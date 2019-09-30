GLTR Is A Basket Approach To The Precious Metals Sector

GLTR is a precious basket that provides exposure to four of the five precious metals.

Precious metals prices have been moving in a wide trading range over the recent sessions as the market continues to digest the rallied that occurred over the summer. Wider trading ranges offer opportunities for traders to capture the ups and downs of the market. However, the evidence continues to point to higher prices.

The trade war with China escalated over the summer, and precious metals moved higher over the fear and uncertainty of the protectionist measures. At the same time, central banks around the world have been lowering interest rates, which tends to be supportive of prices. Gold, the leader of the pack, broke out to the upside in June when the Fed told markets rates in the US would drop by the end of 2019. The tensions in the Middle East have also stoked fear and uncertainty after the latest drone attack on Saudi oilfields.

In the US, the speaker of the House of Representatives started the wheels of an impeachment inquiry moving forward on September 24 with the 2020 election a little over one year away. There are more than a few issues that suggest that precious metals prices should continue to rise.

Platinum group metals are both industrial and precious commodities. Platinum is the namesake metal, but it has been anything but the leader of the pack when it comes to the PGMs. Since 2016, the prices of palladium and rhodium have been explosive, while platinum has lagged its sister metals as well as the price action in the gold market.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) holds long physical positions in all four of the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Platinum consolidates before another challenge of the $1000 level

The price of platinum rose to its highest level since February 2018 on September 5 as it hit $1000.80 per ounce. The brief peek above the $1000 level turned out to be a tease for the platinum bulls.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of October futures shows that the price corrected from the early September highs, and has traded in a range from $919.70 to $967.50 since September 6. Price momentum and relative strength indicators declined to neutral territory with the slow stochastic in the lower regions of a neutral reading. Daily historical volatility fell from a high at 35.23% on September 11 to the 20.18% level at the end of last week.

Meanwhile, open interest rose with the price of platinum during its most recent rally. On August 26, the metric stood at 77,557 contracts and rose to a high at 99,311 contracts on September 13. Rising open interest alongside increasing price tends to be a technical validation of a developing trend in a futures market. At 88,318 contracts at the end of last week, the metric remains at an elevated level since the September 13 peak was a record level.

As we move into the final quarter of the year, platinum will need to remain above the $889.70 level, which was the high from July 25 and now stands as a technical support level. The prospects for a move back to the $1000 level and beyond remain high based on the price action in platinum's sister metals.

New records in palladium have become routine

The bullish fire in the palladium market continued to burn in September as the price rose to a new record high.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows the impressive trajectory of the bull market in palladium. After trading at a low at $451.50 in early 2016, the price has continued to move to the upside. The record high had been at the $1090 level, the 2001 peak. Palladium moved above that price in early 2018. After a pullback to $815.20 in August 2018, the bullish price action picked up a head of steam with the latest high coming last week at $1693 on the nearby futures contract.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve shows that palladium is in backwardation, where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. Backwardation is a sign of supply tightness in a market.

Since early 2016, palladium has more than tripled in price. Since platinum can serve as a substitute for palladium in industrial applications, the ascent of the metal should have a magnetic impact on the price of platinum. Meanwhile, it would be challenging to bet against the rally in the palladium market as the latest high came last week.

Rhodium flirts with $5000 per ounce

Meanwhile, rhodium is another platinum group metal that only trades in the physical market. Rhodium is a byproduct of South African platinum production. The low price of platinum over the past years has caused production to decline, leading to a shortage in the rhodium market. Rhodium traded to a low at $575 in 2016.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price was trading at a midpoint value at $5050 per ounce at the end of last week, almost nine times higher than at the 2016 low in the precious metal. Platinum is a denser metal with higher resistance to heat than rhodium, so it can also serve as a substitute for rhodium when it comes to industrial applications.

Gold and silver - volatility and consolidation

Gold and silver prices have moved appreciably higher over the past months. Gold broke out in June and traded to its highest level since 2013 recently.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, gold rose to a high at $1559.80 in early September and was at around the $1500 level at the end of last week. Gold broke out over its long-term technical resistance level at $1377.50 per ounce in June, which is now technical support.

Source: CQG

While gold took out its 2016 high, silver has yet to break above $21.095 per ounce, the 2016 high for the precious metal. However, silver did move to a peak at $19.54 on the continuous futures contract in early September, which was above the 2019, 2018, and 2017 highs. At $17.60 at the end of last week, silver was also consolidating after the recent gains that lifted the price from below $15 in July of this year.

Platinum continues to lag the other members of the precious metals sector, and particularly its sister PGMs.

GLTR is a precious basket that provides exposure to four of the five precious metals

The price action in the precious metals sector of the commodities market continues to be bullish. The recent corrections in the gold, silver, and platinum markets could be healthy and build cause for higher prices in the coming weeks and months. The most direct route for exposure to precious metals is via the physical market where bars and coins made of solid gold, silver, platinum, and palladium are available from dealers around the world. Each of the metals also trade in the futures markets on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those looking for exposure to precious metals without owning the physical metals or participating in the futures arena, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Metals Basket Shares ETF provides an alternative. The most recent top holdings of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR holds 100% of its $438.62 million in net assets in the physical metals. The product trades an average of 27,225 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

Source: Barchart

Since the June low at $61.86, GLTR has rallied by 19.8% to $74.08 per share at the end of last week. GLTR is a product that offers investors and traders diversified exposure to the world's most liquid precious metals. The ETF has its most significant exposure to the gold market.

I believe that the price action in palladium and rhodium are a bullish harbinger for the platinum market. Platinum continues to offer the most compelling value proposition in the precious metals arena. However, GLTR is a product that provides exposure to all of the leading metals. In the current environment, the bull market in precious metals could have plenty of room on the upside.

