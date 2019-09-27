Still Bullish About H&R Block

Since writing my most recent bullish piece on H&R Block Inc. (HRB), the puts I suggested selling expired worthless, which was quite good. The shares rallied into the summer, but have since dropped quite a bit back in price, and are now down ~5.5% since I last wrote about the business. I thought I'd look in on the name to see if I should hold, buy more, or take my losses. I'll go through the analysis by updating the financial history, and by looking at the stock itself. Once again, I'll recommend an options trade that I think offers the best risk/reward for investors. I'll also offer an appeal to authority.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history of the firm remains relatively impressive, and it seems that fears of a simplification of the American tax code harming the business were perhaps overblown. Both revenue and net income have remained somewhat stable over the years, in spite of the continued existence of various DIY tax solutions.

In my view, management at H&R Block is quite shareholder friendly, in light of the fact that they've returned ~$3.8 billion to shareholders over the past 6 ¼ years ($2.5 billion of this came from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). A shareholder friendly management is critical in my view, because an unfriendly management virtually guarantees a disappointing outcome. In any case, the combination of share buybacks and constantly growing dividends has allowed the dividend per share to grow at a CAGR of ~3.9% over the past seven years, and for EPS to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%. All of this in spite of relatively flat net income.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, the balance sheet is in great shape in my view. The reason I think this is because cash on hand typically dwarfs the amount of long-term debt. Although we're currently in a seasonal low level of cash on the balance sheet, it still represents ~41% of long-term debt. Although fully 40% of debt is due in 2020, I don't anticipate the company having any problems to repay or refinance at that time.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

A wonderful business can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it. If the shares have too much optimism embedded in the price, any future hiccup will cause them to drop, and for that reason, I like to mitigate risk by buying when the market is excessively pessimistic. At the very least, we likely won't be disappointed if some bad news comes in. At the moment, I think the shares are priced relatively pessimistically, where investors are paying only 13 times free cash flow. While history may not repeat, it certainly rhymes, and I would point out that the last time the shares traded at these multiples, they went on to do quite well, per the chart below.

Source: Gurufocus

In addition to looking at simple price to free cash, I also unbundle the assumptions the market is making about the future growth of the company. The way that I do this is by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman takes a fairly standard finance formula, and, using the magic of grade 10 algebra, isolates the "g" (growth) variable to work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming that H&R Block's long-term growth rate is about 2%. I consider that to be a reasonable assumption about growth embedded in the shares going forward.

Appeal to Authority

I think one of the many reasons I don't get invited to parties much anymore relates to the fact that I can be a bit of a broken record. It's a fair criticism, because when I get an idea I like to share it ... repeatedly. I'm about to do the same. It is the case that not all investors are created equal. Many people, by virtue of their training or emotional disposition are simply better at this activity than the rest of us. Thankfully, filings allow us to follow their activities, and I think we would be wise to make ourselves aware of their actions. After all, if an investor with the skill of a Buffett or a Greenblatt disagrees with you, you would be wise to find out why before risking capital. At the same time, being on the same side of the table as one of these people may help investors sleep at night.

All that said, I would point out that Greenblatt made his first purchase of H&R Block this past June, and now owns 7,318 shares. In addition, Richard Pzena has been adding to his position and now owns ~11,900 shares. Finally, First Eagle Investment owns fully 5,670,746 as of the most recent filing (though I should point out that First Eagle has been reducing exposure in 2019). In my view, the actions of insiders or institutional investors are not sufficient reason to buy a given name, but they act as great confirmation. I'd rather be on the same side of the table as these people than opposite them.

Options Trade

In my previous article about H&R Block, I suggested an options trade that turned out to be quite profitable, and I think there's a similar opportunity at this point. The interesting thing about short options here is that they set up what I consider to be a win-win trade. If, as I suspect, the shares rise from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium as we did with the short puts I wrote about in my previous article. If the shares decline from these already depressed levels, the investor will be obliged to buy, but at a very advantageous price that I think guarantees a good long-term return.

At the moment I favor the H&R Block April 2020 puts with a strike of $21. These are currently bid-asked at $.95-$1.10, having last traded hands at $1.05. If the investor simply takes the bid and is eventually obliged to buy, they will be doing so at a price about 15% below the current market price. Such a price will drive the dividend yield north of 5%.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on H&R Block. The company continues to chug along, in spite of all of the fears I've heard about DIY taxation doing away with the need for this business. In addition, management treats shareholders very well. Also, there's little risk from the balance sheet in my view. In addition, the shares are priced with an assumption of only 2% growth going forward, which I consider to be very reasonable. Also, the last time they were priced this inexpensively, the shares went on to perform quite well. The shares also have some support from some very talented institutional investors. Finally, for those nervous about buying this 4% yielding stock, I would recommend making some money in the options market. This worked out well before, and I think will work out well again. I think there's a 20-25% upside in these shares from these levels, and I think investors would be wise to buy while that opportunity lasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts mentioned in this article.