Aircastle: Still One Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks

Yet dividend investors should be aware that Aircastle could drop like a rock in a recession.

Since then, the stock has declined 28% and recovered entirely.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

After having explored tech dividend paying stocks for the past couple of weeks, we want to focus on stocks which have high shareholder yields. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the concept of shareholder yield, it is the combination of the dividend yield and the buyback yield. It is a measure which goes beyond the dividend yield to measure the extent to which management is returning cash to shareholders.

As dividend investors, we believe that stocks which couple a healthy dividend program to a high conviction buyback program are well positioned to provide investors with superior long-term returns.

I will start off this series by circling back to Aircastle (AYR). 16 months ago, I claimed that Aircastle was the perfect income stock. Since then, the stock lost 28% of its value, before recovering entirely. It now trades only a few cents below the price at the publication of the previous article. In the meantime, however, investors would have collected $1.76 in dividends per share, resulting in an annualized return of 5.76%. Nothing sexy by any means, but well within my expectations.

Aircastle engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment.

Source: Open Domain

The stock is currently trading at $22.49 and yields 5.34%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives AYR a Dividend Strength score of 70 and a Stock Strength score of 71.

I believe Aircastle remains undervalued below $25 and that, while it likely won’t provide fantastic capital returns, its combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential remains fantastic.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will analyze Aircastle from the perspective of an income investor before considering the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks combine good dividend coverage and safety with good dividend potential. We define dividend potential as the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. This measures the likelihood of a company’s dividend to contribute significantly to total returns. As we’ll see with AYR, most of your total returns can be expected from dividends.

Dividend Safety

Aircastle has an earnings payout ratio of 44%. This makes AYR's payout ratio better than 44% of dividend stocks.

AYR pays 17% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 70% of dividend stocks.

AYR has generated negative free cash flow for the past 4 trailing twelve-month periods. Not surprising, given the capital-intensive nature of the business. This is a trend we see with a lot of businesses that incur a lot of Capex. The purchase of new flight equipment requires additional leverage, and this year was no exception as AYR purchased an additional 23 aircraft, bringing total aircraft to 268. 16 additional aircrafts will be purchased between now and the end of the year.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.8600 $0.9400 $1.0200 $1.1000 $1.1800 Net Income $2.18 $1.17 $1.66 $2.79 $2.67 Payout Ratio 40% 81% 62% 40% 45% Cash From Operations $6.03 $6.38 $6.08 $6.16 $6.96 Payout Ratio 15% 15% 17% 18% 17% Free Cash Flow $3.58 $-9.19 $-9.82 $-12.83 $-17.62 Payout Ratio 24% -11% -11% -9% -7%

Source: mad-dividends.com

The numbers suggest that leverage would be the biggest threat to AYR’s dividend.

AYR has an interest coverage ratio of 2x, which is better than 21% of stocks. This level of coverage is quite low and makes the stocks EPS quite volatile, as you can see in the table above.

However, the company’s cash flow generation per share has been consistent, even increasing during the past 12 months.

In May 2018, I claimed that AYR’s weighted interest rate would likely come down in upcoming years. That was at a time when we believed we were in an increasing interest rate environment.

Turns out, lower rates are here to stay for a while. AYR’s weighted interest rate on its debt has come down in the past 12 months, from 5.05% to 4.80%. I expect this trend to continue as the company retires its higher yielding unsecured debt in the next couple of years.

The two tables below show the evolution of AYR’s unsecured and secured debt from the end of Q2 2018 to the end of Q2 2019.

At the end of Q2 2019:

Unsecured DEBT Financings: $ amount Interest Rate Weight Senior Notes due 2019(3) 500,000 6.25% 12% Senior Notes due 2020 300,000 7.63% 7% Senior Notes due 2021 500,000 5.13% 12% Senior Notes due 2022 500,000 5.50% 12% Senior 5.00% Notes due 2023 500,000 5.00% 12% Senior 4.40% Notes due 2023 650,000 4.40% 15% Senior Notes due 2024 500,000 4.13% 12% Senior Notes due 2026 650,000 4.25% 15% Unsecured Term Loans 215,000 3.88% 5% Total 4,315,000 Weighted Interest Rate 5.04% Secured DEBT Financings: ECA Financings(1) 169,350 3.58% 14% Bank Financings(2) 1,059,092 4.04% 86% Total 1,228,442 Weighted Interest Rate 3.98% Secured + Unsecured 5,543,442 Weighted Interest Rate 4.80%

At the end of Q2 2018:

Unsecured DEBT Financings: $ amount Interest Rate Weight Senior Notes due 2018 400,000 4.63% 12% Senior Notes due 2019 500,000 6.25% 15% Senior Notes due 2020 300,000 7.63% 9% Senior Notes due 2021 500,000 5.13% 15% Senior Notes due 2022 500,000 5.50% 15% Senior Notes due 2023 500,000 5.00% 15% Senior Notes due 2024 500,000 4.13% 15% Unsecured Term Loan 120,000 4.34% 4% Revolving Credit Facilities 100,000 4.19% 3% Total 3,420,000 Weighted Interest rate 5.29% Secured DEBT Financings: ECA Financings(1) 208,448 3.6% 26% Bank Financings(2) 600,883 4.2% 74% Total 809,331 Weighted Interest Rate 4.07% Secured + Unsecured 4,229,331 Weighted Interest Rate 5.05%

Source: mad-dividends.com Disclosure & Footnote Tool

The company generates large amounts of operating cash flow, but large amounts of leverage are required for the company to expand its business. Yet interest rates are dropping. I expect that, by the end of 2020, the company’s weighted interest rate will be around 4.5%.

When this is coupled to a 3% buyback yield, which reduces share count and, thus, the amount of dividends to be paid, it would seem that AYR’s dividend remains safe. I’ve rarely seen management that talks so much about commitment to its dividend program. Every quarter, in earning calls, there is a mention of commitment to returning cash to shareholders and to paying a healthy dividend.

In the latest earnings call, management said,

“Given our philosophy of providing a regular return of capital to our shareholders Aircastle's Board approved the company's 53rd consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on September 16. Since 2011, we've increased the dividend 9 times tripling to payout from $0.10 a share per quarter to $0.30 per share.”.

At the end of the day, management decides whether the dividend gets paid. And, AYR’s management is very shareholder-friendly.

Dividend Potential

Aircastle has a dividend yield of 5.34%, which is better than 85% of dividend stocks.

While investors might scoff at me, writing an article on AYR at the two times its price was the highest in the past 16 months (and therefore, dividend yield the lowest), the stock’s dividend yield remains above its 10 year median and average yields of 4.41% and 4.5%, respectively. Granted, it's below its maximum dividend yield of 7%, which it reached during the past year, but it is also a lot higher than the minimum dividend yield during the period of 2.92%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 7% during the last 12 months, which is in line with the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 8%. Needless to say, with a yield above 5%, this sort of dividend growth is phenomenal.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend growth has been supported by expanding revenues and earnings throughout the business cycle.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 5% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 30% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Last time I wrote, I believed AYR would deliver 5% dividend growth in the future. I still think that is a good conservative estimate, although if the company continues to purchase 3% of its shares each year, it is likely it will maintain its dividend growth rate of 7-8% for the next few years.

Dividend Summary

AYR has a dividend strength score of 70/100. The company generates boats loads of cash flow relative to the dividend. But it spends even more on acquiring new aircraft, which comes with financial leverage. Nonetheless, AYR’s business has continued to grow, and while I believe dividend growth could slow during a recession, I don’t believe management will cut the dividend. A 5% yielder growing at 7% with a well covered dividend is just too good to pass up.

Stock Strength

In my eyes, there is no doubt that Aircastle is a great dividend stock. But what are its prospects for capital appreciation? To consider this, I look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

Value

AYR has a P/E of 8.42x

P/S of 1.85x

P/CFO of 3.23x

Dividend yield of 5.34%

Buyback yield of 3.26%

Shareholder yield of 8.6%.

According to these values, AYR is more undervalued than 97% of stocks, which would make it look like a bargain. But these numbers need to be nuanced…somewhat.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the past 5 years, AYR has averaged a P/E of 11x earnings. So, while a PE of 8.4x might seem extremely low relative to the market, it isn’t all that low relative to the stock's history. However, don’t get me wrong. A return to its average PE of 11x would imply an increase in price of up to 30%. Buying back 3% of shares should theoretically increase the share price by about $0.66 per year.

For now this hasn’t happened, and as nice as a $28 share price sounds, AYR has never managed to break through $25. It has challenged those levels in May 2015, March 2017 and January 2018, but has never managed to break through.

Furthermore, comparing the stock to its peers, it comes apparent that airline lessors don’t command high multiples.

Company Name Ticker Price Earnings Price Sales Price Book Price Cash Flow Dividend Yield Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) 5.3 0.81 1.04 1.6 0.00% AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) 0 0.36 0.24 0.71 0.00% Air Lease Corporation Class A (AL) 8.58 2.57 0.89 3.58 1.24% Aircastle Limited (AYR) 8.42 1.85 0.84 3.23 5.34% Median 6.86 1.33 0.87 2.42 0.62%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet if we exclude ACY, which is losing money, the stock trades at a discount to book value to WLFC and AL.

It is also the only stock which offers a significant dividend.

All in all, I believe AYR is worth about $28. At that price, it would be trading at its average P/E ratio for the past 5 years and its average dividend yield for the past 10 years. Given the expansion in the stock’s revenues and profitability throughout the business cycle, $28 seems fair for AYR. Therefore, at $22.5, AYR seems about 30% undervalued still.

Value Score: 97/100

Momentum

Aircastle trades at $22.49 and is up 9.98% these last 3 months, 13.70% these last 6 months & 7.35% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Following an extremely poor last quarter in 2018, the stock has more than recovered this year and is even ahead of the S&P 500 for the trailing twelve months. This gives the stock better momentum than 84% of stocks. In the current environment, if AYR can publish good results next quarter, it is well positioned to challenge the $25 level, and why not break through it?

Momentum Score: 84/100

Financial Strength

Businesses which are capital-intensive get slammed in our Financial Strength Score. For good reason too, stocks with more leverage are more dangerous than those with less, all else held equal. AYR has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.3, which is better than 26% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 26% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 8.0% of liabilities. This makes AYR more financially sound than 31% of U.S. listed stocks. Its high level of gearing, rapid increase in liabilities, and low levels of liability coverage make the stock subject to sharp declines during turbulent times.

For those who don’t remember, during the October 2007 to March 2009 stock market recession, AYR lost 90% of its value, while the S&P 500 lost 56% of its value.

Investors will want to keep this in mind. Yes, the dividend is juicy, and no, I don’t think it will be cut during the next recession, but the share price could fall like a rock. Is this something you can live with?

Financial Strength Score: 31/100

Earnings Quality

AYR has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -19.6%, which is better than 79% of companies. It depreciates 20.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 6% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.11 in revenue, which is better than 20% of stocks. This makes AYR’s earnings quality better than 30% of stocks. Like many capital-intensive businesses, the revenue generation of the asset base is subpar, and depreciation is low relative to capital expenditure. This results with a lower-than-average earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 30/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 71/100, which masks two polarizing dynamics in these four factors. On one hand, we have a stock which looks very cheap and has great momentum, which is usually a great indicator of good performance over the next few quarters. On the other hand, we have below average fundamentals, mostly because of the capital-intensive nature of the business. This is usually a sign that the stock could drop like a rock during a recession.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 70 and a stock strength of 71, Aircastle is a great choice for dividend investors, provided they are comfortable with potentially seeing the face value of their investment decline rapidly in a bear market.

If the stock reaches my fair value estimate of $28 during this cycle, I will likely take some gains off the table, and wait for the next business cycle to pick up more AYR at basement prices. Otherwise, I’m still satisfied with my investment and will continue to collect the dividend as long as management continues to pay and grow the amount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.