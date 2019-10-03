Defense! REITs Outperform In Late Cycle And Recessions

We believe that this is just the beginning. REITs are set for further outperformance in this late cycle economy.

The Fed’s softened view on rates is causing yield-starved investors to rush towards REITs and other income vehicles.

REITs are reaching new 52-week highs following the announcement of strong quarterly results across the entire sector.

REITs were hated for most of 2016, 2017 and 2018. Rising interest rates caused a lot of concerns to investors and REITs repeatedly sold off with each rate hike announcement. In 3 years, the REIT market barely moved, and then finally, in early 2019, the momentum returned and REITs are hot again!

In the first half of 2019, investors loaded up on REITs – resulting in 25% total returns:

Moreover, this is only the average performance which includes some undervalued, some fairly valued, and some overvalued REITs. Many of our Top Picks at High Yield Landlord far outpaced the average returns of the sector during this same time frame:

The early investors to load up on REITs did very well as the positive sentiment returned to the sector. Now that REITs have already recovered by over 20%, is the trade getting overcrowded? Is it still a good time to load up on more shares?

Below we present 5 reasons why we believe that REITs are set for more outperformance in the coming years:

#1 Defense in Late Cycle & Recessions

REITs have historically produced much greater returns in a late cycle economy when interest rates are peaking, and global growth is slowing down. Moreover, they have also provided greater downside protection during recessions and recovered faster during the early cycle.

An extensive study from Cohen & Steers (CNS) proves this point:

"REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 7% annually in late-cycle periods since 1991 and have offered meaningful downside protection in recessions, underscoring the potential value of defensive, lease-based revenues and high dividend yields in an environment of heightened uncertainty."

source

This is not really surprising. REITs generate highly resilient cash flow that barely changes during recessions. They also pay higher dividends which tend to act a shock-absorbers.

As global growth slows down and interest rates are cut, REITs become highly desirable as yield-starved investors crowd the sector for higher income in a low growth environment. This is exactly what is happening right now.

#2 Rock-Solid Balance Sheets

REITs balance sheet are stronger than ever in 2019. The average debt-to-assets is at just ~35%, which compares very favorably to most private equity real estate investors who often use up to 70% debt to finance deals.

Source

Interest coverage ratios are also at all-time highs:

Finally, most of this debt is fixed rate and the average debt maturity is at over six years and well-staggered.

These are all very significant improvements that will make REITs even more resilient to recessions in the future. Balance sheets have never been this strong for REITs. The same cannot be said about most other equity sectors.

#3 Resilient Fundamentals

While balance sheets are stronger than ever before, NAREIT notes that REITs are achieving fast growth today with increasing rents and occupancies.

"Current operating performance for the REIT industry is right in its ' sweet spot': over the last four quarters, same-property NOI growth averaged 3.2 percent, consistent with the industry's long-term norm. Same property NOI growth greater than about 4 percent can be "too much of a good thing," stimulating so much new construction that it results in oversupply that reduces occupancy rates and rents, eventually suppressing same-property NOI growth to its "soft" range of 2.5 percent or less."

NOI growth is right around 2-3% for most property sector - a very healthy level. Occupancy rates are also today at historically high levels- which suggest that (1) there is no oversupply and (2) landlords may enforce further rent increases.

Complementing these rent hikes, REITs have today exceptionally good access to capital (strong balance sheets) and low payout ratios of around 70% on average (based on cash flow). Therefore, they are able to expand portfolios with new acquisitions.

When you combine 2-3% NOI growth with some leverage and external growth, REITs can realistically reach >5% annual FFO growth.

#4 Margin of Safety

The REIT market has been on a very strong run since the start of the year. As a result of this strong performance, many investors are led to believe that REITs are now overpriced and posed for poor returns.

In reality, this large surge in share prices is coming after 3-years of disappointing returns with only ~5% annual returns.

Therefore, REIT valuations have actually fallen behind when you compare to broader equity market indexes. The S&P500 trades currently at 22x earnings – a 30% premium to its historic average. REITs trade at roughly 16x FFO – close to its historic mean.

Sure there are some REITs that trade at expensive multiples – but nothing that comes even close to companies like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX). Moreover, undervalued opportunities remain abundant in the small-cap segment of the REIT market – as we explain below:

#5 Niches of Opportunities

Many market pundits look at popular market-favorite large-cap REITs such as Realty Income (O), Prologis (PLD) and quickly conclude that REITs are overpriced. The reality is very different when you look into smaller and lesser-known REITs.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been as large as today.

Large caps trade at close to 20x FFO While smaller REITs trade at only 12x FFO That is a nearly 40% discount!

source

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential.

Many REITs have become overvalued, but there still exists some small niches where value is abundant. Now is time to be very selective and recognize that “not all REITs are created equal.” This is why we reject 10 investments for every one that we make (on average):

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT indexes. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO, providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential. This is how our REIT Portfolio compares to the major REIT Indexes:

Do we know whether REITs will be higher six months from now? No. But we do believe that a portfolio of undervalued REITs is very attractive in a late cycle economy.

Market pundits are affected by recency bias, which is the phenomenon of easily remembering something that has happened recently compared to remembering something that may have occurred a while back. Investors remember 2008 and connect that to a real estate crash.

Today, REITs enjoy the strongest balance sheets ever in their entire history, healthy fundamentals, and trade at earnings multiple discounts to broader stocks. Therefore, we would expect REITs to outperform stocks in today's late cycle economy, and even more so as the cycle finally turns.

Thank you for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with over 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of +1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.