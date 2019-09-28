Crude Oil Processing Spreads Had A Bullish September - Good News For Valero Energy Q3 Earnings

Since the September 14 attack on Saudi oilfields, the price of nearby November NYMEX crude oil futures has traded in a range from $54.75 to $63.89 per barrel. The high came when the market reopened after drones temporarily knocked out 50% of daily Saudi output, which amounts to around 6% of the world's supplies of the energy commodity. Since September 16, the price of crude oil declined steadily reaching its most recent low at $54.75 on September 27.

Meanwhile, the price of oil products followed the energy commodity higher and lower since mid-September. However, in the aftermath of the attack, products have continued to outperform the price of oil. Both gasoline and distillate crack spread remained higher than levels on September 13.

Aside from being a barometer of demand for oil products, crack spreads are a real-time indicator for the earnings of companies that refine crude oil into gasoline and other petroleum products. Oil refineries do not take a risk when it comes to oil or product prices. They have exposure to the margin between the price they pay for crude oil and the price where they sell their products to the market. Higher refining margins often translate to increased earnings and profits.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares have been under pressure along with many other oil-related stocks. Seasonality in the gasoline market means that we are coming into a weak time of the year for gasoline crack spreads. However, the price action over the recent weeks in the refining margins could provide an earnings surprise for VLO when they report their Q3 earnings.

Processing spreads are real-time indicators of demand and refinery profits

I watch the crack spreads that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME for clues about demand for crude oil which is the input in the production of gasoline and distillate fuels. The spreads also tell us about the profitability of refining companies like VLO.

So long as there are no exogenous events that impact refineries, the crack spreads are barometers when it comes to earnings. When crack spreads are rising, it is often a positive signal for shares of refining companies, and when they trend lower, it is a warning. Since early September, the trend in the processing spreads has been higher.

The gasoline crack spread defied seasonality

The gasoline crack spread can be highly seasonal. The peak season for driving in the United States is during the summer months, so the gasoline processing spreads often rallies during the months leading into the summer season. The winter months are the offseason, so gasoline refining spreads tend to begin to move lower in late summer. In September, the gasoline crack spread has moved higher, defying traditional seasonal factors.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the November gasoline crack spread highlights that the processing margin hit bottom on September 3 at $6.97 per barrel and moved to $11.41 at the end of last week. The rise in the value of the refining margin is a positive sign for refinery profits.

Distillate cracks posted gains

Distillate products display less seasonality than gasoline because they tend to experience steady year-round demand. The heating oil futures contract and crack spread serve as a proxy for all distillate products such as diesel and jet fuels.

Source: CQG

The chart of the November heating oil crack spread shows that the refining margin rose from $21.56 on September 3 to $25.38 at the end of last week. The price action in both the gasoline and distillate crack spreads is supportive of the profitability for refining companies since the start of September.

Some weakness compared to the same time last year - trade weighs on demand

The trade war between the US and China continues to weigh on the global economy. While both of the crack spreads have been trending higher, they are both not all that exciting compared to the levels where they traded at the end of September in 2018. The heating oil crack spread at $25.38 compares to $25.28 at the end of September last year. At only 10 cents above last year's level, the distillate refining margin is virtually unchanged.

The gasoline crack spread at $11.41 compares to $14.29 per barrel at the end of September in 2018. The gasoline spread has rallied throughout September but remains $2.88 below its level at the same time last year. The gasoline crack spread fell to a low at $3.64 in early January last year after the carnage in the oil and stock markets during the final quarter of 2018.

VLO shares on a scale-down basis offer value

Valero Corporation operates as an independent refining company in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and internationally. The company has a market cap of $35.075 billion and trades at a P/E of 13.90 times earnings. VLO pays shareholders a 4.33% dividend based on a price at $84.77 on September 27.

VLO shares are considerably lower this year, compared to the same time in 2018.

Source: Barchart

At the end of September 2018, VLO shares were at the $113.75 level, over 34% higher than the current level of the company's stock.

I believe that VLO shares offer investors and traders value at its current price level. However, with the offseason for gasoline demand just getting underway, I would look to purchase the stock on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness. Last year, VLO shares fell to a low at $68.81 in late December during the heart of the off-peak season for gasoline demand.

Meanwhile, consensus estimates for Q3 earnings at VLO are for around $1.66 per share, above the Q2 level at $1.51 per share. In Q2, the company beat analyst estimates as it has over the past four quarters. The rise in the level of crack spreads in September should keep that streak alive when the company reports its third-quarter earnings on October 24.

When it comes to the price of crude oil, the action in the processing spreads and the continued tensions in the Middle East surrounding Iran could make the downside potential for the price of the energy commodity limited over the coming days and weeks. Even though the oil market is about to enter a period where the price tanked in 2018, bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.