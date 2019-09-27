Intesa Sanpaolo: 9% Yield, But If It Looks Too Good To Be True, It Probably Is

For income investors in the European banking sector, there are alternatives that offer similar yield with much greater margins of safety.

I see this uncertainty holding the share back, given it already trades at a premium to peers, and given the importance of the dividend to the broader investment case for Intesa.

1H saw a sharp fall in revenues, and Street estimates for both profits and the dividend in 2020 are falling.

Maintaining such a high payout in an environment where capital regulations are uncertain and the profit outlook is weak continues to look a risky strategy.

Since I last wrote on Intesa (OTCPK:IITOF) in May (article here), the stock has held up well, being just 2% lower compared to a fall in the European banking sector of 11% over the period. Intesa has done marginally better than UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), much Italian banking favourite, which is down 5%.

However, the factors that make me avoid the stock haven't changed. Intesa offers a highly tempting, sector-leading 9% yield. But this is based on an 80% payout ratio, and maintaining such a high payout ratio in an environment where capital regulations are uncertain and the profit outlook is weak continues to look a risky strategy. There are plenty of other banking stocks yielding 7-8% on lower payouts where the margin of safety looks greater (e.g. BNP (OTCQX:BNPQF), ING (NYSE:ING) or ABN (OTCPK:ABNRY)), and for income-seeking investors, these are the stocks I would focus my attention on.

Intesa is a quality bank doing all the right things

I should start by saying I hold Intesa in high regard. P/TNAV has slipped since I last wrote but on 0.75x and 9x 2019 PE, Intesa still trades at a deserved premium to many of its European banking peers. This reflects its status as a quality name in a sector with all too few of them. In particular, the company's ability to control costs has been a substantial benefit in what has been an exceptionally challenging revenue environment for the industry in recent years. Cost:income was 49% in 2Q, a level bettered by only two other banks in Europe.

Intesa is a European banking cost leader

Source: 2Q19 results presentation

In addition, the company has maintained a solid balance sheet despite all the challenges of operating in recessionary Italy.

The regulatory capital ratio was 13.9% in 2Q, rising 40bps compared to 1Q (13.5%) and putting it now 460bps above Intesa's minimum requirement. Only two other banks in Europe have a higher capital buffer above regulatory required levels.

Intesa also has amongst the most solid capital positions of its peers

Source: 2Q19 results presentation

The key issue that has faced all Italian banks in recent years is excessively high non-performing loan levels. Intesa has succeeded better than most in working these down, and 2Q marked another milestone, with the company announcing a €3bn sale of non-performing, "Unlikely-to-Pay" loans (UTP) to US hedge fund Davidson Kempner, the largest UTP sale in Italy so far.

As part of the deal, Intesa is also outsourcing the servicing and recovery of a further €6.7bn of UTP loans to Prelios, a specialist bad loan recovery unit of Davidson Kempner.

The deal with Davidson Kempner follows Intesa's landmark sale of a majority stake in its bad-loan unit to Swedish debt collector Intrum last year, which allowed it to shed €10.8bn in defaulted loans.

These two transactions, as well as Intesa's organic workout efforts, mean that the company has now achieved 80% of the non-performing deleveraging target it set for 2021. As a percentage of the loan book, NPLs have fallen to 3.6%, still comparatively high in a European context but only about a third the level they were in 2015.

Source: 2Q19 results presentation

But dividend sustainability is still the key issue

This de-risking success is to be applauded. But the problem I see for Intesa is that despite all this progress, there still remain big questions about the sustainability of the dividend.

NPL sales and run-off are certainly helping to de-risk the bank, but they are not in themselves releasing additional capital that can be used to fund the dividend. Dividend funding still has to come primarily from underlying earnings, and the picture here remains as difficult for Intesa as for other European banks, with a weak Italian economy and lower interest rates being strong headwinds.

This was clear from 1H19 results, which showed most revenue lines going backwards at a significant pace. Net interest income fell by almost 5% YoY, fees and commissions by 4% and total revenues and operating profits also by 4%.

Net profits were 4% higher YoY but only because of lower loan loss charges. And as we reach a more normalised level of Non-Performing Loans, so too do we reach the point where the profit tailwind from declining loan loss charges ends.

1H saw a steep decline in revenues

Source: 2Q19 results presentation

Management has reconfirmed key guidance metrics for 2019, including higher year-on-year revenues, higher net profit, and the 80% dividend payout target.

Management is confident of meeting 2019 targets

Source: 2Q19 results presentation

But looking at how Street consensus estimates have performed since I last wrote on the stock, it seems clear there are doubts emerging about 2020. EPS estimates for next year have fallen by 8% and dividend per share estimates by 4%. Over the period 2018 to 2020, the dividend is now expected to decline at an annual rate of 7% p.a.

Street estimates for 2020 have fallen, especially for dividends

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus data

The fall in dividend expectations is problematic since the 80% payout level has become so totemic for the stock. This is a level which puts it way above almost all other banks in the sector (the sector average payout ratio is 50%), and it is an easy target for investors to criticise since most other banks in Europe are still mainly focused on retaining rather than distributing capital, given the uncertainties in the regulatory environment. Indeed scrip dividends are still a feature for several major competitors e.g. Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) and Santander (NYSE:SAN).

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus data

Not many companies manage to maintain yields above 9%: eventually, either the market is proved correct and the dividend is cut, or the share rises to bring the yield down to peer levels. In this case, I fear the outcome is likely to be the former, and the steady downtrend in Street estimates for the dividend next year is a destabilising factor for the share price.

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus data

Conclusions

Management is caught in a guessing game with the market around the dividend where they are determined to continue the growth path of recent years while many investors clearly believe a cut is on the cards as revenues disappoint and tougher regulatory capital requirements start to bite.

Expectations for the 2020 dividend have fallen, and the market doesn't appear to believe the 80% payout threshold can be maintained. The risk is we see further cuts to expectations as the revenue environment further weakens.

I see this uncertainty holding the share back, given it already trades at a premium to peers, and given the importance of the dividend to the broader investment case for Intesa. For income investors looking for yield in the European banking sector, I'd focus on alternatives like BNP, ING or ABN, whose yields are not significantly lower but whose lower payout ratios leave a much greater margin of safety should earnings disappoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF, HSBC, CS, UNCFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.