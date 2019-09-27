Fresh Del Monte Produce: No Real Signs Of A Turnaround Yet

Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) has had a rough three years since its 2016 highs, sliding 65% vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) 30% return. This significant underperformance has been even more frustrating for shareholders as industry-peer Calavo Growers (CVGW) has seen its share price shine. In the same period that Fresh Del Monte's stock has fallen off a cliff, Calavo Growers has put up an impressive 72% return. Fortunately, for Fresh Del Monte shareholders, this continued weakness came to a screeching halt this week. After Monday's close, news broke that Fresh Del Monte Produce would be added to the Small-Cap 600 Index, replacing Cray (CRAY) which was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This news has seen Fresh Del Monte's stock soar the past two trading days, up nearly 25% since the news broke. While this is a welcome relief rally for investors, the news has not changed anything about the company's fundamentals. Fresh Del Monte continues to see weak revenue growth that continues to trend lower, and there are no concrete signs of a turnaround just yet. I see this rally as an opportunity for investors to lighten up positions, with strong resistance at $39.00 just overhead.

(Source: TC2000.com, PRNewswire.com)

Produce names can be tricky investments, given their cyclical nature, but Fresh Del Monte Produce has exemplified this to an extreme. While Calavo Growers has had a relatively stable earnings trend the past four years with steadily higher highs, Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings per share [EPS] have been all over the map. This weakness led to the company suspending its dividend in the first quarter of this year, after annual EPS plummeted from a high of $4.74 in FY-2016, to a low of $0.46 in FY-2018. Cyclical stocks generally have very volatile earnings trends, but a 90% drop in annual EPS over two years is a very extreme example of a lack of earnings stability. This significant drop in earnings was tied to material margin contraction, which has stemmed from issues such as bad weather to a worldwide oversupply of bananas. Given that bananas make up 38% of their total product mix, it's not surprising that the oversupply would weigh on profits significantly. While it looks like gross margins might have finally bottomed out on a trailing-twelve-month basis, they are still nearly 50% off of their highs in FY-2016.

The good news from the recent call is Fresh Del Monte's CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh discussed that banana pricing and volume in Europe is improving from FY-2018 levels. The recent Panama disease fungus in Colombia could also boost banana pricing long term if it continues and shows itself in different countries. While there are no guarantees short term that this will reduce supply, it could indeed reduce supply if this turns into a longer-term issue. These are positive signs as this is the weakest part of Fresh Del Monte's product mix.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Zacks.com)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Circling back to the comparison between Calavo Growers and Fresh Del Monte Produce, we can see below how unstable Fresh Del Monte's earnings trend has been. The gold line in the below chart represents Fresh Del Monte's annual EPS since 2013, while the blue line represents Calavo Growers' annual EPS. While Calavo Growers has seen earnings inch up and in a clear trend the past five years, Fresh Del Monte's earnings trend is jumping all over the place. While earnings are expected to make a comeback in FY-2020 with estimates being revised higher to $2.36, this is still 50% off of the FY-2016 highs. Based on this, the company makes for a tricky investment, given the lack of predictability in earnings. This is true of all cyclical names as investments, but few have earnings stability as low as Fresh Del Monte.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving on to solely Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings, we can see that the FY-2018 earnings of $0.46 were likely a significant anomaly, and the worst is in the rear-view mirror. Annual EPS growth is expected to grow over 60% based on current estimates, and this is a significant resurgence from the earnings contraction we've seen over the past few years. Having said that, red flags do remain. While earnings per share are getting a big bump next year based on estimates, we do not see any real improvements in the company's top line or margins. It's possible FY-2020 earnings may beat the $2.36 projected, but I would be very surprised if the company can follow this up with another year of strong earnings growth in FY-2021. Generally, earnings growth on the back of non-existent sales growth is not sustainable. This is especially true in Fresh Del Monte's case when margins are at five-year lows and are in a trend of contracting.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at revenue growth below, we can see that the company has been unable to sustain sales growth on a year-over-year basis. While we had a brief stint of positive sales growth in Q1 2018 to Q4 2018, we have since seen deceleration the past three quarters in a row. Quarterly revenue growth peaked in Q3 2018 at 12% year over year and has since slid all the way down to (-) 3% year over year, the worst print in the past ten quarters. To prevent lumpiness in single quarters and smooth out the trend in sales growth, I use a two-quarter average to better capture the actual trend. As we can see in the below chart, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) is confirming this slowdown and is trending with the weak quarterly prints. Until this trend in sales growth changes, I remain skeptical of further annual EPS growth past FY-2020's estimates. While I could be wrong as I have been in the past, it's generally not easy to generate earnings growth with both sales growth and margins flat to down.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While the annual EPS revisions and inclusion in the Small Cap 600 may be exciting for investors, I still don't see any reason to be overly optimistic long term. It is likely that we have seen the lows for earnings per share in FY-2018, but it's difficult to imagine earnings per share growth being sustainable without a significant tick higher in margins or sales growth. Given this, I see this rally as an opportunity for investors to lighten up on a portion of their positions. The first sign of a real turnaround shaping up would be two consecutive quarters of high single-digit sales growth. Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $1.1 billion in sales for Q3 2019, or I would expect the stock to come under pressure and head back below the $35.00 level.

Let's move on to the technical picture:

As we can see from the weekly chart, Fresh Del Monte is running into a significant level on its long term chart. This red downtrend line killed the rally in May 2018 and has the potential to put an end to this rally as well. Given that sales growth and margins are worse than they were in FY-2018, this is certainly a possibility. The first sign of a real change of character would be a weekly close above $39.30, which would suggest the downtrend may finally be over.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in to the daily chart, we can see that Fresh Del Monte is only 4% away from a strong resistance level at $39.30, and over 15% extended above its past support level. Based on this, the reward to risk from current levels is not great at all. I would be shocked if this rally continued much longer, and I would expect the stock to run into issues at the $39.30 level if this rally does persist. The only good news for the bulls is that this significant increase in volatility to the upside has increased the chances that a long-term bottom may finally be in place.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The recent 65% rally off of the lows is undoubtedly impressive but has done absolutely nothing to improve the technical picture. The first sign of an improvement on the long-term chart would be a weekly close above $39.30.

While this recent rally has put a squeeze on the bears with nearly 4% of the float short, I do not see this rally as sustainable long term. Earnings improvement without improvement in sales growth or margins is rarely sustainable, and I would expect FY-2021 earnings to be tepid compared to the 60% growth anticipated in FY-2020. Given the 65% rally, I believe much of the FY-2020 earnings are already priced in. I see this rally to $37.60 as an opportunity for investors to take some profits and lighten up their positions. Barring a significant beat of $1.13 billion in sales or higher for Q3 2019, the downtrend in sales growth will persist. A real turnaround will require two consecutive quarters of 7% or higher sales growth. This is a far cry from the (-)3% sales growth posted last quarter. For this reason, I see the stock as an Avoid and prefer peer Calavo Growers if I had to be invested in the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.