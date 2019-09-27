Growing Demand From Non-OECD Countries Will Support Oil Prices In The Long Term

If there is one factor that can truly support oil prices (USO) in the long term, it is growing demand from non-OECD countries like India and China. It wouldn't be wrong to say that there are several factors that are currently acting against oil prices. In my previous article on this subject, I had stated that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and rising U.S. oil production as the two major factors that were putting downward pressure on oil prices. Investors must note that WTI and Brent were trading at $60.98 and $64.86 respectively during that time.

I had also stated that oil prices were highly reactive to geopolitical tensions. Although many geopolitical factors result in an increase in prices, the major ones were those putting pressure on oil prices.

And, I was right. Oil prices jumped by almost 10% on September 16th, after a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's refinery, resulting in a global supply disruption of around 6%. Although market experts suggested that this attack will create a major supply vacuum, oil prices tanked on Tuesday, September 24th, after the news that Saudi Aramco was all set to restore its production capacity by the end of September! WTI and Brent were trading at $56.64 and $61.29 respectively at the time of writing this article.

Oil prices may go down because of inventory build-up

Crude oil inventory data is another factor that affects oil price and its movements. On Tuesday, September 24th, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil inventory build-up of 1.4 million barrels for the week ending September 20th, which was against market's expectation of a 0.78 million barrel draw. In my opinion, this build-up will add further pressure on oil prices in the coming few days. But, when I think of long term, I firmly believe that energy demand from non-OECD countries (especially India and China) will support oil prices. And I am not the only one who thinks that way.

Just when the International Energy Agency (IEA) had lowered its global oil demand growth forecast for 2020, U.S.-based Energy Information Administration (EIA) has come out with a bullish report, which states that the global energy consumption (including oil demand) will rise by 50% in the next three decades, and most of this increase will be from Asia.

China and India's energy demand will support oil prices

Image Source: EIA

With a total population of more than 3 billion people, there is little doubt that India and China will play a major role in shaping global oil prices in the future. Both China and India are among the world's fastest growing economies for quite some time. In fact, China is the world's biggest oil importer, and its oil imports are increasing at a steady pace. As per statistics, China's crude oil imports surged by 10% YoY in 2018 to 462 million tons, with Russia being its top crude oil supplier. Investors must note that the ongoing trade war will have little repercussion on China's oil supplies, as the U.S. supplies less than 1.5% of China's total crude oil imports. The above data shows that China's oil demand remains strong, even though it is quickly filling up its strategic petroleum reserves.

Image Source: EIA

When I look at India, I can see that the country is slowly but steadily increasing its energy-intensive manufacturing (refer the above data for years 2010 and 2020), which includes production of steel, iron, food, paper, refined products, chemicals and non-metallic minerals. India currently imports around 85% of its total crude oil requirements, which makes its case of rising oil demand even stronger! Plus, there is also a huge demand for infrastructure development.

Takeaway for Investors

In one of my earlier articles in 2016, I had stated that China and India will drive the global crude oil demand in the near future. I had also stated that China's oil imports will increase in the future. Investors must note that China was the second largest crude oil importer (behind the U.S.) at that time. This clearly shows that China's crude oil imports are increasing at a consistent pace irrespective of the market conditions and geopolitical movements.

Then, there is India, whose internal energy consumption and GDP are growing at a rapid pace. In fact, the latest EIA report states that India's energy-intensive manufacturing will grow from 11% in 2015 to 25% in 2050, whereas China's share will reduce from 41% to 35% during the same period. Interesting! This clearly shows that oil prices will be supported by India and China's oil demand growth in the long term. However, I still maintain my short-term outlook for oil at $52-57. Investors must take note of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.