high performance compute business).

Quantum computing

All computing systems rely on a fundamental ability to store and manipulate information. Current computers manipulate individual bits, which store information as binary 0 and 1 states. Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical phenomena to manipulate information. To do this, they rely on quantum bits, or qubits.

Source: IBM

Among the long list of companies vying for a slice of the quantum computing market, each has been bringing something unique to the table. While IBM (IBM) had been promoting quantum computing through the cloud for a while, Google (GOOGL) has (reportedly) achieved quantum supremacy. Quantum supremacy refers to a quantum computer solving a problem that the most powerful of traditional computers cannot.

Optical computing

While light has been known to carry information over long distances, it was in April this year that a group of researchers were able to create an Electro-Optic Modulator and a photoreceiver. The combination led to the demonstration of the world’s first O-E-O transistor. The O-E-O transistor could be used for inter-core communication and to sustain cache coherency, making photonics a consumer accessible technology.

It is also worth mentioning that while optical computing sound a promising alternative, is still far away from commercialization due to the inherent technical limitations.

Photons also present a potential solution to some of the challenges faced with quantum computers. Qubits are generally maintained near absolute zero temperatures and as the number of qubits in a system increases, the chances of qubits interacting with the outside world (leading to a loss of their quantum state or coherence) increase. Since photons do not interact with the external environment, the issue does not arise.

While HPE and IBM look closer to commercializing their products than others, the response from incumbents and the architecture of consumer (especially IoT) devices will shape up the market going forward.

With all the large public cloud players offering quantum computing capabilities, the evolution of business models (geared towards enterprise or consumer) will determine the scalability and margin impact of these technologies. As of now, extreme processing power associated with quantum computers is generally focused on complex research work with limited emphasis on the consumer side of the equation.

Considering the limitations to processor development posed by silicon-based technologies, market share of processor majors in consumer-first industries, investments in foundries and the switching costs across the supply chain, we think the pace of the transition (from traditional silicon to alternative technologies) will determine the quality of existence of incumbents in the processor market.

We think commodity node-based GPUs are likely to become the mainstream processor offering, with usage specificity and cost determining margins, and thus the ability to further invest.

Conclusion

The evolution of computing and changing methods of delivery could blur the lines between enterprise and consumer offerings, over time. Presented below, is our take on the major players.

Intel: We think it is unlikely that Intel will let up on its 10 nm and 7 nm plans soon. However, the company had acknowledged the need for it to move into GPUs in a broader manner than it currently is. Intel’s leading market-share should allow the company sufficient cushion should there the GPU market become crowded.

Nvidia: Last quarter’s results had the feel of recovering demand. While gaming could continue remaining strong for the company, we think estimating Nvidia’s growth potential just as GPUs to mine cryptocurrencies and games may not fully capture the Nvidia story. Considering the use cases that Nvidia has been laying out for GPUs, we think the company has a lot more steam ahead.

AMD (AMD): Certain market research suggests that AMD recently overtook Nvidia in GPU shipments. However, a long history of negative FCFs (except in 2016) makes us think twice about AMD as an investment opportunity. If the company could start turning market share gains into stable cash flows, the AMD stock could become a much more attractive investment bet.

Foundries: Despite the lawsuit by Global Foundries and expectations of Samsung ratcheting up investment to gain market share in the foundry business, TSMC (TSM) is the leader with nearly 50% of the foundry market. Furthermore, unless Intel opens up the gates for manufacturing of others’ designs, TSM remains the largest contract manufacturer for fabless players. Given that the fabs have been consolidating over the last many years, we expect only a few strong hands to remain and TSM could be possibly one of the last ones remaining.

Lithography companies: ASML (ASML) has been the industry’s leader in lithography, with it becoming possibly the only supplier of EUV machines. All foundries end up buying from ASML. The typical ASP for an ASML machine runs into tens of millions of dollars, with installation and support as other key revenue drivers. The size and complexity of ASML’s products also ensure that ASML engages deeply with customers and has a clear sense of where demand is headed. Thus, we think until the current level of interest in miniaturization driven processing efficiency remains high, ASML will continue to command a premium.

Data by YCharts

Cloud computing players: While IBM and Google have been vying for quantum supremacy, Microsoft (MSFT) might have an edge over the other two owing to Microsoft’s $10 billion cloud business much of which the company has been trying to move to the cloud. Although Google has its content delivery networks (CDNs are networks used for reducing latency and enhancing speeds at the edge), Microsoft had tied up with Akamai (AKAM) earlier this year. We call out Microsoft’s advantage since it has been trying to deliver games through the cloud and thus has the knowhow of managing the cloud-CDN-GPU trio, which in the future could serve as an important framework for offering computing for consumer purposes.

HPE: We continue to believe that HPE is an undervalued asset not only because of its HPC stake but also from a more fundamental standpoint of moving towards a consumption-based model. HPE’s memory-driven high-power computing could become another arrow in the company’s quiver.

While we have tried to cover a large spectrum of companies, we have had to leave out a few such as Qualcomm due to the ongoing dispute with FTC and component suppliers due to the seasonality in their business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.