BellRing Brands Begins IPO Spinout From Post Holdings

BRBR has grown revenue but at a decelerating rate; other financial metrics have been impressive in recent periods.

The firm is currently a unit of Post Holdings and sells sports nutrition and related products to consumers.

BellRing Brands has filed to raise $100 million from an IPO although the final figure may be higher.

Quick Take

BellRing Brands (BRBR) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and provides sports and everyday nutrition foods and supplements.

BRBR shows promising growth and other financial metrics within the growing sports food products industry.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management about the IPO’s pricing and valuation.

Company And Technology

St. Louis, Missouri-based BellRing was formed in 2019 and operates Post Holdings’ (POST) Active Nutrition businesses, which as of the end of June 2015, was comprised of ‘Premier Nutrition’, ‘Dymatize Enterprises’ and the ‘PowerBar’ brand as well as Active Nutrition International, an international manufacturer and retailer of company products for certain international markets.

Management is headed by President and CEO Darcy Horn Davenport, who has been with the firm since its inception was previously President of Post’s Active Nutrition business.

BellRings’ brands include Premier Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Supreme Protein, and Dymatize.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s marketing campaigns:

Source: Premier Protein

Customer Acquisition

BellRings markets its products through a network of channels including club, food, drug and mass [FDM], eCommerce, convenience stores as well as specialty channels.

The firm has a dedicated internal digital marketing team and relies on its website, email marketing, social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest, as well as influencers and various retailer programs, among others, to drive brand awareness.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending downward as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 14.4% FYE Sept 30, 2018 16.3% FYE Sept 30, 2017 18.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.4x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 0.4 FYE Sept 30, 2018 0.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market And Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global sports nutrition market is projected to reach $44 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2016 and 2022.

Sports nutrition is made for and used by athletes, bodybuilders, and sports enthusiasts to improve their overall health and help them recover faster after intense stress.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth is the shift of lifestyle and recreational users to adopting sports nutrition for overall health. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a fast rate.

Major competitors that provide or are developing sports nutrition products include:

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Abbott Nutrition (ABT)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Glanbia (OTC:GLAPF)

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)

Yakult Honsha (OTCPK:YKLTY)

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC)

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (TYO:4578)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

BRBR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Uneven but positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 639,900,000 5.3% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 827,500,000 16.0% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 713,200,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 235,100,000 15.2% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 277,700,000 13.0% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 245,800,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 36.74% FYE Sept 30, 2018 33.56% FYE Sept 30, 2017 34.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 143,100,000 22.4% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 142,600,000 17.2% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 114,800,000 16.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 96,400,000 FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 96,100,000 FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 35,200,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 59,400,000 FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 141,200,000 FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 80,400,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $3.4 million in cash and $106.6 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $95.5 million.

IPO Details

BRBR has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Class B shareholder Post Holdings will retain voting control of the company but no economic rights, although it may convert its shares into Class A shares which do have all economic rights. The S&P 500 Index does not admit firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

BellRing Brands, Inc. will contribute the net proceeds of this offering to BellRing Brands, LLC in exchange for BellRing Brands, LLC Units [...] BellRing Brands, LLC, in turn, will use the net proceeds of this offering that it receives from BellRing Brands, Inc. to repay a portion of the Post bridge loan and related interest. Immediately after the completion of the formation transactions and the completion of this offering, BellRing Brands, LLC expects to enter into the debt facilities and use the proceeds of such borrowing under the term loan facility and the revolving credit facility [i] to repay the remaining balance of the Post bridge loan and all interest thereunder, [ii] to pay directly, or reimburse Post for, as applicable, all fees and expenses incurred by us or Post in connection with this offering and the formation transactions (including the debt facilities but excluding the Post bridge loan), [iii] to reimburse Post for the amount of cash on our balance sheet immediately prior to the completion of this offering, and [iv] to the extent there are any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, HSBC, Nomura, PNC Capital Markets, Rabo Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, and UBS Investment Bank.

Commentary

Consumer foods conglomerate Post Holdings is renaming and spinning off its active nutrition unit through this IPO.

BellRing Brands' financials indicate the firm is growing top line revenue at a decelerating rate, but increasing its gross profit and gross margin. Net results are positive as is cash flow from operations.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping as revenue grows, but the efficiency rate is dropping, indicating lower revenue increase for every dollar of additional SG&A expense.

The market opportunity for sports and related nutrition products is expected to grow at nearly 8% through 2022, a positive trend in the firm’s favor due to increasing consumer interest in healthier snack options.

Valuation expectations at IPO will be critical, as the firm is using all the IPO proceeds to hand to its parent company as part of the separation.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.