Starbucks: DCF Suggests Current Market Price Fairly Valued, With More Growth Potential Long Term

However, Starbucks remains a fundamentally strong company that I am bullish on over the long term. At the current price level, I rate it as neutral.

At its current market price level, I don't see any justifications for a strong buy if investors are seeking immediate gains.

My DCF suggests that Starbucks is currently fairly valued with an implied share price of $92.1.

Investment Thesis

As Starbucks (SBUX) approaches its fiscal year-end, I want to offer an up-to-date DCF analysis. The intention of the analysis is to estimate Starbucks' implied share price as of FY19 year-end assuming a seven-year growth cycle. I start with a projection of Starbucks' full-year FY19 results that reflect the actual revenues and earnings of the previous three quarters and the latest management guidance.

I then forecast Starbucks' seven-year (FY20-FY26) free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) to get the implied share price. I used a fundamental bottom-up approach with a focus on the company's revenue model. My DCF suggests that Starbucks is currently fairly valued with an implied share price of $92.1. At its current market price level, I don't see any justifications for a strong buy if investors are seeking immediate gains. However, Starbucks remains a fundamentally strong company that I am bullish on over the long term. At the current price level, I rate it as neutral.

Revenue Model

Starbucks generates revenue from three sources: company-operated store sales, licensed store sales and others. FY18's total net revenue is $24.7 billion; I expect this number to grow at 6.9% in FY19 and modestly trend down to 4.8% in FY26, reaching $41.0 billion:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Company-Operated Store Sales

Starbucks currently owns 15,503 company-operated stores globally as of 3Q19. This segment accounts for approximately 80% of Starbucks' total net revenue and has demonstrated strong performance over the past three years, growing at 10.8%, 4.8% and 11.6% in FY16, FY17 and FY18, respectively. I project that company-operated stores will grow from 9.1% in FY19 to 5.0% over the next seven years, mainly driven by long-term comparable sales growth and an increase in net new store sales.

In this DCF model, company-operated store sales are calculated as follows: company-operated store sales = comparable sales with growth + net new store sales + transfers (from company-operated to licensed or vice versa) + any adjustments related to sales. I applied long-term growth assumptions to each item to determine the total company-operated store sales for each year:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Comparable Sales: Comparable sales have been growing at 5%, 3% and 2% in FY16, FY17 and FY18, respectively. I expect the comparable sales to grow at 5% in FY19 before adjustments for foreign exchange impact, and I expect this growth to continue in FY20 and to decrease 50bps annually in the following years as the growth cycle becomes more mature.

Net New Store Sales: For net new store sales, I used a bottom-up approach and projected the net openings of new company-operated stores over seven years and the average annual sales per new store:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Net New Company-Operated Stores: The net new openings account for any closings during the period. The latest 10Q suggests that 885 net new company-operated stores opened between July 2018 and June 2019. I expect this number to stay close to FY19's full-year number, therefore, a growth rate of 8.5% is applied for FY19. I expect the growth to continue but at a decelerating rate (1.5 % less per year) over the next 7 years to eventually reach its highest in FY24 - a net opening of 1,076 stores. The absolute net new openings will then decrease.

Average Annual Sales per New Store: I back solved the average annual sales for FY16 - FY18 and took the median $1.11 million as the future base case number with no growth. I want to keep this number conservative because stores might offer large promotions during the first year, which might drive down sales.

Transfers: This accounts for any transfers from a company-operated model to a licensed model or vice versa. In FY18, Starbucks acquired its East China joint venture and transferred 1,477 licensed stores to company-owned. From time to time there will be transfers between segments; the revenue increase/decrease in one segment will largely be offset by the decrease/increase in the other segment, leading to a net-zero impact on total revenue. Therefore, I put zero in future years for simplicity.

Adjustments: This relates to revenue adjustments resulting from any foreign currency translations or special events; for example, the large decrease in FY17 was mainly due to the absence of one extra week's revenue (FY16 had 53 weeks). Given that there will always be a foreign exchange impact, I used a conservative approach and applied a three-year average in future years.

The above assumptions lead to a seven-year comparable sales projection from 9.0% in FY20 to 5.0% in year seven, reaching $34.6 billion in FY26.

Licensed Sales

The second source of revenue is licensed store sales, including both the royalty fees from franchisees and the sales of products in these stores. My approach is similar to the previous segment. New store openings, transfers and adjustments are considered; however, comparable licensed store growth is not applied in this segment. Starbucks' financial statements explicitly suggested that the increase in licensed sales are mainly driven by net new licensed store openings rather than comparable store sales, and since comparable licensed store sales growth is not included in the comparable-store sales growth reported in the financial statements, I decided to assume zero growth rather than presenting an unsupported assumption:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

New Royalty Revenue: I decreased the FY19 net new licensed store openings to reflect the slight downward revision to Starbucks' net new store guidance due to the slower pace of unit development in the EMEA region. I applied a modest 1% growth in the following years as the main focus for Starbucks over the next few years will be company-operated stores. Like average annual sales per new company-operated store, I back solved the average annual fee per new licensed store between FY16 and FY18 and applied the median number as the future base number:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Transfers: Again, I put zero in this line to reflect the net-zero impact of the two revenue segments.

Adjustments: This refers to the impacts of foreign exchange translations or any special events. I take a three-year average to be conservative.

With both the projections of company-operated stores and licensed stores, I arrived at my total store estimates for the next seven years. I expect Starbucks to expand its global market to more than 46,000 stores, representing an annual growth CAGR of 6%:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Other Revenue

Other revenue primarily includes sales of packaged beverages to customers through channels outside of Starbucks' company-operated and licensed stores. In the fourth quarter of FY18, Nestlé purchased the exclusive rights to sell Starbucks' products globally. Starbucks did this as a restructuring effort to focus on the growth of its core businesses - company-owned stores and licensed stores. This transaction negatively affected Starbuck's other revenue in FY19, and by Q3 there was a decrease of $260 million. Therefore, I applied a decrease of 12% in FY19, a decrease of 6% in FY20 and zero growth thereafter.

Cost and Operating Margin

My cost projections are based on a percentage of total net revenue:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Cost of Sales: I used 41.3% for FY19, which is consistent with the latest 10Q. I applied a 20bps net increase every year mainly because I expect regular food and beverage-related mix shifts to keep up with competition.

Store Operating Expenses: I used 30.2% for FY19, which is consistent with the latest 10Q. I applied a 20bps net increase every year considering the growth in wages and benefits.

Other Operating Expenses: I used 1.7%, an average of last year's 10k and the latest 10Q to be conservative. I did not increase this percentage considering potential future cost-saving initiatives.

General and Administrative: I used 7.2% for FY19, which is consistent with the latest 10Q. A modest 10bps increase is applied to factor in future spendings on technology infrastructure and innovation.

D&A: Will be discussed later with Capex under FCFF section.

Restructuring and Impairments: A 0.6% is applied as an allowance for future restructuring costs.

Income from Equity Investees: This mainly reflects the earnings from Starbucks' joint venture investments. I used the average from the previous three fiscal years and applied no growth for simplicity.

Based on the above assumptions, total operating expenses are projected at 86% of total net revenue in FY19; together with 1.3% income from equity interest, Starbucks yields a 15.3% operating margin, which is slightly down from FY18. I expect the trend to continue over the long term.

Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF)

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Capex and D&A: Management provided guidance that FY19 capex is around $2 billion, ~7.8% of Total Net Revenue. I applied 7.8% from FY19 to FY21 and decreased 20bps thereafter as the growth slows, until it reaches its FY16 and FY17 capex level - 6.8%. I projected D&A as a percentage of capex. I used FY18's 63.1% as a long term estimate for conservativeness.

Change in Net Working Capital: I applied a 4% projection for the change in net working capital. The current change in NWC as of 3Q19 is $1,551.5 million, my projected 4% represents a modest decrease for conservativeness. This percentage is not very far from FY16 and FY17's historical 1.7% and 0.4%, which makes me believe it is a fair assumption. The 28% in FY18 is due to deferred revenue received from Nestlé's $7 billion prepaid royalty fees.

With the above assumptions and a 20% effective tax rate, I calculated Starbucks' FCFF between FY19 and FY26, around $4 billion per year.

WACC, Terminal Growth Rate and Implied Share Price

Source: Starbucks, Yahoo Finance, Treasury Website, Aswath Damodaran Website, Author's Spreadsheet

By applying the above WACC and a 2% terminal growth rate, I arrive at an implied share price of Starbucks of $92.1:

Source: Starbucks, Author's Spreadsheet

Competition with Luckin

The last point I would like to make is regarding Starbucks' competition with Luckin (LK) in the China market. The two companies have fundamentally different value propositions and value chains - premium versus convenience and price. Traditionally, Starbucks has associated itself with "high-end" business professionals who need a place to conduct business meetings in China (the situation is changing, but Starbucks is still considered a premium product in China). It is very unlikely you will hear "oh let's meet up at Luckin" in business conversations.

On the other hand, those who value convenience and price will order Luckin using their mobile app and have it delivered or pick it up. Luckin does have a few sit-in stores, but most of their outlets are "delivery kiosks." Even if customers intend to order in a store, they still need to use the app. This business model allows Luckin to price itself at a much-discounted price point. It is likely that Luckin will eventually increase its price (or come up with some membership ideas) as it converts itself into a real café chain and a profitable company.

While it is impossible (and not reasonable) for Starbucks to compete on price, Starbucks is actively developing a digital ecosystem in China in order to address the convenience factor. While the two companies are competing on a broader perspective, they each have a unique sub-market to serve. In short, Starbucks and Luckin can focus on their own games on the playground, and this playground is big.

Conclusion

My assumptions in this analysis can be viewed as conservative. If Starbucks can successfully execute its long-term growth plan, then the chance of the stock skyrocketing is significant. The company positions itself for long-term future growth with three key pillars:

To continue market penetration in its lead growth markets in the US and China

To extend global reach through its Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé

To increase shareholder returns

However, there is always the uncertainty that the company might face unexpected headwinds during the cycle. Therefore, I conducted sensitivity analysis on some of the key assumptions. The sensitivity analysis suggests that the stock has the potential to be worth between $63.7 (-29%) and $152.5 (+69%):

I will wait until the next earnings call to decide whether to make a move. While I am neutral on the stock currently, I am very bullish on the industry, especially with the fast-growing demand in the emerging markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.