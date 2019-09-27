DryShips - Approval Of Going-Private Proposal A Mere Formality

After having wiped out most investors over the course of the past 14 years, I would not anticipate its ticker to be missed.

DryShips colorful and mostly ugly saga as a publicly-traded entity will soon be coming to an end.

Shareholder vote scheduled for October 9. As George Economou will be able to vote his majority stake, approval is a given.

Company about to go private after George Economou increased his original offer by more than 30% to $5.25 per share on the heels of a recent drybulk charter rate rally.

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

In mid-June, I discussed George Economou's offer to purchase the remaining 16.6% of the company not already owned by him for $4 in cash per share.

In the article, I outlined my expectations for Economou to potentially increase his bid to the $4.50-5.00 range and the company's special committee of independent directors to approve the revised offer.

At that time, the Baltic Dry Index was trading slightly below 1,100 points but went on a massive rally shortly thereafter, almost doubling over the next two months. By mid-August, George Economou decided to take action and increased his offer by more than 30% to $5.25 in cash per share which still represents an approximately 25% discount to conservatively estimated net asset value but is above the valuations assigned by the market to most of the company's peers.

Photo: Modern Newcastlemax Dry Bulk Carrier "Huahine" - Source: Baird Maritime

As expected, the special committee approved the transaction with a shareholder vote now scheduled for October 9.

After reviewing the proxy materials, I was surprised to learn that Economou will be able to vote all shares owned beneficially by him which renders the vote a mere technicality (emphasis added by author):

In order for the merger to be completed, the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, must be authorized and approved by the holders of at least a majority of all shares of Company common stock entitled to vote on the authorization and approval of the merger agreement as of the close of business on the record date. Under the merger agreement, SPII, which owns approximately 83.35% of the outstanding shares of Company common stock, agreed to cause all shares of Company common stock owned beneficially or of record by it, Merger Sub, or any other subsidiary of SPII to be voted in favor of the merger agreement proposal. Accordingly, your vote (or failure to vote) on the merger agreement proposal will not have an effect on the outcome of the vote of the shareholders at the special meeting.

Given the certainty of approval, the stock has been trading very close to the offering price of $5.25 for some time now. Shareholders remain free to decide to sell their shares for $5.23 on the stock exchange now or wait another couple of weeks to get paid the entire $5.25.

Personally, I decided against potential opportunity cost and recently sold my shares into the open market.

Bottom Line:

The colorful and mostly ugly saga of DryShips as a publicly-traded entity will be ending soon as George Economou, the company's at least equally colorful chairman and CEO will buy out the remaining 16.6% not already owned by him at $5.25 per share in cash.

As discussed above, this is a done deal given Economou's participation in the upcoming shareholder vote.

After having wiped out most investors over the course of the past 14 years, I would not anticipate its ticker to be missed.

