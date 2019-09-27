Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Politics May Rule The Day

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New Homes Sales

New homes sales continue to improve with a big upward revision for July from 635,000 to 666,000, followed by a big upside surprise in August of 713,000. The three-month moving average rose to 703,000, which is a new expansion high. Additionally, selling prices are now rising 2.2% over the past year, which is a big positive for homebuilders. The supply of new homes fell to 5.5 months of supply, which may put further upward pressure on prices. Low mortgage rates are the primary driver of this improvement.

PMI Composite Flash

There was a very modest bounce in the dismal number from last month, as the Composite PMI rose from 50.7 to 51.0, which implies very little growth. There was a sharp decline in backlogs of work, which led to a reduction in the rate of hiring consistent with payroll growth of just 100,000 for the month. More troubling was the fact that the weakness in manufacturing has seeped into the service sector, where inflows of new business have slowed to the lowest rate of the expansion. According to Markit, this report is consistent with GDP growth of 1.5%.

Durable Goods Orders

The headline number looks a lot better than the details. Durable goods orders rose 0.2% in August, and when we exclude transportation (aircraft), the increase was 0.5%. New orders for durable goods are now down 0.4% year-over-year.

The major concern is a big downward revision in non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending, from 0.4% to zero for July. Capital spending declined 0.2% in August, which was below the estimate for no gain. Capital spending looks like it will be a drag on the rate of economic growth in the third quarter.

Personal Income and Outlays

Personal income rose 0.4% in August, led by a 0.6% increase in the wages and salaries component. Personal spending was only up 0.1%. The savings was a relatively high 8.1.

Real consumer spending, which is adjusted for inflation, rose a very tepid 0.1% in August and is up just 2.3% over the past year. Spending on services is particularly weak, rising just 0.1% in June and July before no change in August. The rate of consumer spending growth is slowing in the third quarter, which is not a good combination with the deceleration in capital spending.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which is the Fed’s preferred rate of inflation, was unchanged in August, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) was up 0.1%. The PCE core is up 1.8% year-over-year, which is very close to the Fed’s target of 2%.

Consumer Confidence

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index plunged nearly 10 points in September to 125.1. The Expectations Index also fell sharply, indicating consumers are nervous about tariffs and the trade war. There was a significant decline in the number of respondents who see their income improving, while more see fewer job opportunities moving forward. This corroborates what we saw in Markit’s Composite PMI survey. The Conference Board survey has been strong largely because of the employment situation, but if that starts to deteriorate, it will begin to weigh on the rate of consumer spending.

The University of Michigan’s index for consumer sentiment rose to 93.2 in September from 89.8 in August, but it remains near a three-year low. This survey also cites uncertainty in the outlook due to trade concerns.

Conclusion

It looks like politics will play a central role in the economy and markets in the coming months. Regardless of your political leanings, the fact is that this week’s whistleblower complaint has resulted in a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. How will this impact the economy and markets?

The S&P 500 cratered 33% in the year following the formal impeachment inquiry into President Nixon, and a recession followed shortly thereafter. The S&P 500 rose 39% in the year following the formal impeachment inquiry into President Clinton, but the rate of economic growth was strengthening during that time.

Given the late stage of the current expansion and the nature of the charges, I can see today’s inquiry leading to a period more like the Nixon era. It will create tremendous uncertainty, which typically leads to risk aversion. It may also lead to a dramatic shift in strategy if the polls start to show we will have our first female president.

The important thing is to not inject politics in your investing, but interpret the likelihood of certain outcomes and invest accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.