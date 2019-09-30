Natural Gas Moves Below Support

After last week's inventory report from the Energy Information Administration, there are less than two months before the start of the 2019/2020 withdrawal season in the natural gas market in the United States.

The impact of seasonality on the energy commodity has declined over the past years. Natural gas replaced coal when it comes to power generation, so demand during the cooling season has grown. The massive discoveries of natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica share regions have made the US the Saudi Arabia of the natural gas market. The technological advances that have increased production and lowered the cost of extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth have also given birth to a burgeoning export business for the natural gas market. While the gas used to travel only via the pipeline network, today it moves around the globe in liquid form. Liquid natural gas has expanded the addressable market for the energy commodity. The supply chain now includes ocean tankers that carry the US energy product all over the world.

While the year-round demand for natural gas has muted the impact of seasonality, the low level of inventories in late 2018 led to a rally that took the price to its highest level since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu. The price of natural gas fell below the $2.50 per MMBtu level at the end of last week. $2.50 is the current pivot point for the energy commodity. The October futures contract on NYMEX has rolled to the next active month, November, which is the beginning of the peak season.

With withdrawals from inventories around the corner, price volatility in the natural gas arena is likely to increase. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) magnifies the price moves in shares of natural gas-related companies on a short-term basis.

Natural gas falls through technical support - open interest tanks

At the end of last week, the price of natural gas fell below its short-term technical support level at $2.50 per MMBtu on the now active month November futures contract.

As the daily chart show, after reaching a peak at $2.745 per MMBtu on September 17, the natural gas futures market ran out of upside steam. I had been writing that it was a bit too early for natural gas prices to run away on the upside in mid-September. Gravity hit the energy commodity taking the price to a low at $2.38 on Friday, September 27. Prince momentum and relative strength are falling from previously overbought conditions and were approaching oversold territory at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility has dropped with the price and was at 27.10% on September 27.

Meanwhile, open interest continues to decline as we head towards the peak season for demand. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In natural gas, the metric dropped steadily since August when it reached a high at 1.3754 million contracts around the time that the continuous contract fell to its lowest level since 2016 at $2.029 per MMBtu. At 1.1398 million contracts at the end of last week, open interest has declined by over 235,000 contracts or 17.1% since early August. The metric declined while the price was moving to the upside until mid-September, and it continued to fall after the price action turned bearish since the September 17 high. Decreasing open interest is typically not a validation of any price trend in a futures market. In natural gas, it is a sign that market participants are avoiding risk positions as the peak season for demand approaches.

A triple-digit injection as the season is slipping away

Before last Thursday, the previous triple-digit injection into natural gas storage in the US occurred during the week of June 14. Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles rose by 102 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 20.

Total inventories at 3.205 trillion cubic feet stood at 16.1% higher than last year at this time, but still 1.4% below the five-year average. The natural gas futures market had expected an injection of around 87 bcf, so the price action following the EIA data on Thursday pushed natural gas to a new short-term low.

The ten-minute chart shows that selling started a few hours before the release of the EIA's weekly inventory report. The triple-digit injection sent the price of November futures to a low at $2.412 per MMBtu. At the end of last week, the price was trading around the $2.40 per MMBtu level, below the $2.50 pivot point.

No record higher in stockpiles this year

Last year, the high in inventories going into the withdrawal season was at 3.247 tcf. Stocks will likely rise above that level next week as it only requires an injection of 42 bcf to reach a higher high in inventories compared to last year. However, the record highs at over four tcf 2015 and 2016 will likely continue to stand as injections end in around seven weeks. Reaching the four trillion cubic feet level would require an average injection of 113.6 bcf. Since injections tend to trail off in late October and early November, we will likely see stockpiles peak at the 3.8 tcf level, which requires an average injection of 85 bcf over the coming weeks. The higher level of stocks takes the potential for a significant early season rally off the table. Last year, the move to $4.929 per MMBtu came on the back of a combination of the lowest level of stocks in years and early season below-average temperatures. The weather and average temperatures will dictate the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. However, the stockpiles will be at a high enough level for the market to absorb early season cold temperatures.

The long-term prospects for gas are hazy

The temperatures and demand for heating will determine the price path of natural gas during the winter of 2019/2020. However, the longer-term picture is becoming murkier by the day. The regulatory reforms and support for the energy sector by the Trump administration made the United States the Saudi Arabia of natural gas. Technological advances have made the US a significant exporter of the fuel, which now travels around the globe in liquid form by ocean vessel. A continuation of the growth of the natural gas market depends on extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth via fracking.

Last week, the latest political polls showed a change in the leadership position among the challengers to President Trump. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts moved into first place above former Vice President Joe Biden. On the campaign trail, Senator Warren has pledged she would end fracking on day-one of her administration. The platform of the opposing party is likely to adopt the Green New Deal, which would make for significant policy changes in both the oil and gas business in the United States.

The US leads the world in oil production with daily output at 12.5 million barrels per day. At the same time, US natural gas production and exports also lead the world. The recent attack on Saudi oil production on Saturday, September 14, lifted the price of NYMEX crude oil from $54.79 on September 13 to a high at $63.89 on September 16. In the past, before the US was the leading producer in the world, the price of crude oil might have doubled in value or more on the back of the attack that took out 50% of Saudi production or 6% of the world's daily supplies.

A change in policy if the challengers capture the White House in November 2020and take office in early 2021 could result in profound fundamental changes in energy markets. Therefore, the longer-term prospects for both natural gas and crude oil production in the US are more than hazy past the winter of 2020. If the Democrats open a wide lead in the political polls, oil and gas futures markets are likely to begin to reflect the potential policy direction of the new leadership which could be highly bullish for prices over the coming years. Even if the goal is to eliminate hydrocarbons in the future, the world remains addicted to oil, and gas and demand is growing as a function of demographics.

I continue to like call options for winter and GASL for short-term trading opportunities

When it comes to the coming peak season, I welcome the current selloff as an opportunity to add to long positions in the natural gas market for the winter months. As I continue to trade the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares from the long side.

As I reported in previous articles, I favor options like the January $2.80 call option which was trading around the 22 cents level on September 27. On further price weakness, I will be looking to add to long positions in call options with strike prices below the $3 level and expiration dates in December through February. Falling volatility is a bonus for option buyers.

GASL has been a volatile instrument that has already yielded trading profits. The top holding of the GASL product include:

GASL has net assets of $26.36 million, trades an average of over 658,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

As the chart shows, GASL has traded from a low at $7.70 in late August to a high at $15.61 in mid-September. At the $9.60 level at the end of last week, I believe GASL is back in the buy zone. However, since the leverage makes the product a short-term instrument, I would use tight time and price stops when trading with GASL from the long side of the market in natural gas. I would be willing to stop out of GASL several times in the quest to capture a significant move to the upside.

Natural gas closed last week below its pivot point at $2.50 per MMBtu on the November futures contract. With the peak season for demand less than two months away, the current price weakness could be another opportunity for long positions. Seasonality could limit downside risk over the coming weeks.

