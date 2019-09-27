Southern Company: An 18% Overvalued Dividend Contender

At my fair value yield of ~5.0%, Southern offers 4-5% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 9.0-10.0% over the next decade.

Between the 4.0% yield, 4-5% earnings growth, and 2.0% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Southern Company are likely to deliver 6.0-7.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, I estimate that shares of Southern Company are 23% overvalued at the current price.

Despite its risks, Southern Company is a well managed utility with future growth catalysts and an experienced management team.

Having raised its dividend for the past 18 years, Southern Company is a Dividend Contender.

As a dividend growth investor, utilities hold a special place in my portfolio. Not only do many utilities offer a yield much higher than that of the broader market, but their dividends are often much safer than the broader market's because of the necessity of their business model.

Utilities are key to the functioning and well-being of our modern economy, so it should come as no surprise that their dividends are generally more reliable than that of the broader market.

Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by another 25 basis points, sending rates from 2% to 1.75%. In an already yield starved market, I would expect this to lead to even more interest in the already slightly to moderately overvalued utility sector.

Today, I'll be discussing yet another utility that I believe is moderately overvalued from a historical standpoint, which is Southern Company (SO).

I'll be discussing the company's dividend safety and growth profile, its fundamentals and risk profile, and the valuation aspect of an investment in Southern Company at current prices.

From that point, I'll then conclude by offering my prediction of annual total return potential over the next decade. In addition, I'll provide the entry yield that would earn a buy rating from myself.

A Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

Along with the valuation aspect of an investment, two important considerations for a dividend growth investor include a dividend's safety and its growth profile in the present and the future.

We'll be determining Southern Company's dividend safety by examining its EPS payout ratios. While I typically like to examine a company's FCF payout ratios as well, I don't do so with utilities given that the metric is far less useful for utilities, and is arguably useless.

The reason that I argue the FCF metric is worthless for a utility is because utilities are capital intensive investments that issue debt and equity to fund their capital projects. Projects are typically guaranteed rates of returns that are approved by regulators, which makes this of little concern as long as a utility continues to act on projects that are accretive after factoring in debt and equity issuances.

In its prior fiscal year, Southern Company generated $3.07 in EPS against dividends per share of $2.38, for an EPS payout ratio of 77.5%.

For the current fiscal year, Yahoo Finance is expecting EPS of $3.04 against dividends per share of $2.46, for an EPS payout ratio of 80.9%.

While these payout ratios are on the high side of the 60-75% payout ratio that I generally like to see from utilities, I still believe Southern Company's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Not surprisingly, Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that despite Southern Company's slightly elevated payout ratios and balance sheet that leaves a bit to be desired on the dividend safety front, Southern Company's dividend remains safe for the foreseeable future.

With Southern Company's dividend safety now addressed, we'll delve into the company's dividend growth potential going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Southern Company's payout ratio is a bit elevated compared to what is generally considered safe for a utility, I believe it's likely Southern Company's shareholders will experience a minor contraction of the payout ratio in the years ahead.

Having said that, I believe a logical inference is that Southern Company's dividend growth will slightly lag earnings growth over the long-term.

When we consider that Southern Company itself is expecting a long-term earnings growth rate of 4-5% and that Nasdaq is projecting 4.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe a long-term DGR on the higher end of 4% is a realistic assumption for dividend growth.

A Business Model Necessary To The Modern Economy, Growth Catalysts, And An Experienced Management Team

Southern Company is a major regulated utility that sells electricity and distributes natural gas to over 9 million customers throughout the United States.

Image Source: Southern Company Investor Fact Sheet

Southern Company's business mix is highly diversified, with about half of the company's business generated through natural gas and the remaining portion being generated through electric.

Image Source: Southern Company Investor Fact Sheet

As illustrated above, the vast majority of Southern Company's electric customers live in Alabama and Georgia.

Southern Company's 4.2 million natural gas distribution customers live in a number of states, including Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Adding to Southern Company's appeal is the fact that over 90% of the company's earnings are generated by state regulated utilities with long-term contracts in place. This allows Southern Company to generate fairly stable cash flow throughout all economic periods.

Now that we have a better understanding of the company's business, we'll delve into the operating fundamentals.

Image Source: Southern Company Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

As illustrated above, Southern Company's long-term adjusted EPS growth estimate is 4-6%. While analysts could certainly be wrong, we'll delve deeper into why analysts believe that this Southern Company's long-term growth target is realistic, as evidenced by my above estimate from Nasdaq.

Image Source: Southern Company Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

The bulk of Southern Company's growth is going to be driven by its ambitious plan to invest $38 billion in expanding its rate base in the years ahead.

The majority of Southern Company's $7 billion that will be invested in state-regulated gas is to replace and improve gas pipelines.

Southern Company's $25 billion that will be invested includes nearly half of that spending being allocated to wires and resilience and smart grid investments to improve efficiency.

Southern Company will also invest $4 billion into Units 3 and 4 its nuclear plant, Vogtle.

While on the subject of Vogtle, Southern Company is making progress toward its November 2021 and November 2022 regulatory approved in-service dates for Units 3 and 4 while the company expected no change in the total estimated costs for the project, as discussed in Southern Company's Q2 earnings call.

The final component of Southern Company's capital spending plan through 2023 is to allocate $2 billion to long-term contracts in renewables, interstate natural gas pipelines, and Bloom and other contracted distributed infrastructure.

Image Source: Southern Company Q2 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

As discussed in the above slide, the vast majority of Southern Company's $38 billion in capital spending through 2023 will be funded by both retained cash flow and debt, with the remaining $2 billion being issued in equity.

Fortunately, Southern Company maintains investment grade credit ratings from the major credit rating agencies, with a Baa2 rating from Moody's and an A- rating from S&P.

This allows Southern Company to borrow at a favorable cost compared to its allowed returns on equity while funding its growth plans through 2023.

Image Source: Southern Company Q2 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

The second component of how Southern Company will be able to reach its 4-6% long-term earnings growth target is through rate increases.

Southern Company has filed rate cases through Georgia Power, Atlanta Gas Light, and Nicor Gas that are all expected to receive a commission vote by the end of this year, which would be favorable to the company's financial results if approved by regulators.

Image Source: Southern Company Q2 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

As mentioned on page I-20 of Southern Company's most recent 10-K, the company established an intermediate goal of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions from 2007 levels and a long-term goal of low-to-no carbon operations by 2050.

As illustrated above, Southern Company continues to make reasonable progress on both of its emission goals. Southern Company was able to reduce its carbon based operations by 2% YOY, with increased generation stemming from renewables and nuclear. Southern Company also saw a 2% uptick in the lower carbon emission natural gas alternative to coal while investments in renewables and nuclear continue.

Aside from Southern Company's capital spending plan, strong credit ratings, and regulated business model, the final reason for my optimism toward the company is due to its management team.

Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Thomas Fanning joined Southern Company in 1980 as a financial analyst. Since joining the company, Mr. Fanning has served in a number of positions, including as COO of the company, President and CEO of Gulf Power, and CFO of Southern Company, Georgia Power, and Mississippi Power.

Mr. Fanning possesses nearly 4 decades of industry experience, which I believe will continue to guide his company in the right direction.

While CFO Andrew Evans has only served in his current role since June 2018, Mr. Evans previously served as President and CEO of Southern Company Gas, the largest distributor of natural gas in America. Beginning in 2002, Evans worked in a number of positions at AGL Resources (what would eventually become Southern Gas Company), including as COO, CFO and treasurer.

Both Mr. Evans and Mr. Fanning possess the necessary experience and capabilities to draw from and help Southern Company achieve its goals as a company.

Upon examining Southern Company's growth plan, strong balance sheet, and experienced management team, it's clear that at the right price, Southern Company could make for a strong dividend growth investment.

Risks To Consider:

Although we have established that Southern Company is a solid company that is operating in an industry necessary to the modern economy, it wouldn't be honest for myself or anyone for that matter to convey the notion that an investment in Southern Company is free of risks.

The first risk facing Southern Company and the utility industry as a whole is regulation (page I-19 of Southern Company's most recent 10-K ).

Southern Company and its subsidiaries are subject to a variety of local, state, and federal regulations. These regulations are costly to comply with, and it is worth noting that should there be any modifications to the current environmental regulations in place, this would require significant resources being put into compliance efforts, as would any new regulations governing environmental regulations.

Should new regulations pertaining to greenhouse gas emissions be enacted at any point in the future, this would likely result in increased costs to the Southern Company, potentially affecting the demand for natural gas and the prices charged to natural gas customers (page I-20 of Southern Company's most recent 10-K).

Adding to the above risk, there is also the risk that state regulatory agencies don't allow Southern Company to recover the costs associated with complying with any existing regulations, any modifications to existing regulations, or any new regulations.

From an operational standpoint, one risk that I have mentioned in the past with utilities that have nuclear operations as Southern Company does, is the remote possibility of a nuclear disaster (page I-22 of Southern Company's most recent 10-K).

A major nuclear accident could result in multi-billion dollar liabilities, which could force the company's hand at a dividend freeze or cut or a suspension of the dividend altogether to reduce negative PR as much as possible.

Aside from the short-term financial consequences of such an event, Southern Company's reputation would be harmed regardless of whether they were at fault for the accident (their reputation would almost certainly be harmed more if they continued to increase their dividend in the aftermath of a major nuclear accident). This could result in long-term financial results that materially differ from Southern Company's growth targets.

The final consequence of such an event happening in the industry as a whole would be increased regulatory scrutiny and the imposition of additional compliance requirements aimed at preventing future accidents (it wouldn't even have to occur at a Southern Company nuclear plant). This would increase compliance spending and potentially impact financial results in a material way.

A financial risk to Southern Company and utilities in general that could fundamentally alter the way investors view utilities is a point I have brought up in numerous articles on utilities, which is the possibility of regulatory authorities requiring lower utility rates preceding or during recessionary periods as one method to combat a recession.

Yale economist and law professor, Yair Listokin argues for lower utility rates preceding or during a recession as a way of addressing a recession while he also advocates for higher rates in expansionary economic periods.

This would change the age old perception that utilities are a stable investment throughout all economic periods because utilities wouldn't quite fare as well in recessionary periods as they have in the past under such regulatory action, but they would make up for that in expansionary periods.

While I have discussed a few of the risks that I believe will be critical to periodically monitor in the years ahead, I certainly haven't discussed all the risks associated with an investment in Southern Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Southern Company, I would refer interested readers to pages I19-I37 of Southern Company's most recent 10-K.

An Excellent Business Trading At An Excessive Valuation

Now that we have established Southern Company is an excellent utility, we'll be discussing the sole reason that I rate the company as a hold at the present time, which is valuation. We'll be determining the extent to which I believe Southern Company is overvalued.

The first valuation metric we'll be examining to assign a fair value to Southern Company is its 13 year TTM median dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, Southern Company's TTM yield of 3.96% is well below its 13 year TTM median yield of 4.66%. In fact, Southern Company's yield is very close to a 10 year low.

For context, Simply Safe Dividends' 5 year average dividend yield is also 4.66% for Southern Company.

Across two time frames, it's reasonable to conclude that Southern Company's valuation is stretched at its current price of $61.51 a share (as of September 25, 2019).

Assuming a reversion to a 4.66% TTM yield and a fair value of $52.36 a share, Southern Company is trading at a 17.5% premium to fair value and poses 14.9% downside from the current price.

The next valuation metric we'll be using to arrive at a fair value for Southern Company is the 13 year median Shiller PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Southern Company's current Shiller PE ratio of 23.71 is well in excess of its 13 year median of 18.31.

Assuming a reversion to a Shiller PE ratio of 19.00 and a fair value of $49.29 a share, Southern Company is trading at a 24.8% premium to fair value and poses 19.9% downside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll use to value shares of Southern Company is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Southern Company's forward PE ratio of 20.2 is elevated well beyond the company's 5 year average forward PE ratio of 16.7.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 17.0 and a fair value of $51.77 a share, Southern Company is trading at a 18.8% premium to fair value and poses 15.8% downside from the current price.

The valuation method that we'll use for the purpose of determining Southern Company's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for a company's annualized dividend per share. Southern Company's current annualized dividend per share is $2.48.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which refers to the rate of return that an investor requires. In my case, I believe a 10% rate of return is adequate for the amount of time and effort that I put into researching and monitoring investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate, which is also the most difficult input to reasonably estimate.

When I take into consideration that Southern's dividend payout ratio is likely to contract a bit in the future, I believe it's reasonable to conclude that dividend growth will slightly lag earnings growth.

Assuming a 5% earnings growth rate and a 4.75% long-term DGR, Southern Company's fair value is $47.24 a share.

This implies that shares of Southern Company are trading at a 30.2% premium to fair value and pose 23.2% downside from the current price.

When we average the 4 fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $50.17 a share. This indicates that shares of Southern Company are trading at a 22.6% premium to fair value and pose 18.4% downside from the current price.

Summary: Southern Company Is A Great DGI Company, But Not At The Current Price

Southern Company is a leading utility, which is evidenced by the fact that the company is a Dividend Contender. There is little reason to believe that this streak of dividend increases won't be able to continue in the years ahead.

While Southern Company faces its fair share of risks, I believe the company's resilient business model and management team will be able to navigate those risks, positioning the company for mid-single digit earnings growth in the years ahead.

The unfortunate reality is that the yield starved environment has led to significant capital appreciation in utility equity prices.

While this is great for those that are looking to sell their positions in the near future, it's not ideal for those looking to initiate a position in Southern Company or other utilities for that matter.

Between the 4.0% yield, 4-5% earnings growth, and 2.0% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Southern Company are likely to deliver 6.0-7.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

At my fair value yield of ~5.0%, Southern offers 4-5% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 9.0-10.0% over the next decade.

A yield nearing 5.0% offers a much different total return profile, which I believe is far more attractive to a long-term investor than the current price. At the current price, Southern Company is set to deliver returns roughly in line with the market, but with a significantly lower yield than its historical norm. Valuation is the only reason that I rate this wonderful company a hold rather than a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.