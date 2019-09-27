Lamb Weston Could Hit Double-Digit Revenue Growth In FY 2020

The balance sheet is a little stressed, but the numbers are improving and debt is not at unmanageable levels.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is flying high right now on strong revenue growth and expectations for FY 2020. As a result, the stock is trading at relatively high valuations. This article looks at some key performance indicators to assess whether or not Lamb Weston is a stock you should consider adding to your portfolio or increasing your position in. As a matter of fact, it looks like a very attractive long-term investment, all things considered.

At the Top

First, let's look at revenue growth over the past several years and recent quarters.

Net Sales have been growing in mid to high single digits starting a year after LW's spin-off from Conagra Brands (CAG). Revenues have gone from $2.9 billion in FY 2015 to $3.8 billion in FY 2019, representing a near-30% increase in net sales during the period. In the final quarter of FY 2019, net sales grew by 9.3%. From FY 2016 through FY 2019, annual sales have grown by 2.4%, 5.8%, 8.1%, and 9.7%.

It's safe to say that the top line is growing stronger each year, and there are no foreseeable headwinds to prevent the company from posting double-digit revenue growth in FY 2020.

The company's biggest risk is from failed potato crops across all the growing regions. Because these regions are concentrated in several pockets around the world, a major disaster that affects the majority of these farms will impact the company's ability to service its clients. While that's unlikely to happen, it's also true that there was a poor crop in Europe that affected FY 2019 numbers. However, the direct impact of this was limited to $21.6 million, which was seen in the year-over-year decline in the Equity Method Investment Earnings line item:

LW also has the ability to leverage its global presence to effectively mitigate or limit the extent of loss in such cases. The company has an operational presence in twelve countries, and manufacturing and processing units in four countries.

In addition, its relationship with its partner growers is key to the core business, so LW invests a lot into maintaining healthy relationships with all its growers. Also, a portion of potatoes is purchased on annual contracts. This gives them some flexibility in where and how they source their raw material, and the company has done a really good job of understanding the seasonal dynamics and matching their operations to optimize returns for investors. That shows in their Adjusted EBITDA margins, which have been growing over the past several years.

(Amounts in USD Millions) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net sales 3,756.50 3,423.70 3,168.00 2,993.80 2,925.00 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures 904.3 820.4 707.1 593.4 526.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (inc. unconsolidated JVs) 24.07% 23.96% 22.32% 19.82% 17.99%

Balance Sheet

The company's books are a little stressed but fairly clean considering that this is a capital-intensive industry in regards to production processes. Total long-term liabilities stand at $2.5 billion, with long term debt of $2.28 billion on the books as of May 26, 2019. Lamb Weston has reduced its stockholders' deficit from -$334.8 million in May 2018 to the current -$4.6 million on the back of $803.6 million in retained earnings over $426.4 million in the year-ago period. Net income has steadily increased from $326.9 million in FY 2017 to $478.6 million for FY 2019. That's taken their diluted EPS from $2.22 in FY 2017 to $2.82 in FY 2018 to $3.18 in FY 2019.

Based on the strong performance through FY 2019, the stock is now trading at a forward non-GAAP earnings multiple of about 21 - admittedly higher than many of its sector peers.

The company was added to the S&P 500 Index in December 2018 and has far outperformed not only the S&P 500 but, more specifically, its peer group in the S&P 400 Packaged Foods Index.

Investors' Angle

The stock certainly looks pricier than some of its peers in the packaged foods segment. But we have to keep in mind that Lamb Weston is growing revenues at a phenomenal rate. Not many companies in this sector can say that they're about to breach double-digit growth rates, which LW is very likely to do in the coming quarters. They're also expanding their footprint across the globe, having acquired two processing facilities in Australia over FY 2019. They also bought the remainder of their interest in Lamb Weston BSW joint venture. $113 million was paid as dividends over the fiscal year, and $31.8 million worth of common stock was repurchased.

The finances are tight, no doubt, and the company has very little cash on hand to speak of. However, the company continues to service its obligations and keep returning to its investors, and most importantly, it continues to grow its top line at an aggressive pace. When you look at the valuation multiples in light of that, the current price is actually not very expensive. Don't forget that this is a market leader and that the current demand for processed potato products outstrips what the industry is able to supply, per the company's annual report for FY 2019. That puts LW in an ideal position to capitalize on the strong demand by leveraging its brand strength and global presence.

You might choose to wait for a better entry point, but looking at the growth trajectory and the other numbers we've reviewed in this article, I honestly doubt you'll get a much lower entry point. It would be much more prudent to get in under $80 before that level is breached again. Analyst ratings reported by CNN Business show a $77 12-month median target price for LW, which represents a 5% upside to the current $73.38 as of this writing.

