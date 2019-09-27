Harvest Health: The Danger Of Playing Fast And Loose

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) recently hit a snag with its ambitious expansion plan in the cannabis industry as it faces multiple backlashes from regulators in Ohio and Pennsylvania. While these setbacks highlight the risk of using aggressive tactics in license applications, we think the stock remains a leading MSO player with the potential to deliver shareholder values.

2019 Q2 Review

Harvest reported 2019 Q2 results that showed continued top-line growth as revenue grew 39% to $27 million. However, gross margin took a hit and fell to 25%, which is concerning. In the filings, management attributed the margin collapse to "revenue mix", which is not convincing at all. Harvest reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million, which indicates that the company is significantly behind its other peers in terms of reaching profitability. Many MSOs reported positive EBITDA, albeit small at first, demonstrating the improvements they are making as they scale operations.

Cash flow from operations was a negative $46 million during the first half of 2019, which is uncommon among cannabis companies. The company invested $84 million into PP&E and received $100 million from the issuance of convertible notes payable as previously announced in May. With $400 million of convertible notes available to be issued in tranches and $225 million of term loan from Torian Capital Partners, the company appears to be well-funded through its expansion cycle in the next 12-18 months.

Harvest currently operates 16 retail stores as of June 30, 2019, which included 3 new stores opened during Q2 in Florida, bringing its total store count to 6 in the Sunshine state. It also opened its 11th store in Arizona and acquired the 12th location, bringing its footprint in its home state to be one of the largest. If you remember our initiating coverage "Started From Arizona Now We're Here", the company was founded in Arizona and still generates a large chunk of its revenue from that state. Post Q2, the company opened two new locations in North Dakota, which are the maximum number of stores awarded to Harvest. It also acquired a dispensary in California, bringing its total location count to 2 in the state. Additionally, it operates one location in Maryland and one in Pennsylvania.

Regulatory Woes

Harvest is facing significant headwinds in the public market as its stock dropped 20% last month and is down 9% in 2019 so far. Compared to its RTO price of C$8.67, the stock is currently 27% below the watermark. Although the entire cannabis sector is suffering from a downturn that began in March this year, Harvest has been hit particularly hard mainly due to the troubles it ran into with regulators. The two main setbacks that Harvest experienced were in Ohio and Pennsylvania, where both regulators found the company to be in violation of license application or ownership rules.

In Ohio, Harvest is facing questions from the regulator over its license application. The company claimed that the venture in Ohio is owned by and controlled by a minority which helped the company secure three retail licenses. The regulator disagrees and is determining whether the application was accurate; the licenses could be revoked if the review concluded with an unfavorable result for Harvest. Separately, the company has faced repeated scrutiny in Pennsylvania as one of its acquired cultivation facilities, AGRiMED, was denied a renewal for its license due to incompliance. The company also had to reach a settlement with the regulator by relinquishing two retail sites in Pennsylvania that were already under construction. The company can still open 15 stores, but the setback was costly and represents a second incident in the same state which is worrisome.

Looking Ahead

The impact of the ongoing disputes in Ohio and the settlement in Pennsylvania is not deadly and is not unheard of among other cannabis operators. Investors have penalized the stock in recent months, which is understandable, and we think the selloff has merely wiped out the premium in Harvest's valuation compared to peers. Harvest currently trades at 13x EV/Sales compared to 18x for Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), 15x for Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and 9x for Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF). We think the stock is trading in line with its growth outlook and financial profile. Harvest has one of the smallest existing footprints among MSOs, which is reflected in its smaller revenue. The company relies heavily on M&A and said that pro forma revenue for Q2 was $78 million, including all pending acquisitions. The recent update from MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) on its PharmaCann acquisition is good news for acquisitive companies like Harvest. We expect the closing of Verano to be a material near-term catalyst, but closing isn't expected until early 2020.

Harvest has put out an aggressive guidance, which targets $1 billion in sales by 2020, assuming all acquisitions. The uncertain timeline of unclosed acquisitions represents the biggest risk to this guidance, and we also have doubts over its ability to achieve 30-35% EBITDA margin. Harvest hasn't proven its ability to operate profitably on a large scale, and they have to prove it by doing it over the next few quarters. It is hard to assess this guidance, given the lack of information on Verano, which is privately held.

Overall, we think Harvest is definitely one of the top MSOs in the U.S. with the potential to obtain significant market share across the country. The recent regulatory woes hurt its valuation, but the stock still trades in line with its peers. We remain bullish on Harvest and would view that a portfolio approach is appropriate for investing in the U.S. cannabis market. There are many MSOs still in their early stage of the development, and it is too early to tell who will deliver the highest shareholder value. However, Harvest is definitely one of the potential winners, given its access to capital and industry-leading footprint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.