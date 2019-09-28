Gold - Choppy Around The $1,500 Level

Gold has been one of the best-performing assets of 2019, but it had to wait until almost halfway through the year to climb above its critical technical resistance level.

In July 2016, in the aftermath of the shock of the Brexit referendum, the price of gold rallied to a high at $1377.50. The move was significant, as the price had traded at a low at $1046.20 just eight months before in December 2015. Gold then consolidated over the next three years, and in June 2019, the price finally made it to a higher high and took off on the upside.

Gold had traded in a $331.30 range from $1046.20 to $1377.50 for five years since 2014 before it climbed above the resistance level at the start of this summer. A bull market in gold is nothing new. The move to the upside started in the early 2000s when gold moved over just $300 per ounce. The lows came as the British central bank figured there was no future in the yellow metal as a reserve asset and sold half their holdings at prices between $250 and $300 per ounce. Over the past years central banks have been net buyers of the metal, and these days at over $1000 per ounce higher than where the UK departed with half its national treasure, they continue to purchase gold.

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price of gold during bull market periods. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) magnifies the performance of gold mining stocks.

Gold's rally took the price over 23% higher since April

Gold has been in a bull market since the early 2000s. Even though it consolidated in a $331.30 range from 2014 through June 2019, the price of the yellow metal made higher lows each year starting in 2015.

As the monthly chart highlights, the low in gold in 2015 was at $1046.20, which turned out to be the bottom of the correction from the 2011 all-time high at $1920.70 per ounce. In 2016, the low for the year came early in January at $1061.00. The bottom in 2017 was at $1146.50 during the first month of the year. A marginally higher low at $1161.40 followed in 2018. Over the first almost nine months in 2019, the low was at $1266 per ounce in April.

While price momentum and relative strength metrics are in overbought territory, they continue to rise. Monthly historical volatility at 12.81% is at the highest level since 2017 but continues to reflect that gold has rallied without any dramatic price spikes to the upside. Since April 2019, the move from $1266 to the nearby September high at $1559.80 took the yellow metal 23.3% higher. The $1500 level at the end of last week has become a pivot point for the gold futures market.

Markets rarely move in a straight line - a pullback is no surprise

Even the most aggressive bull markets typically experience pullbacks.

The weekly chart illustrates that after gold reached its most recent high at $1559.80 in early September, the price pulled back to a low at $1484 per ounce during the week of September 16, a decline of 4.86%. Gold declined as some degree of optimism over trade returned to the market. At the same time, the knee-jerk reaction to the 25 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve was selling in the gold futures market. Gold fell to its low in the immediate aftermath of the Fed meeting on September 18. The market was initially disappointed by the rate cut, but the selling did not last for long. Gold moved back to $1535.60 but retreated once again to the $1500 level at the end of last week.

Falling interest rates in the U.S. and Europe are supportive

Falling interest rates tend to be bullish for the prices of precious metals. Gold and silver compete with other assets. When rates are trending lower, the cost of holding long positions in the metals decline. At the same time, lower yields from other instruments make gold and silver more attractive for investors and traders. It has not hurt that the two metals have had a positive track record since April when it comes to attracting more interest in the precious metals.

The two leading central banks in the world cut rates in September. While the Fed cut by 25 basis points, the European Central Bank went further. The ten-basis point reduction in the deposit rate in Europe sent the short-term rate to a new low at negative 50 basis points. At the same time, the ECB reinstated its program of quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per month starting in November. The ECB will begin purchasing government and high-quality corporate debt issues to push rates lower further out along the yield curve.

Lower rates are bullish for the price of gold, but the ongoing trade war between the US and China has also been a highly supportive factor for the yellow metal. The attack on Saudis Arabian oil fields on September 14 was another sign that fear and uncertainty could quickly return to markets in a volatile world. On September 24, the US Speaker of the House of Representatives announced the beginning of impeachment hearings to remove President Trump from office. Gold is consolidating around the $1500 level in the current environment.

The next target on the upside is $1600 per ounce

The current level of technical resistance in the gold market is at the early September high at $1559.80 per ounce.

The monthly chart shows that the next level on the upside stands at the March 2013 high at $1616.50. Above there, the October 2012 peak at $1794.80 per ounce would stand as a gateway to a challenge of the September 2011 all-time high at $1920.70 per ounce.

A continuation of the current environment could lead gold in dollar terms to the $2000 per ounce level or higher. The yellow metal has already reached record highs in almost all currencies except for Swiss franc and dollars. At the $1500 level in dollar terms on September 27, the price remains around 28% below its all-time peak. In Swiss franc terms, at 1476.20 on September 27, it was 12.6% below its 2012 high at 1662.51 Swiss francs per ounce. Gold rose to a record high in euro currency terms in early September. Support stands at $1377.50 per ounce as the resistance level that gave way in June has become critical technical support.

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform gold on the upside - NUGT magnifies the results

Central banks can print currency and push interest rates lower to their heart's content. However, only gold miners can extract the yellow metal from the crust of the earth and increase global stockpiles of the gold supply. During bull market periods, gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price of gold futures on a percentage basis. The price of gold rose by 23.2% from the April low to the early September high.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product rose from $20.14 to a high at $30.96 per share or 53.7% over the same period as the gold mining shares outperformed the yellow metal. The top holdings of GDX include:

While GDX performs like a leveraged ETF product in the gold market, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares is the GDX on steroids. The fund summary for NUGT states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified. Source: Yahoo Finance

NUGT is a highly liquid product with $1.6 billion in net assets, and an average of over 10.6 million shares changing hands each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.23%. NUGT is a short-term product that is turbocharged in the upside and tends to evaporate in value rapidly when the price of gold and gold mining shares move sideways or lower. Therefore, NUGT is a product that is only appropriate for short-term long positions in the gold market.

During the period when gold and the GDX moved higher from April through early September, NUGT appreciated from $14.06 to $45.10 per share as the product more than tripled in value. If explosive price action in the gold market is on the horizon, NUGT will turbocharge and optimize rallies.

The price action in gold and dip to the $1484 level could have been healthy for the market as allowed the yellow metal to digest the recent rally and technical break to the upside. If gold is heading to $1600 or higher over the coming days and weeks, the NUGT product could provide explosive results.

