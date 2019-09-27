Early Season Cool In The Offing, But Lack Of Strong Cold Should Limit Buying Pressure Of Corn And Soybeans

Despite some cold coming over the next couple of weeks, corn and soybeans are not under the threat of frost or freeze.

Investment Thesis

A lack of strong Arctic cold early October and an overall warm October outlook should give way to downside risk in corn and soybean prices. Wheat prices could push higher with significant winter storm and cold impacting parts of spring wheat country.

Grain market finished Thursday mixed after USDA's net export sales report

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 0.24% to $3.7212, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.01% to $8.8788 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 1.81% to $4.8562. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Thursday 0.14% ($0.02) to $14.81, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.26% ($0.04) to $15.29, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 1.52% ($0.08) to $5.20. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past week.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past week.

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 8.4 cents to $4.856, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 6 cents to $4.100. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was also down $0.054 to $5.486. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Wheat and soybean shipments come in line with expectations; corn less than trader consensus

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending September 19, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending September 19, 2019, came in at 283,200 metric tons. These came within traders' expected range of 200,000-500,000 metric tons. The 283,200 metric tons were down 1% from the prior week and 40% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the new wheat crop last week were from Japan, the Philippines, and Mexico.

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending September 19, 2019, of 494,000 metric tons exported came in below traders' expectation range of 600,000-1,100,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, Japan, and unknown destinations.

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending September 19, 2019, of 1,038,000 metric tons exported were within traders' expected range of 800,000-1,300,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from China and Indonesia.

Persistent upper level ridging over the eastern U.S. responsible for rapid drying over the east/southeast U.S. in latest drought report

According to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, abnormal dryness across the country increased week/week from 33% to 36%. Of that amount in coverage, severe drought increased from 14% to 16% week over week. The southern region saw a decrease in drought coverage thanks to excessive rainfall from Tropical Storm Imelda that fell over southeastern Texas and western Louisiana. Dryness and drought conditions continue to rapidly increase in coverage and/or intensified across the southern Midwest, Southeast U.S., and Northeast U.S. week over week. This has largely been due to the perpetual development/presence of upper level ridging centered over the southeastern U.S. that's has helped to both suppress rainfall (subsidence) and produce some extreme late summer heat. The weather pattern has been active across the both northern and central U.S. where a series of storm systems have brought rains and mountain snows to the Northern Rockies and northern High Plains, and rainfall (some of which have been heavy) from the Great Lakes southward into the central and southern Plains. Looking ahead, the overall theme remains the same as a persistent and stagnant weather pattern continues through much of next week. This means a continuation of a wet/active pattern across the northern and central U.S., and a dry pattern over the east/southeast U.S. courtesy of additional upper level ridging. Figure 5 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Figure 6 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last seven days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

Cold West U.S. vs. a Warm Central, Southern, and Eastern U.S. in the near term to shift to a cool Canada/northern U.S. vs. warm southern U.S. during the first full week of October; Significant winter storm set for Northern Rockies while the central U.S. turns wetter with the risks for heavy rainfall/flooding

Diving deeper into the weather outlook and its implications on the agriculture market, there remains a number of weather events that will be taking place over the next week or so.

A highly amplified (wavy) large-scale jet stream pattern will develop over the next 24 hours. This pattern will feature anomalously strong upper level ridging over the Gulf of Alaska (GOA), broad upper level troughing/cyclonic flow over Canada sagging southward into the western U.S., and anomalously strong upper level ridging over the eastern half of the country (centered over the Southeast U.S.).

From a temperature standpoint, this setup (over the next 5-6 days) will produce summer-like temperatures with well above normal temperatures (10-20F plus anomalies) over the southern and eastern U.S. Day-to-day record-breaking heat is anticipated across sections of the Southeast with temperatures climbing well into the 90s Friday through the middle of next week. In contrast, much below (cooler) than normal temperatures will take place over the western U.S. (including the Northern Rockies and Plains) this weekend through mid next week. During this time frame, high temperatures will run 10-25F below normal with localized areas in Montana seeing daytime high temperatures 30F below normal. Day-to-day record cold temperatures are likely Sunday through early to mid next week. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 27-October 2) temperature pattern.

The pattern shifts in the 6-11 day time frame where cool shots and a net cooler-than-average temperature will take place mainly across the northern U.S. This will include spring wheat country (though harvesting is wrapping up) and the northern parts of the corn and soybean belt. Right now, there doesn't look to be a widespread threat of frost or freeze over the northern U.S. for the early parts of October given that the cool temperatures will be of Canadian origin. Trends will be monitored closely on just how cool temperatures will get. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 3-8) temperature pattern.

In terms of precipitation, the pattern will remain active/wet across the northern and central U.S. courtesy of upper level troughing over the western U.S. and the placement of the jet stream over the central U.S. sandwiched in between cold to the West and warmth/heat to the East.

There are a number of storm systems move over the northern and/or central U.S. including a significant, possibly historic early season snowstorm with blizzard conditions over portions of the Northern Rockies this weekend into early next week, and heavy rain threats across the central U.S. late week through next week.

Summary of storm system #1 (Friday through Saturday)

Will quickly eject out of southwestern Canada into the Northern Rockies and Plains Thursday and move into the Upper Midwest by Friday as it tracks along the U.S.-Canadian border.

Will come with a trailing cold front that will extend from the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes region southwestward into the mid-Mississippi Valley/central Plains.

Front will stall as it bumps up against a building upper level ridge over the east/southeastern U.S.

This will raise heavy precipitation potential/flood prospects as showers and storms along the frontal boundary will train over the same areas.

Frontal boundary could lift northward as a warm front as upper ridging over the East U.S. builds and the next storm system approaches from the West.

Summary of storm system #2 (Late Friday/early Saturday through Monday)

This storm system will be stronger and larger than the previous.

This powerhouse storm system will come with enough cold air to produce heavy snow (mainly higher elevation snow), but also potentially lower elevation snow across parts of the Northern Rockies and possibly extending into the northern High Plains.

This storm system will bring a significant early fall season winter storm to the Northern Rockies (mostly Montana but also northern Idaho and eastern Washington).

Heavy precipitation will fall across Montana and North Dakota with the western half of Montana getting heavy snow and the eastern half of Montana and North Dakota getting heavy rainfall. It's worth mentioning that parts of eastern Montana into western North Dakota could also get in on some snowfall.

Summary of an active/wet central U.S. coming Monday through Wednesday next week

Monday through Wednesday, the central U.S. will be the focus of an active (stormy) weather pattern as an active jet stream positions itself over the central U.S. separating the cold to the West and warmth to the East. Multiple mid-level perturbations will ride along this upper jet stream that will trigger rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the central U.S. The threat for heavy rainfall and flooding will once again be a concern as storms likely will train over the same areas.

Late next week and points forward, the pattern looks to turn drier.

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday evening to next Thursday evening) across the Lower 48.

Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across the East/Southeast U.S. and a wetter-than-normal pattern over the central and northern U.S. in the 2-8 day time frame (September 27-October 4).

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 8-14 day time frame (October 3-10).

Impacts on agriculture

The freezing cold and winter weather that's set to embark on the Northern Rockies this weekend into early next week will have a negative impact on a portion of the 13% of the spring wheat crop that's yet to be harvested. The good news is that most of the harvesting is done and only a small amount looks to be affected given that much of the cold and wintry weather will occur over eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and western Montana.

In terms of rainfall, there's a narrow swath of heavy rain that's expected to fall across the corn/soybean belt. Though the rain could be on the heavy side, it's not expected to last long term and some of the areas where the rain will be falling are areas that have been dry recently. Impacts for corn and soybeans should be minimum. Early season winter wheat planting could experience some delays in areas where it rains. However, the effects look to be minimum given that it's not expected to last long term.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the prospects of cooler weather, most crops overall will not experience widespread effects. The market overall should remain largely bearish. Barring any increase in the intensity of the cold across the northern U.S., prices should remain mostly subdued with wheat, particularly spring wheat, having the greatest buying pressure given the winter storm over the Northern Rockies. Export data and news regarding the U.S.-China trade talks will also weigh on prices.

