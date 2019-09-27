Health Insurance Innovations: A Mispriced Stock With An Upside Of 81%

Investment thesis

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.'s (HIIQ) share price has declined 62% over the last 12 months. However, the prospects look promising despite a probe by the authorities. This decline has pushed the share into undervalued territory, and the share price should pick up along with the improving business operations of the company.

Company Overview

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. distributes individual and family health insurance plans (IFP), and supplemental products through a cloud-based technology platform. The company has three product categories: short-term medical plans (STM), health benefit insurance plans (HBIP), and supplemental products. Currently, these three categories generate 26%, 46%, and 28% of the company’s revenues, respectively.

Industry Analysis

The company’s near-term industry outlook is favorable due to the recent expansion of short-term insurance duration. However, increased state regulations and congressional scrutiny of STMs may partially reduce demand for these policies. In the long term, the company may need to diversify away from STMs because of high regulatory risk in the segment.

HIIQ is likely to be a significant beneficiary of the 2018 regulatory changes by the Trump administration. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), enacted in 2010, required individuals to buy health insurance or face tax penalties. Further, in 2016, the government issued regulations limiting short-term medical (STM) insurance for healthy individuals to just three months. The law forced individuals to purchase coverage on exchanges or remain uncovered. In 2018, President Trump extended the maximum duration for STM plans to less than 12 months (from just three months), with the option for renewal or extension of up to three years. Also, the government zeroed the tax penalty for individuals who do not maintain essential coverage as spelled out in ACA. These changes make STM plans a valid form of coverage than ever before. Therefore, demand is likely to increase.

The positive effect of the regulatory change may be offset by a Congressional investigation into the companies that sell or broker STMs. The inquiry followed claims that the entities were denying coverage to individuals with preexisting conditions, misleading consumers about the nature of short-term plans, and conducting post claims underwriting. The companies targeted by the investigation include Health Insurance Innovations, Agile Health Insurance, eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM).

When the news emerged, HIIQ's share price fell by 16% to $31.77 and has been on the decline ever since. Regardless of whether Congress finds Health Insurance Innovations culpable, the inquiry is likely to result in new regulations to protect consumers from false advertising. Such provisions could reduce STM plan sales on the company's platform over the short term. However, the decrease is likely to be minimal compared to the expected growth in short-term plans. Based on a January 2019 report by the Congressional Budget Office, 1.2 million people are expected to enroll in STMs annually by 2028.

Another unfavorable development is increasing state regulations of short-term coverage. According to the Commonwealth Fund, four states - California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York - have effectively banned the plans, while 22 others have limited the duration of STMs below the federal limit of 12 months. Besides, some states such as Colorado and Connecticut require the plans to cover specific benefits under ACA. Short-term plans are cheaper because of excluding some ACA benefits. Therefore, the specification of STM benefits makes plans expensive, hence, reducing their appeal.

Growth Prospects

In the second quarter of 2019, the company's revenues decreased by 19% compared to the same period in 2018 mainly due to the termination of the company's relationship with Simple Health, a third-party distributor. However, the company's performance in the second half of the year is likely to be better than in 2018. The factors expected to drive the performance are recent acquisitions, product diversifications, and a lower consumer churn rate in the IFP segment.

On June 5, 2019, the company acquired TogetherHealth, a direct-to-consumer platform targeting the Medicare market, for $50 million cash and 630,000 shares of HIIQ. Based on 8-K filings, TogetherHealth had a net income of $7,978,662 in 2018. With 11.488 million shares outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2019, the new acquisition could add up to $0.69 to the company's earnings per share in 2019.

The purchase of TogetherHealth positions Health Insurance Innovations to take advantage of the rapidly growing Medicare market. Industry estimates indicate that 10,000 people enter the market daily. Moreover, the market has a higher margin than the Individual Family Plans (STM and HBIP) market, which is currently served by the company. Therefore, the company is likely to report higher margins in 2019.

Because of the high regulatory risk in the STM market, the company has been diversifying its products towards longer duration, higher lifetime value plans. As a result, HBIP coverage now accounts for most of the company's revenue relative to short-term plans. Initially, STM was the largest segment of the company. For instance, the company had 24,416 STMs and 5,841 HBIPs in 2012. In contrast, STMs accounted for less than 50% of the company's policies in force in 2019. HBIP plans have been multiplying. In 2018, for example, the company recorded 190,100 new applications compared to 152,800 for short-term medical plans. HBIPs have a higher profit margin. Consequently, the company's EPS is likely to grow in the future.

The company has also been increasing its presence in the life insurance market as part of the product diversification efforts. The company has several competitive advantages in this segment. First, a growing number of life insurance consumers prefer to shop online instead of speaking to agents. According to a 2018 McKinsey report, life insurance companies can boost their sales by between 3% to 5% using digital marketing platforms. Therefore, the company’s cloud-based technology has a ready market in the life insurance segment. Second, the company's technology allows for low-cost mass distribution of life insurance products. Hence, the company can leverage the technology to deliver insurance products to consumers at lower prices. Companies that are already operating in this segment, such as eHealth, report a high customer retention rate because of this characteristic.

Further, the company is experiencing a lower customer churn rate in the IFP segment due to the 2018 regulatory changes. Although the number of policy applications has also declined, the effect is likely to be offset by the increase in the duration of STMs. The plan duration is positively related to the company’s revenue since it is associated with the customer retention rate. Hence, the company’s revenue from new short-term medical applications is set to increase in 2019.

Financial Performance And Valuation

The company’s revenue growth trend has been consistent over the last eight years. Company revenue increased in each of the previous eight years at double-digit rates; the lowest being the 17.9% growth reported in 2017. In the last three years, the company’s revenue has increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49%. Net revenue rose 40% in 2018 to $351 million relative to sector median growth of 8%. 2019 second and first quarter reports, however, indicate that the company had negative revenue growth in the first half of the year. Still, the company is likely to sustain its revenue growth trend in the full year owing to the acquisition of TogetherHealth and a positive industry outlook. The company expects its 2019 full-year revenue to average $455 million, representing a 29% growth over the previous year.

Figure 1: Revenue (2012-2018)

Source: Koyfin

Except in 2010 and 2012, the company’s EBITDA margin was positive in the last eight years. In both these years, the negative margin was caused by non-cash and non-recurring expenses such as stock compensation and acquisition costs. The company’s EBITDA margin of 9.18% in the trailing twelve-month period, however, is lower than the sector median of 16.96%. This lower margin is attributable to the nature of the company’s products. Since demand for STM plans is price-driven, the policies have lower profit margins than comprehensive and long-term plans. The company’s management has been trying to increase profit margins by focusing on long-term plans. The growth in EBITDA margin from 2017 onwards shows the success of this strategy.

Figure 2: EBITDA margin (2012-2018)

Source: Koyfin

After plunging in 2016, the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple has increased steadily over the last three years.

Figure 3: EV/EBITDA multiple (2011-2018)

Source: Finbox

However, the multiple is still far below the sector average when future growth is considered. Currently, the company’s forward EV/EBITDA is 5.21 against a sector median of 10.02. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $33.7 million in 2018 and $13.8 million in the first half of 2019. In the second quarter earnings call, the company’s management indicated that the average adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 would be about $84.5 million, which shows the expected growth from the company’s acquisition activities during the year.

On June 30, 2019, the company had 11.488 million shares outstanding, $141 million of long-term debt, and a cash balance of $14.7 million. The EV/EBITDA multiple is assumed to expand and partially converge with the sector average. A forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7 (against a sector average of 10) results in an intrinsic value per share of $39, based on an equity value of $465.2 million. This represents an upside of 81% from the current market price.

Conclusion

Short-term troubles for Health Insurance Innovations are keeping investors on the sidelines. However, I am positive about these worries disappearing in the long term, which would eventually lead to a secular bull run. Shares are considerably undervalued from a peer multiples perspective and are a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.