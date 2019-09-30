Revisiting Atlantica Yield: What Is The Role Of The Big Pile Of Project Debt?

Taking into account the CAFD ‘bump’ in several years from now, would make multiples look better for AY.

So far this year, I have written several bullish articles on Atlantica Yield (AY). Over the months, my insights have changed in several areas, such as the asset type of AY, how to view its leverage profile, and how its valuation looks. In particular, I would like to highlight how the large pile of project debt of AY has hidden its upside compared to other YieldCos.

Solana Solar. Source: Atlantica Yield.

If you want to learn more about the specifics of YieldCos, please check out this guide. On the way to value a company, multiples are always a nice starting point to get an intuitive feel of how the market views the company and if it is cheap or expensive.

Multiples

In previous articles, I have often posted a valuation multiples overview. An updated table is shown below, with the addition of TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF).

*EV/CAFD uses corporate debt & interest. **Based on CAFD run-rate. Multiples and run-rate is calculated on current asset base and possible optimization plans by management. All $-figures are in USD, except RNW which is in CAD. Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. For the share price of CWEN, I took the average of CWEN and CWEN.A.

The table above suggests that AY is relatively cheap compared to its peers, especially when looking at CAFD yield (Cash Available For Distribution), or EV/CAFD, which also includes corporate debt in the equation. Bear in mind that corporate debt artificially makes most CAFD multiples in this table look better. However, this doesn’t fully appreciate the extent to which AY’s CAFD is suppressed by its project debt repayments.

Role of project debt in multiples vs DCF valuation

In earlier articles, I have pointed out how well AY does in a DCF. The reason why Atlantica Yield does comparatively well in a DCF, is the high amount of project debt. This is because a high amount of project debt makes multiples look worse, while it works well in a the DCF due to a CAFD uplift after the debt has been repaid. This difference between DCF and multiples is illustrated by the table below. In this example we see two identical projects that only differ by the manner in which they are financed.

Source: author’s own calculations. Hypothetical projects both have a life of 25 years and pay no taxes. The debt of project B amortizes in an annuity style in 15 years. Calculations use equity investment as equity market valuation.

Both projects had $175 initial funding, but for project B, $100 of that was a 15 year amortizing loan carrying an annual interest rate of 4%. Due to the CAFD being pushed down in the first years by the debt service, project B has a lower initial CAFD yield. This is a bit counterintuitive, the project without leverage is valued more cheaply, but of course, debt is repaid at a fast pace in the early years as illustrated in the chart below.

Source: author’s own calculations. Project is hypothetical solar project of which residual value is equal to decommissioning costs.

If debt was to be repaid in 25 years instead of 15, thereby dropping debt service to $6.4, CAFD would increase to $8.6 and the yield for project B would be 11.5% (on the same $75 equity value). In that case the 11.5% yield of project B would be much higher than the 8.6% of project A. However, leverage of course increases risk and it is reasonable to account for this and that is illustrated by the equity discount rates in the table (and similar WACC, Weighted Average Cost of Capital). Also note how the CAFD yield for project A is a lot higher than its WACC because no CAPEX is budgeted during its finite life.

The bottom line is that when using the exact same CAFD yield or discount rates and looking at CAFD and corporate debt only, you will be prone to think YieldCos with low project debt are cheap when using multiples, but when using a DCF, it is the opposite as projects with high project debt will look cheap (see also the small table below).

Illustration of likely value perceptions when using different valuation methods on YieldCos with either a lot or a little project debt.

The Projects A & B example above shows that it is important look beyond multiples, but also be critical of the discount rate in a DCF model. I do maintain that at the end of the day, the DCF model is the best valuation method as it incorporates asset quality and PPA (power purchase agreement) duration best.

That said, I would like to stress that I do not think project debt is a neutral decision or that it doesn’t matter how a project is financed. A major advantage of project debt is that it’s non-recourse, so the risk of one project going bust is manageable as debtholders only have a claim on the assets in one specific project. This is an important protection for shareholders and I think that this, coupled with attractive debt guarantees by the DOE (which AY’s Mojave Solar profits from) and the tax shield provided by debt, makes it very sensible to finance projects using non-recourse debt. So in the end, I would probably use a lower WACC for projects that are financed with project debt.

Asset mix

The one problem with AY is certainly its asset profile. The PV (photovoltaic) solar technology has developed much faster than CSP, or concentrating solar power, as the figure below shows. Meanwhile, Atlantica relies on CSP assets for approximately 70% of its EBITDA. This is a problem that will surface when a CSP PPA matures. This will snap back the revenue for the project back to the current market rate for power, which is lower than the current price they get because renewable technologies have developed and new projects are more efficient than existing ones, as the figure below also shows. This is precisely the concern that investors had when PG&E (PCG) went bankrupt and threatened to renegotiate PPAs.

Source: Irena. Data is for the year of commissioning.

I must note that PV and CSP compete head-to-head when it comes to generation profile (production weighted towards sunny times of day and seasons). The relatively high cost of CSP explains why it still hasn’t become very popular, while PV is still developing at a fast pace. It is also reasonable to assume that modules and inverters for existing PV plants can be replaced at a lower cost than it would be to set up a greenfield plant. This provides some upside for PV plants. Another problem with CSP is that operation & maintenance costs are relatively high and even though the technical life of a plant may be quite long, it may well be unprofitable to operate a facility after a PPA matures.

Either way, the situation looks bad for Atlantica after its PPAs (or regulated returns) run off for its CSP solar projects. In my DCF I accounted for this by cutting CSP project EBITDA by 90% once PPAs mature and end forecasting CSP project cash flows after 2045. These cuts vary by asset type, e.g. for wind, I cut EBITDA by 50% after PPAs expire.

The chart below shows the illustrative EBITDA development over time for Atlantica, Clearway Energy (CWEN), Terraform Power (TERP) and Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), when only accounting for PPAs and asset types.

Source: author’s own estimates.

Because Terraform and Atlantica both have a high share of CSP, they seem to do poorest near the end of the forecasting period. Terraform Power has the added problem of relatively short duration PPAs, while AY has the benefit of a high EBITDA-weighted average remaining PPA life. Clearway Energy has a lot of PV solar projects and this certainly helps in the DCF, while Pattern Energy is heavily focussed on wind and has several PV solar projects in the pipeline.

Atlantica DCF

Using Atlantica’s EBITDA from the chart above and combining it with estimates of debt service payments, taxes, and other corporate costs, we arrive at the CAFD forecast as shown in the chart below.

Source: author’s own estimates. I assume taxes kick-in in 2028 and that these taxes will be 20% of EBITDA

The toughest decision for me is what discount rate to use. In my last valuation of AY I chose 9%, but also I was less conservative on the residual asset value. This resulted in a valuation of $25.80 per share. Though AY has significant project debt, it does have a longer average remaining PPA term than other YieldCos and the speculative factor of what assets can be worth after PPAs expire is less because I already discounted them harshly. I think a discount rate of 8% is perfectly defendable, considering the low-risk cash flow profile. The small table below shows the fair value per share when using various discount rates to discount the CAFD shown in the chart above.

Source: author’s own estimates.

Choosing the discount rate of 8% would result in a fair value of about $27.25, or an upside of 14% versus Thursday’s close of $24. As you can see, choosing a discount rate of 8% versus 9% makes a difference of $2.30. On the other hand, the 9% discount rate value of $24.95 in the table above is lower than the '9% valuation' $25.80 of February, due further discounting residual asset values. What ultimately helped to push the valuation up since February's $25.80 is the fact that the market interest rate (outlook) went down, and that AY has shown strong financial performance, as well as CAFD-growth initiatives.

Bear in mind that this valuation still excludes any upside from growth initiatives, or lucrative refinancing of debt in this continued low interest rate environment. For example, in the last quarter, AY managed to improve its annual CAFD by $2m by decreasing interest rate while increasing tenor on its Chilean debt (which is just a very small part of AY’s debt). I believe that the fair value of $27.25 should be seen as a minimum, on which further upside is possible.

Concluding remarks

Atlantica Yield has, more so than other YieldCos, a high project debt versus its CAFD. This certainly helps in a DCF and is the primary reason why Atlantica has such a high upside, despite its worse asset mix. On the other hand, high project debt makes the multiples, especially the CAFD yield, look worse than they need to be. So despite the fact that multiples are prone to make high-project debt YieldCos look expensive, AY still does well there. To me, the findings of today are more than enough reason to remain bullish on Atlantica Yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY, CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.