Vivint Solar Is Short Of Sunshine

Assumptions of "Estimated Retained Value" are aggressive and thus net tangible assets could be as low as zero.

The valuation of VSLR hinges on the asset calculation of the NPV of future cash flows, but some assumptions seem delusional.

We originally researched VSLR as a potential long, but during writing it became clear that there were several red flags that it really was a short.

Introduction

Earlier this year we launched a Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy for our clients. Our remit includes solar stocks like Enphase (ENPH), Solar Edge (SEDG) and Vivint Solar (VSLR) all of whom have had a tremendous year so far. We think solar has a huge future, so we decided to take a look at Vivint Solar because it seemed odd that an unprofitable installer was seeing big stock price gains alongside SEDG and ENPH. Still, we were looking for an innovative long investment. However as we explored Vivint Solar, more and more red flags appeared. The deeper we dug the more we realized the stock wasn't just overvalued, but a short opportunity given big holes in the balance sheet from model based assets. Here is the story of how we got there.

What do they do?

Vivint Solar (VSLR) is an installer that provides residential solar and power solutions, now including batteries. It is the second-largest solar installer in the U.S. having 56 MW of solar installed in 2Q of 2019. From the company founding through the end of 2018 VSLR have installed solar energy systems with an aggregate of 1,060.9 megawatts of capacity at approximately 154,600 homes for an average solar energy system capacity of approximately 6.9 kilowatts.

Although it does do straight sales (15% of turnover) most customers sign power purchase agreements (79%) or long-term lease (6%) their solar panels. Some of the tax benefits and cash flows are sold by VSLR, keeping the rest as value on the balance sheet.

Thus the better way to consider VSLR is less as a technology company, and more as an installation service company. Yet it is also not that simple, since in a sense VSLR is as a finance company that relies on debt finance to provide panels at no upfront cost and builds up revenue streams for the future via long term contracts, typically 20 years.

Test 1: Strong revenue growth for years

As discussed on our previous technology article we use multi-year revenue growth rate as our first filter. If a company is growing its sales strongly each year something good must be happening. That’s certainly true of VSLR which has found a strong market for its "no upfront" solar panel and battery systems. Growth in 2019 has also picked up again after a slower 2018.

Image Source: fairlyvalued.com

Year-to-date VSLR is up 104%

Clearly the stock price surge is a combination of revenue growth, the market rebound from a poor market Q4 2018 and a strong solar industry. Still, the 104% gain since the beginning of the year is impressive - particularly after trading sideways since March 2016.

Data by YCharts

Test 2: Profit growth (or imminently)

Is the company buying sales with incentives?

In contrast with the pretty revenue growth graph, VSLR is a loss-making company. It was seeing improvements, though, at least until the last three quarters. This is a concern because the increase in losses also correspond with a surge in sales. It got me wondering: Is the company buying sales with discounts and special incentives?

Image Source: fairlyvalued.com

Operating cash flow is also still negative

If a company isn’t producing profit yet, then we need to see if there is a reasonable basis to expect that it will soon and hopefully in a big way. Positive operating cash flow is often an early leading indicator. VSLR however is still seeing negative cash flow from operations, and there is not much sign of a positive trend.

Cost per watt is rising

The bottom line is the cost per watt for Vivint Solar continues to edge up. The company in its conference call has announced partnerships with builders that it believes will reduce client-acquisition costs as well as reduce permitting and installation costs. The impact of this on financial results has yet to be seen, however, and it's possible that agreements might require sharing margins with builders.

Client acquisition costs are rising

The culprit for rising cost per watt is sales and marketing. This has risen from $0.72 per watt in Q2 2017 and is now $1.27 per watt. In two years that's a spike of 76%, which is heady inflation. Worse, VSLR is installing record numbers of systems, so the cost expansion is even worse. That's the opposite of economies of scale and hints at possible problems with market saturation or competition. The low-hanging solar fruit is less than before.

Source: Vivint Solar Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Competition is fierce.

Vivint Solar is hardly the only solar installer. It faces strong competition from both smaller installers as well as players such as Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) SolarCity and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN). There are also very few barriers to entry and in countries with larger per-capita residential solar markets like Australia, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of smaller installers. The building trend towards purchasing solar systems with batteries outright, rather than leasing with ongoing regular bills, is also a threat to Vivint Solar.

The trade war might push up material costs, noticeably.

The lowest-cost solar cell producers, and in some cases solar inverters, are from China. As page 10 of Vivint Solar's 10K for 2018 reports,

On January 22, 2018, the President of the United States announced the imposition of safeguard measures for a period of four years that include (1) a 30% tariff on imports of solar cells not partially or fully assembled into other products and (2) a 30% tariff on imported solar panels.

Input price increases, or buying from suppliers not based in China, would push up installation costs noticeably and materially.

Incentives start to wind down soon

A significant part of the value of Vivint's model is collecting tax credits via the federal government's investment tax credit (ITC), but that starts to wind down soon. The 30% rate lasts just three more months, and is 26% in 2020, 22% in 2021 and 10% after that. With President Trump in office at least until the end of 2020, the situation right now is as good as it's going to get.

Vivint remains liable for system upkeep costs, which will go up

As part of the PPA deal, Vivint is responsible for system upkeep costs. Most of the time these aren't significant, particularly in the early years. However across 154,000 homes and growing, this cost figure will only rise in the years to come. While the actual equipment itself is either covered by insurance or investors, the labor and installation costs are Vivint Solar's responsibility.

Some examples include:

part failures like inverters or damaged wiring

replacing systems - say from nearby lightning strike (it happened to me)

cleaning panels - dirty panels can lose 30% efficiency or more. In some dusty areas, panels should be cleaned every six months.

older panels slowly lose efficiency at about 0.5% per year. Over 20 years that starts to add up to a material loss.

What is the cost allowance for this? Individually each is small, but they add up over time, particularly when Vivint only earns income from power produced under a PPA deal.

Test 3: Competitive Advantage

Vivint Solar doesn’t seem to have any IP or technology advantage.

What is Vivint’s competitive advantage? Installation services aren’t an industry with high barriers to entry. Anyone with an installers license and the ability to market for clients with a website or leaflet campaign can enter the industry. In many countries there are many small and medium players.

Success comes from selling door to door

Although Vivint claims some patents, it doesn't even list the number of patents nor discusses them in much detail. This reticence leads us to believe they aren't that valuable and they don't appear to hold any IP that can’t be copied by competitors (such as vendor finance). So what is the advantage here that can lead to strong and consistent profits in the future? So far the thing that explains the Vivint Solar's success is the door-to-door sales approach. However, even that doesn’t seem a sufficient advantage to be worth almost $1 billion market capitalization.

Test 4: Is the total addressable market big enough?

The residential solar industry around the world is large and growing rapidly. Ignore the SEIA estimate of 2.1 gigawatts installed in the US for Q2 2019, with growth averaging around 14% per annum. It’s true enough, but it includes utility scale installations, and that’s not Vivint’s marketplace.

According to Renewable Now, 315,000 households equipped their home with a PV system in 2018, a 7% rise over the sales of 2017. According to several reports sales will continue to increase prior to the before the expiration of the residential federal ITC. Vivint Solar installs about 2,300 systems per month, and so based on these numbers it must have market share around the 8.7% mark. That's large, but small enough to keep growing.

Test 5: Management Philosophy

This section is where we sift through the balance sheet and financial statements to get hints as to the management approach to debt, management and financial reporting. The value of VSLR hinges on "Estimated Retained Value", which looks at the value of future contracted cash flows. That was the point that our general review turned into a full-fledged short recommendation. This, however, is discussed in the valuation section further below. At this point the question to answer is, "Does management have faith in the balance sheet growth?" Apparently not that much.

Consistent insider selling shows a lack of faith

On first glance the insider buying and selling seems reasonably balanced - until you realize that the only “buying” is stock grants and options being exercised in the money after the recent stock price surge. On the sale side, by contrast, there are regular and continual sales from almost all executives and board members. If the company is trading noticeably below estimated gross retained value that, according to the company, grows each quarter continually, why is there a steady stream for the exits?

Source: Nasdaq.com

Test 6: Is the valuation acceptable?

Is book value really so solid?

How do you value a company with no profits? You can guess at what the profit might be in the future or look at book value. With no sign of a path to profits we will need to look at book value. Vivint Solar looks a solid bet on the surface with net assets of $9.62 per share by the end of Q2 2019. This is solidly above the current market price, in the $7.50-$8.00 per share at the time of writing. However, scratch the surface on the bulk of the assets and the situation changes entirely.

The bulk of book value is based on a cash-flow model

The Estimated Retained Value VSLR calculates the net present value (NPV) of future cash flows from the solar systems, discounted at 6% per year over the 20-year lifetime on the contracts. However any finance professional who has every calculated a company valuation using a discounted cash flow (DCF) model will know that a DCF or NPV valuation over such a long period, like 20 years, hinges heavily on the assumptions used. Positive assumptions compounded over such a long period can impart a vast difference on the outcome. There are many assumptions to be made, but one that caught our eye was the renewal rates of the lease at the conclusion of the 20-year lease. That’s a long time from now.

100% renewal rates in 20 years seems delusional.

Buried in the 10K notes there is some explanation of the how the valuation works and some of the assumptions involved. One that caught our attention, and which is worth $479 million on the balance sheet, was the value of the lease renewal at the end of contract term. This is based on the assumption that all 100% of leases renew at a rate of 90% of the previous price. The fact that management chose to put 90% in that sentence to distract from the 100% renewal rate to us is a pretty bad sign. Management knows how to misdirect investors' attention.

Source: Vivint Solar 2018 10K SEC Filing

To be clear, we aren't accusing anyone of fraud. We have no evidence of that or foul play. However it seems very clear to us that management is very focussed on putting the very best spin on all available information.

Vivint Solar customers aren't all happy; far from it

Another part of the PPA contract is the costs of power rises at 2.9% per year. This sounds like a low number, but it is higher than inflation, and compounded it really starts to get going. This complaint we found online here sums up the situation pretty well.

Image Source: Solar Reviews

Of course all companies have complaining customers who think they have been mislead. However not only does this commenter have a good point, but the most worrying thing is his situation is likely to be pretty universal in 10 to 15 years time. Paying higher rates vs. from the grid, instead of lower rates, is likely to lead to motivated unhappy customers ready to tarnish the brand and opt out immediately.

The 2.9% p.a. contracted price rise is a ticking time bomb.

It is pretty easy to imagine most Vivint solar clients getting upset in 15 years' time and counting the days down to when they can opt out of the agreement with Vivint Solar. We think a renewal rate of 20% could be generous if this commenter's prices are accurate. That just reduced assets on the balance sheet by $383 million. That's just over half the surplus of assets over liabilities, which is only around $700 million.

Given the management decisions we can see, we believe there is a good chance that other hidden assumptions involved in the "solar energy systems" asset are also overly optimistic. However without a view of those numbers, there is no way of telling. It's possible the company has no net tangible asset value at all and might be worth zero.

Vivint Solar is reliant on funding markets

To fund growth, Vivint Solar needs to raise debt. Without the confidence of debt markets. Admittedly, Vivint Solar recently issued debt and reduced their cost basis by 86 bps. But any lack of funding in the future could stop growth in it's tracks. Irate customers complaining publicly is one way that this tap might be turned off.

Conclusion: Vivint Solar is a short opportunity.

We believe in solar and renewable energy, personally and professionally, but Vivint Solar is not a buy recommendation for us; it's the opposite. If you are sitting on paper profits, personally, I would consider selling immediately.

For short sellers this is a short opportunity similar to other mark-to-model asset companies like the recently famous Burford Capital or the infamous Enron.

In summary, Vivint Solar has:

No profitability

Negative cash-flows

Rising client acquisition costs

Insider stock selling

Competitive marketplace

No identifiable competitive advantage

Expiring tax incentives

Trade war cost pressure

Reliance on external funding supply to continue growth

And the icing on the cake: it has a model based asset valuation that has delusionally optimistic assumptions.

In our opinion the company is worth the balance sheet cash of $198 million, and with a potential deficit of model assets versus liabilities, possibly zero.

We aren't sure why anyone would buy the stock of Vivint Solar at any price. VSLR is a definite short opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no position in Vivint Solar, neither long or short, nor do we have any current intention to enter a position within the next 72 hours. Our clients do currently have holdings in Solar Edge. We do not have any holding in Enphase.