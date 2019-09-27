HYT: The Discount Helps Me Recommend This High-Yield CEF

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (HYT) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have been generally advocating taking a less risky approach to the market to wrap up 2019, I continue to see select value in the high-yield corporate bond space. While high-yield debt presents a higher chance of default than investment grade debt, the upside is a higher income stream, and HYT currently sports a yield in excess of 8%. With interest rates declining, this income level looks even more attractive than it did a few months ago. Furthermore, HYT offers what I feel is a relatively moderate risk-reward play, primarily due to the fund's discount to NAV. Investors have a chance to buy exposure to high-yielding assets at almost a 10% discount, which, aside from being relatively cheap, has the potential to limit future downside. Finally, while high-yield spreads have tightened this year, they are still above levels we saw in 2018. This tells me the sector could still have room to run, especially if some economic headwinds dissolve going in to the new year.

First, a little about HYT. The fund's primary objective is "to provide shareholders with current income," with a secondary objective to "provide shareholders with capital appreciation." The fund invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds, corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. Currently, HYT is trading at $10.67/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.072/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.09%. I covered HYT for the first time back in June and was generally optimistic on the fund's outlook. Since that review, HYT has indeed performed well, registering a 2% gain once distributions are considered. With this in mind, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if I should maintain my bullish outlook. After review, I continue to see merit in owning HYT, and I will explain why in detail below.

HYT Has Had A Strong 2019, And Gains Could Continue

To start, I want to illustrate HYT's year-to-date return, which is strong. In fact, the fund's total return is pretty similar to the S&P 500, once distributions are considered, as illustrated below:

Source: CNBC

With this in mind, investors are smart to consider how sustainable these gains are. Clearly, fixed-income has been having a phenomenal year, including the high-yield bond sector, which makes up the majority of HYT's portfolio. However, given some of the volatility we have seen in the market this year, investors may also be considering de-risking their portfolios by locking in these gains and shifting to less risky assets.

While there is certainly plenty of merit to that strategy, I do see reasons why HYT's performance could continue higher still by year-end. While such a large short-term gain should make investors cautious, history shows us that the high-yield bond sector could have room to run. This is because while high-yield bond spreads (compared to U.S. treasuries) have indeed been tightening in 2019, they are still above the levels from this time last year, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Lord Abbott

As you can see, spreads have certainly narrowed on the back of rising high-yield bond prices, which makes sense, given the double digit returns seen across the sector. However, as you will notice in the graph, last August, we saw spreads tighten even further. This tells me that the high-yield sector certainly has room to run and has a trading history to support this outlook if investors decide to stay in risk-on mode. Furthermore, with interest rates dropping in the short term, on the backdrop of further rate cuts by the Fed, high-yield prices should have extra room to move higher before the tightening reaches last year's level (all other things being equal). This gives high-yield bonds further breathing room to push higher, without moving out of line with their short-term trading range. All considered, I see this as a current tailwind for the sector.

HYT's Discount Helps Limit Downside Risk

Of course, while I just laid out a bullish case for high-yield based on the previous graph, that same graph also indicates high-yield spreads could just as easily widen by seeing high-yield bond prices drop, which would pressure total returns. While I personally feel the next move would be to tighten, investors need to be prepared for either scenario. With this in mind, it brings me to why I like HYT specifically as a way to capture high-yield exposure. A primary reason has to do with the fund's discount to NAV, which sits just under 10%, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

I view this metric quite positively for a few reasons. One, even with HYT's recent gain, the discount has actually widened since my review three months ago, by about half a percentage point. This tells me the fund's NAV has seen a modest increase in the short term, which is an encouraging sign. Two, while this discount could certainly grow larger from here (by seeing a decline in share price), I believe it offers investors some downside protection if the high-yield sector comes under pressure. While HYT's discount will not make it immune to negative returns, it should limit the drop. This is because, in my opinion, if the discount gets too wide, investors will probably find value in the fund regardless of what is happening in the broader market.

Of course, investors could be placing a discount on HYT's assets because they feel the sector is simply too risky to warrant paying full, or a premium, price for those assets. While every investor will need to consider if high-yield bonds are right for them personally, I want to highlight that the high-yield sector has been seeing some strength in terms of credit ratings. This reality should instill some confidence in the sector, and perhaps HYT by extension.

To illustrate this point, consider that the market has actually seen a fair amount of debt upgraded from below-investment grade (high-yield) to investment grade, compared to debt being downgraded. In fact, 2019 has seen a big divergence between what are deemed "Rising Stars" (upgraded debt) compared to "Fallen Angels" (downgraded debt), as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbott

As you can see, this metric paints a fairly strong picture of the high-yield market right now, especially in comparison to 2018. Aside from generating some confidence in the underlying assets in the sector, it also helps keep a lid on high-yield supply, which supports current asset prices. A primary risk going in to 2019 was the high amount of outstanding triple-B rated debt in the market, which is the lowest form of investment grade debt. Some market observers, myself included, noted that if downgrades occurred, high-yield would be disproportionately impacted given how much debt was just one notch above high-yield. However, this fear has not been realized yet. In fact, much to the delight of high-yield investors, the opposite has actually occurred this year, with markedly more debt being upgraded than downgraded. While we don't know for sure yet if this trend will remain in place for the remainder of 2019, the momentum is clearly bullish for now, and that should support HYT.

Income Production Is Sliding, But Cushion Remains

I now want to turn the focus to HYT's distribution, with specific attention to the fund's income production. This is of paramount importance to me for any CEF that I evaluate, but especially for high-yield CEFs. While HYT does have a history of distribution cuts, it has been paying out its current distribution reliably this year, and current income metrics suggest this is likely to continue.

In fairness, HYT has seen its coverage ratios come under pressure in the short-term, so this is an area investors will want to monitor closely going forward. However, the slip has been minor, with HYT's coverage ratio dropping by about 1% since my June review, and its UNII balance falling by about $0.01/share, as shown in the following chart below (top chart is UNII report during June review; bottom chart is most current figures):

Source: BlackRock

As you can see, the current income story is a bit mixed, but still fairly positive. On the one hand, seeing the income metrics slide a bit in the short term is not encouraging. But the good news is the slide has been minor, and the coverage ratio still sits above 90%, which is fairly strong. Of course, over time, this metric will need to push back towards the 100% mark, in order to fully signify the current income stream is sustainable. Fortunately, while we wait for that to hopefully occur, HYT has a UNII reserve of about half a month's worth of distributions to cover any future shortfall. This tells me the income stream remains safe for now, but that investors will want to keep a close eye on coverage ratios going forward to verify the safety for the longer term.

Bottom line

HYT has shown investors the money this year, although gains have slowed in the short-term. While I have been cautioning against getting too optimistic in today's market, I believe that almost every sector has value to be found, including high-yield bonds. HYT is a good option for this exposure, as the fund sports a high discount, a positive UNII balance, and a yield over 8%. While high-yield spreads have been tightening over the last couple of months, they are still within the mid-point of their 1-year range. This tells me, if economic conditions remain positive, high-yield spreads will likely tighten further, benefitting funds like HYT. Therefore, I continue to view HYT in a positive light and would encourage investors to give the fund consideration at this time.

