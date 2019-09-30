Sanofi Lobs A Huge Liability Back To Lexicon Pharma With Deal Breakup; Lexicon Is Now Out Of Options And Nearly Out Of Cash

The market for SGLT2 inhibitors (like sotagliflozin) has become much more competitive since the Sanofi deal was announced. I believe that this is the reason why Sanofi is abandoning it.

By management’s own admission, the company does not have enough cash finish the ongoing trials, much less fund a commercial launch.

With the termination of the development deal for sotaglifozin with Sanofi, Lexicon just became responsible for funding late stage clinical trials. The cash burn is about to accelerate.

The Sanofi termination is a disaster for LXRX shareholders and the cash burn will increase dramatically

On July 25th, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) received notice from Sanofi (SNY) ‘purporting’ to terminate their key alliance around the SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin. While this appeared to come as a surprise to Lexicon shareholders and the Company’s management, it should have been no surprise to anyone who took a good look at the program and the current competitive landscape in both SGLT2 inhibitors and related diabetes treatments.

At this year’s JP Morgan conference on January 8th, 2019, LXRX had been touting how much cash would be coming from Sanofi in the form of relatively near-term milestones:

So let's jump in and talk a little bit about why this is so transformative, while the opportunity for us is to earn meaningful regulatory development milestones this year. We have a regulatory milestones of $220 million linked to the first commercial sale after regulatory approval for type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes both in the United States as well as Europe. Just to remind everybody we are on our way to an opinion certainly from The United States as well as Europe very shortly here. In terms of development milestones, we have $110 million in milestones linked to the Phase III program that Sanofi is conducting for type 2 diabetes, and then the remaining $100 million in milestones is linked to the success in either of 2 type 2 diabetes outcome studies, which certainly will happen post-approval.

Per the 8-K regarding the termination, Sanofi indicated that not only did they want to terminate the alliance but they considered the recently announced Phase 3 clinical data in Type 2 diabetes to be a ‘failure’:

The Letter purports to provide notice of Sanofi’s decision to terminate the Agreement for a Positive Results Failure pursuant to Section 12.3.2-I-B thereof, relating to Study EFC14837 (the “CKD-3 Study”) and Study EFC 15166 (the “CKD-4 Study”). We disagree that Sanofi has the right to so terminate the Agreement and consider Sanofi’s notice to such effect to be invalid and such purported termination to constitute a breach of the Agreement and a breach of Sanofi’s implied duty and covenant of good faith and fair dealing under New York law.

This is important because if the trial is viewed as a failure, then Sanofi will not owe $110MM to Lexicon for a ‘successful’ Phase 3 study in Type 2 diabetes (see above chart and exhibit 10.14 to the 2016 10-K). Lexicon knew they were going to get their asset back when they received the termination notice, but they presumably thought they would get more money with it.

It appeared to be a huge positive surprise when Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announced on September 10th that it had reached a termination and settlement agreement with Sanofi with the following key terms:

Sanofi will pay Lexicon $260 million, of which 80% is payable upfront

10% is payable within each of six and twelve months of the date the agreement was signed (September 9)

“Certain core” Phase 3 clinical studies will transition to Lexicon immediately

Other “non-core” clinical studies including the SCORED Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes study and the SOLOIST worsening heart failure study will transition to Lexicon as of 120 days following the settlement date PROVIDED that Lexicon is responsible for payment under third party contracts associated with the Non-Core studies during the 120-day period.



The market seemed pretty excited that Lexicon was able to secure $260 million (more than their current market capitalization at the time) and the stock rallied substantially.

However, on closer examination it’s clear that the terms of the termination are a disaster for Lexicon and its investors. The key is in the final bullet point—that Lexicon must begin to pay the third-party trial costs for the non-core studies beginning immediately. To get some perspective on this, it is helpful to think about this from Sanofi’s point of view. SNY, which is one of the top diabetes companies in the world, concluded handing the program back to Lexicon in its entirety and paying $260 million was an NPV positive decision.

To see why, let’s take a look at the May 2019 Investor Presentation.

Running clinical trials on 20,000 patients is of course very expensive, and nearly all Phase 3 trials are contracted out to 3rd party Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Here is a chart showing just how significant third-party expenses (in blue) are out of total R&D expenses historically for Lexicon:

Source: Company Filings, My Calculations

As part of the original agreement (signed in November 2015), Lexicon was responsible for “up to $100 million” in clinical development expenses “over a three-year period”. As one can imagine given the size of these trials, they had to chip in their $100 million in a short period of time, satisfying this shared expense in approximately two and a half years. The exact percentage of total expenses for the Type 2 clinical development that Lexicon was responsible for during that period have not been disclosed, but we can see what happened to Lexicon R&D spending and cash burn during the time of cost sharing as compared with the time period after the cost share burden was satisfied:

Source: Company Filings and Press Releases

Fundamentally, I believe that Lexicon shareholders do not understand the pro forma cost structure under this agreement. Based upon the last four quarters of spending, they are under the impression that Lexicon only burns about ~$25 million per quarter. The reality is that under this termination agreement the cash burn is going to go through the roof because LXRX will assume the entire bill for the third party CRO costs. On the September 10 call to discuss the termination agreement, Lexicon CEO Lonnel Coats gave us an indication of just how high the cash burn is going to go:

We ended the second quarter of 2019 with $106 million in cash and short-term investments, coupled with the settlement from Sanofi. We anticipate that our cash on hand should fund operations for more than a year. As I mentioned on our second quarter call, we will continue to review our expenses and prioritize programs, and we'll provide more detailed guidance on our third quarter earnings call.

One of the analysts on the call apparently couldn’t believe his ears and required confirmation of this number.

Stephen Douglas Willey Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division – Director So just to clarify, I just want to make sure I heard this correctly. So current cash on hand, you're saying is going to provide you with a year of guidance, and that assumes the carry for both the core and the non-core studies. Is that correct? Lonnel Coats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – President, CEO & Director That's correct. More than a year.

I’m going to assume that “more than a year” means 14 months. This implies a quarterly burn rate of ~$78.4 million ((106+260)/14 * 3). To put a final point on it, CEO Lonnel Coats admitted on that call that even with the Sanofi termination money, they won’t have enough cash to fund the obligations they’ve assumed to completion: “These funds will also allow us to take on responsibility for the SCORED and SOLOIST outcome studies and the China studies, but we'll -- we will need additional funding to take these studies to full completion. To date, the SCORED study is nearly fully enrolled and the SOLOIST study continues to enroll.”

To be clear, this Sanofi deal was never really that good for Lexicon shareholders to begin with. The $300 million upfront sounded nice in the PR but as I have pointed out $100 million was going right back to Sanofi in the form of cost sharing for the Type 2 clinical development. Lexicon’s cash flow (which includes the failed launch of XERMELO) has been a disaster since this deal with Sanofi was signed. Note how it took a $150 million senior debt deal (more on that later) to prop up the cash balance just to get them to the position they are in today:

Source: Company Financials

This graph shows only net cash burn since the signing of the Sanofi deal. They have burned almost $600 million net cash (far exceeding the $300 million Sanofi upfront payment), and as I have pointed out they are about to burn a lot more now they have assumed liability for nearly all expenses of a 20,000 patient Type 2 diabetes clinical development program. Lexicon management has said it loud and clear: the money they received from Sanofi as part of the breakup is not enough to finish the trials they are now burdened with paying for.

The market for SGLT2 inhibitors has grown more competitive and sotagliflozin is DOA—which is exactly why Sanofi PAID Lexicon to get rid of it

Before reviewing the competitive landscape, I’d like to point out several major red flags for the sotagliflozin program

Sotagliflozin received a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA for the Type 1 diabetes indication, likely due in large part to the safety issues discussed at length at the program’s ADCOM.

Despite receiving approval in Europe for the Type 1 diabetes indication, the product remains unlaunched

Sanofi just paid $260 million to rid itself completely of the entire program—for all indications and territories

However, even ignoring these red flags I believe this drug program to be completely uncompetitive and as such NPV negative for Lexicon or anyone else who would take over development from here. The reasons for this can be summarized as follows:

There are already a number of SGLT2 drugs on the market, and all of them have an insurmountable lead on Lexicon with respect to data, approvals, and availability. The existing SGLT2 drugs are now featured in combination with other Type 2 diabetes treatments that make them substantially more useful to clinicians, payers, and patients. For example, Merck and Pfizer’s SGLT2 drug Steglatro is already available commercially both as a monotherapy and as a combination with Merck’s Januvia (Steglujan) and as a combination with metformin (Segluromet) for the large subset of patients that need both drugs. Drugs with other modalities (outside of SGLT2) in Type 2 diabetes are significantly improving their commercial prospects with better data, substantially narrowing what might be left as an opportunity for yet another SGLT2 monotherapy. For example, on September 20th, the FDA approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) in Type 2 diabetes. Rybelsys is manufactured by Novo Nordisk and is the first oral GLP1 agonist.

The following table summarizes the competitive situation for sotagliflozin:

Source: Company Filings, Websites

The Steglatro cardiovascular outcomes data is imminent given that the trial completed in August. If it is ever launched, Sotagliflozin / Zynquista would be one of the last drugs to market and will face well established competition.

Lexicon investors who think that the Company will find a new partner for sotagliflozin are in for a rude awakening. With respect to the need for an SGLT2 program, we can categorize the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies (ranked by 2018 revenue, source: Pharmashots) as follows:

Six companies have already launched an SGLT2 drug,

Four have abandoned their SGLT2 drug programs, and

NONE of the remaining five have an established franchise in endocrinology / diabetes.

Lexicon’s only commercial product has been a flop

On February 28, 2017, the FDA approved XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) for the amusingly esoteric indication of “in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy] treatment of adults with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea that SSA therapy alone has inadequately controlled”. LXRX shares were flying high at the time—up over $12 each. What shareholders didn’t know then--but we all know now—is that XERMELO is a complete and total dud. In the chart below we show just how dismal sales have been over the past eight quarters:

Source: Company Filings

Note in particular that the Company burned $103 million net cash in the last four quarters—a time in which R&D expense was relatively modest compared with the period of Type 2 diabetes cost sharing with Sanofi. In the most recent quarter (ending June 30, 2019), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals spent $14.3MM in selling, general and administrative costs. This compares with only $8.7MM in revenue during the same period. Simply put, XERMELO is not generating ANY positive cash flow at all for Lexicon or its shareholders. At $29 million in net revenue over the past four quarters, the drug has little value to a strategic acquirer.

While the Sanofi liabilities are the key issue right now, Lexicon has a long history of burning cash and disappointing vs optimistic sell side forecasts. For example, according to Capital, IQ the consensus estimate for Lexicon’s 2019 revenue at the time XERMELO was launched was $270.9. The Company will fall well short of this—by $200 million at least!

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has two tranches of debt that cannot easily be refinanced. The senior debt holders effectively control the future of the sotagliflozin program

On December 5, 2017, Lexicon announced that it had secured ‘up to $200 million in non-dilutive term loan financing’ from BioPharma Credit, and borrowed an initial tranche of $150 million. This injection of capital was critical and without it the company would have run out of cash about 9 months ago (Cash as of December 31, 2018 was $160 million). The cost of this debt is a steep 9% per year. Based on management’s comment that they have “more than a year” of cash left, I assume that they have enough to get them into the fourth quarter of 2020, which is far short of the loan’s maturity date of December 2022. As is laid out in the credit agreement, BioPharma Credit has a lien on ALL corporate assets but does allow for ‘permitted licenses’:

The obligations under the Loan Agreement are guaranteed by the Guarantors and secured by a first lien security interest in substantially all of the assets (subject to certain exceptions) of the Company and the Guarantors… Except for the Permitted Licenses: ((i)) each Credit Party or any of its Subsidiaries possesses sole, exclusive and valid title to the Current Company IP for which it is listed as the owner on Schedule 4.6-D of the Disclosure Letter; and ((ii)) there are no Liens on or to any Current Company IP, other than Permitted Liens

The only ‘permitted license’ for the sotagliflozin asset is the Sanofi agreement. Now that the Sanofi agreement is terminated, Lexicon management now cannot re-license out this asset without Biopharma Credit’s express approval. Per the credit agreement:

Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, any exclusive as to geography within the United States license out of rights to telotristat ethyl or sotagliflozin entered into after the Effective Date shall require the prior written consent of the Collateral Agent (which consent shall be obtained in accordance with the second sentence of the definition of “Permitted License”), and no Transfer of all or any part of the properties or assets of Borrower or any of its Subsidiaries constituting Collateral to any Person that is not a Credit Party after the Effective Date (other than Transfers described in clauses ((a)) through ((f)) above) shall be permitted hereunder without the prior written consent of the Collateral Agent.

While the debt holders can’t compel Lexicon management to pay them out of the $260 million from Sanofi, they can block any and all potential sotagliflozin deals that don’t directly benefit them. I don’t believe there is a promising market for sotagliflozin or a realistic prospect of another license agreement, but even if there is one, the debtholders of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will be making sure they get paid with the proceeds.

In addition to the BioPharma Credit senior debt, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals also has an $87.5 million in convertible senior notes that are due December 2021 and bear a rate of 5.25%. The effective conversion price for these notes is $8.842 per share. Lexicon’s additional debt consists of a $12.9 million mortgage on its headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

The largest of the recent insider buys came from investors already deeply underwater on the stock

In the days following the Sanofi termination announcement, Lexicon shareholders appeared to be quite excited about some ‘insider buys’ that were made when the stock was between $1.50 and $2.75. The two insiders who bought the most shares, Raymon Debbond and Christopher Zobecki are LXRX Board members. They also happen to be the principals in Artal Group/Invus Capital. This group owns over 50% of the LXRX equity. Whalewisdom estimates that the average cost basis for the fund’s over 60 million shares is $12.23:

Source: WhaleWisdom

LXRX has been at $11.50 within the past 52 weeks. Investors should not be excited that these two significantly underwater investors bought several thousand shares at a 52 week low.

Source: Bloomberg

Destruction of shareholder value at Lexicon has been relentless and we see no signs of it stopping until the equity is wiped out via bankruptcy. Long-term Lexicon shareholders have lost 99% from the peak of $344.

Conclusion

I believe that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ equity is essentially worthless for the following key reasons:

Sanofi terminated the global alliance for its key asset sotagliflozin, “giving back” the asset with less than the amount of cash required to complete the EXISTING clinical studies in Type 2 diabetes

Lexicon management has admitted they have a little over a year’s worth of cash even with the over quarter of a billion dollars Sanofi is paying Lexicon to rid themselves of this program

Lexicon management has said they will need to raise more money to finish the EXISTING clinical studies for sotagliflozin

Investors are significantly underestimating the cost burden Lexicon management has agreed to assume as part of the Sanofi termination—their historical cost data during the Sanofi cost sharing period and the cash burn guidance on the call demonstrate exactly why the $260 million Sanofi is giving them isn’t anywhere near enough

Even if they do complete these studies, the sotagliflozin program would launch into a very competitive market which is why Sanofi is paying to get rid of it. The market for SGLT2 inhibitors has advanced rapidly and sotagliflozin is poorly positioned

If they are successful in re-licensing sotagliflozin (which I highly doubt they will be), any and all decisions go through the senior debt holders given the lien they have on all Lexicon assets. Since their senior debt isn’t due until December 2022 they are likely to only allow a deal which favors the repayment of their $150 million note over any equity holders’ rights. This fact alone causes the equity to be worthless in my opinion.

The one product the Company has launched (XERMELO) is a commercial failure and underscores managements’ inability to generate any shareholder value.

Next negative catalyst: Q3 earnings (in early November) when Lexicon management lays out just how bad XERMELO sales were and just how few quarters of burn they have left.

