Still More Fuel In 2019-20 To Drive The Fidelity National Story

Capital Return story remains attractive, with the company committed to returning about 90% of its free cash flows in the form of buybacks and dividends back to shareholders.

With effective cost-cutting on the way, we see FIS maintaining at least 10% Y/Y earnings growth.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) focuses on financial services technology (payment processing, financial software and banking solutions), with its main clients in institutional banking, payments, asset management and capital markets. The company has presence in over 100 countries, employing 47,000+ people. FIS provides software, services and technology outsourcing to its core clients. Among the company’s main solutions are core processing; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic ePayment and digital solutions; securities processing and finance solutions, among others. Composed of Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS) and Global Financial Solutions (GFS) groups, the company has seen steady top-line growth across both segments, with at least 80% recurring revenue. Overall, historically FIS managed to achieve at least mid-single-digit top-line growth, low-teens earnings growth, as well as at least 2-3% capital return in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

Valuation:

When we compare FIS to its core competitors, such as Jack Henry and Fiserv, we believe that the IFS solutions (more on the below) merit at least 0.5x revenue multiple premium to the historical 5.3x average industry multiple. When we apply the multiple of 5.8x to our $9.315 billion revenue estimate for 2020, we get the target price of $161.

Key Catalysts:

We see the following five catalysts driving the FIS Story:

Solid Growth in ePayment Solutions: We see at least 4-5% Y/Y growth in the ePayment segment, driven by billers and financial institution clients. Debit card-based expedited payments should help fuel growth as well, particularly among the company’s largest customers. While ACH processing may be weaker in 2020 than it was in 2019 (we estimate 150-180 bps in Y/Y growth deceleration), we believe that the debit segment should outweigh any such softness.

Continued Strength in Digital and Mobile Payments Segments: We do not see meaningful acceleration in either of these segments, but if they can sustain the average 6-7% Y/Y revenue growth we have seen over the last two years, then FIS’ Integrated Financial Solutions segment should be in solid shape. Recall, FIS is now also offering Digital One, a digital banking platform, to community bank clients. Digital One will be integrated into the company’s core banking platforms and will also be offered to non-FIS core banking clients.

Double-Digit Consulting Growth Remains a Major Tailwind: Ever since FIS purchased the European consulting Capco business, this growth story kept on accelerating. We believe that in 2020-21 we can expect to see as much as 12% Y/Y average revenue growth, as FIS takes some market share from Capgemini and Accenture, particularly around the mobile segment.

SG&A Cost Cuts to Continue: FIS has been strategically cutting some of its operating expenses (SG&A) over the last several years, a trend that we expect to continue and add at least 45-60 bps to the company’s EPS growth. In our view, such gradual cost-cutting approach is much smarter (and also preemptive!) than a large scale restructuring.

Great Capital Return Story: Historically, FIS has been very generous with both buybacks and dividends, returning as much as 90% of its free cash flows annually back to the shareholders. Over the years, FIS averaged approximately 1.1% dividend yield and at least $500-600 MM in buybacks. For 2019-20, we expect the dividend yield to stay the same, while buybacks may increase by as much as $200 MM. We also expect the company to increase the authorization by at least half a billion.

Business Risks:

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact for the business at FIS:

1. Security breaches could harm the FIS business, disrupting delivery of services and resulting in a breach of client contracts.

2. Global economic macro conditions may adversely impact consumer confidence and thus lead to lower demand of the company’s services.

3. More intense regulatory environment, both domestically and internationally, may lead to an increase in costs and thus impact the company’s bottom line.

4. The sales and implementation cycles for software can be lengthy and require significant investment from the company’s clients. If there are interruptions along this implementation cycle, then the processes can be impacted along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.