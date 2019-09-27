Making Moves On Spotify And This Week In Tech

Facebook is experimenting with removing the "likes" feature on its posts in a bid to overhaul its user experience.

Peloton became the latest unicorn to go public at $29 per share, raising $1.2 billion. Shares are down 15% since the IPO.

Making moves

It's time to go long on Spotify (SPOT). Shares have fallen more than 15% over the past month, erasing all of their year-to-date gains. Recently, shares have been pressured on the news that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) plans to pre-install YouTube Music onto newer Android devices. However, just because a certain app is pre-installed doesn't mean it will have a huge impact on competitors.

Despite widespread fears of a growth slowdown, Spotify has managed to continue growing both revenues and subscribers at a >30% y/y pace. Recently, its advertising business (driven by growth in free-tier users) has begun to pick up the slack, growing faster than subscription revenues. Spotify has also managed to boost profitability and cash flow - unlike its nearest pure-play comp Netflix (NFLX), which continues to spend billions more each year in a content arms race.

At present share prices near $115, Spotify trades at just 2x EV/forward estimated revenues (vs. Netflix at ~6.5x forward revenues), which is absurdly low for a company growing its top line at ~30% y/y and with an entrenched, loyal subscriber base. Read my full take on Spotify here.

A Look Back On The Week

Markets teetered below their all-time highs this week, as investors displayed jitters about the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations and the valuations of high-growth stocks. As seen in the chart below, the NASDAQ fell nearly three times as deep as the S&P 500 this week: many richly valued tech stocks lost double digits this week as investors rotated into more value-oriented names.

Data by YCharts

Against this market backdrop, it wasn't the best time for IPOs either. Peloton (PTON), however, forged ahead with its long-awaited IPO. Here's more on Peloton and the rest of the tech news I've been following this week:

Peloton IPO becomes the latest stumble

Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Pinterest (PINS), and Slack (WORK). All incredibly popular private unicorns whose IPOs were widely anticipated in the markets. None of these names, however, have been successful since their public debuts. And now we add Peloton to that list.

The self-labeled "connected fitness" company priced its IPO at $29 per share and started trading on Thursday. The story didn't stick with investors: since its IPO, the stock is down nearly 15%:

Data by YCharts

Valuation has been investors' biggest concern about Peloton. After all, despite the company's efforts to pass itself off as a software and media company in addition to selling hardware, the hardware component of Peloton's business still makes up approximately half of its revenues.

At Peloton's current share price near $25, the company has a market cap of $6.87 billion (based on its basic count of 279.4 million from its finalized prospectus). After netting off the $378 million of cash on Peloton's June balance sheet as well as $1.2 billion in expected IPO net proceeds, the company has a market cap of $5.47 billion. This puts the company's valuation at approximately 6x trailing 12-month revenues of $915 million - not overly expensive from an absolute standpoint, but when we consider the fact that the majority of Peloton's revenues are coming from hardware with ~43% gross margins, investors might have pause. Famed valuation professor Aswath Damodaran has also weighed in - he believes Peloton is worth no more than $19 per share.

Time will tell how Peloton ultimately does in the public markets - but if the rest of its mega-unicorn peers are any indication, Peloton will be trading sideways for quite some time. Read my full take on Peloton here.

Facebook "likes" count might be going away

Since the platform's inception in 2008, Facebook "likes" have been a central feature of the social media network. However, the anxiety generated by the volume of likes and comments on posts has been a lightning-rod for criticism, with many observers blaming Facebook for causing a rise in teenage depression.

This week, Facebook announced a test - starting on September 27, the "likes" feature will change for users in Australia. Instead of seeing the number of users who "like" a certain post, Facebook will only reveal the name of a mutual friend who likes the post, as seen in the example below (taken from TechCrunch):

Figure 1. Facebook likes conversion Source: TechCrunch

Facebook has been experimenting a lot with its platform this year in response to both privacy concerns and in an effort to continue making itself relevant. Earlier this year, the company also tried hiding likes on Instagram for users in six countries: Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, and Australia. Facebook has also rebranded Instagram as "Instagram by Facebook," consolidating the company's most powerful subsidiary more firmly under its roof.

Despite a continuing raft of privacy and FTC concerns this year, as well as slowing revenue and user growth, shares of Facebook have rebounded sharply this year after a sharp decline in the back half of 2018. Year to date, shares of Facebook have nearly doubled the performance of the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

eBay CEO resigns as the company prepares to shrink

Devin Wenig, CEO of the once-proud internet titan eBay (EBAY), has taken his leave from the auction site after citing material differences with his board. Though shares of eBay have rebounded sharply from 2018 lows this year, investors have complained of eBay's lackluster growth since, as well as the worrying signals coming from the stock's muted GMV growth (in fact, GMV has been declining in the United States for several quarters).

Data by YCharts

Activists have pounced on eBay to shed non-core units and improve business performance, while Wenig has fought to keep eBay together. Wenig's exit leaves the door open to selling two of these subsidiaries - StubHub, which has seen ticket volumes drop sharply due to rising competition from the likes of Ticketmaster, and eBay Classifieds. Together, these two businesses generate over $500 million in quarterly revenue, or about one-fifth of eBay's total. Earlier this year, activist Elliott Management (which owns 4% of eBay) suggested that these two subsidiaries are worth more than the entirety of eBay combined.

Wenig will be replaced by CFO Scott Schenkel, a 12-year veteran of the company, on an interim basis. eBay's VP of FP&A meanwhile has been elevated to interim CFO.

eBay has not been the only embattled company to lose its leader this week. After weeks of IPO drama, WeWork not only shelved its IPO plans indefinitely, but also removed its founder/CEO Adam Neumann, relegating him to the chairman post as a consolation prize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.