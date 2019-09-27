Regeneron Priced Right For Long-Term Investors

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is a profitable biotech pharmaceutical company best known for Eylea, used mainly to treat wet macular degeneration of the eye. While over half its revenue still comes from Eylea, it has another clear winner in Dupixent, plus a pipeline of therapy candidates that should bring value in the future. After years of being, in my opinion, steeply priced, Regeneron is now priced right for accumulating.

Price is most attractive in 5 years

As visible in the above chart, Regeneron went above $550 per share years ago as investors saw the potential for increased Eylea sales. Some of the excitement was also about the potential for Praluent sales, which, like its PCSK9, cholesterol medicine competition, failed to meet expectations when insurers objected to its high cost. I believe the current price mainly reflects investor sentiment weakening, not long-term potential. The 52-week high is $442, while the 52-week low is $271.57.

Q2 results were strong

Q2 2019 Regeneron revenue was $1.93 billion, up 13% sequentially from $1.71 billion and up 20% from $1.61 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

GAAP diluted EPS (Earnings Per Share) was $1.68, down 58% sequentially from $3.99 and down 65% from $4.82 year-earlier. But on a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $6.02, up 35% sequentially from $4.45 and up 10% from $5.45 year-earlier. A $400 million upfront payment on a license and collaboration agreement that was expensed was excluded from non-GAAP results, as was share based compensation expense of $59 million, loss on an equity investment of $131 million, and other items.

Because of the nature of Regeneron's collaboration agreements with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Sanofi (SNY), which include reimbursements as well as profit sharing, there is not a strict, proportional relationship between revenue for a given drug and the global sales of the drug. I constructed the following table based on Regeneron's direct sales revenue, revenue reported from partners, and known global drug sales by partners. For the raw data, see the press release link at the beginning of this section.

Asterisks in the above table indicate drugs partnered with Sanofi. The key takeaway is that the two biggest sellers, Dupixent and Eylea, are still seeing strong growth.

As with all drugs, patents expire and become subject to competitive forces. Eylea patents begin to expire in Europe in 2020 and the U.S. in 2021. But there are a variety of patents on Eylea that may offer some protection through 2036. Biosimilar competition will start outside the United States and generally has not proven to be as destructive to revenue as generic drug competition due to the high cost of manufacturing biologics. Nevertheless, Eylea revenue growth could top off in the early 2020s.

In sum, Q2 was strong, but investors want to know what will generate future growth.

Dupixent label expansion in EU likely

Dupixent sales are currently leading growth. Dupixent net product sales recorded by Sanofi were $557 million in Q2, up 166% from $209 million in Q2 2018. The sales slogan for Dupixent is "Help heal your skin from within." Dupixent is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the interleukin pathway, modulating allergic reactions. It is approved for treating eczema (atopic dermatitis), nasal polyps, and asthma. It is under study for treating eosinophilic esophagitis, COPD, and food allergies. It is also being tested to extend its dermatitis indication to children 7 to 11 years of age, and its asthma indication to children ages 6 to 11. In other words, between its relatively recent introduction and its likely expanding indications, it should grow revenue through the coming decade. Of note is that, on September 20, in Europe, the CHMP recommended approval to treat severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, making the approval for the EU likely in 2020.

Pipeline: fasinumab and evinacumab

Source: Regeneron Investor Presentation

Regeneron is a research and development powerhouse, as shown in the above slide by the breadth of compounds under study. I will focus on two near-term drivers: Fasinumab and Evinacumab.

Fasinumab is a monoclonal antibody for pain caused by OA (osteoarthritis). It blocks nerve growth factor. It has Teva (TEVA) as a partner. The first Phase 3 OA study reported positive topline results. Another has completed enrollment and a long-term safety study continues. A Phase 3 chronic lower back pain study is continuing enrollment but will use only the lower effective dosing regimen. This should be valuable if it gets commercial approval as it can reduce use of opioids, as osteoarthritis is very common and likely to increase in incidence as the population ages.

Evinacumab reported positive topline Phase 3 results in August. It is wholly owned by Regeneron. It is for treating an inherited form of high cholesterol, homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

In April 2019, Regeneron entered into a collaboration with Alnylam (ALNY) to discover, develop, and commercialize new RNA interference, or RNAi, therapeutics for diseases of the eye, central nervous system, and targets expressed in the liver. Regeneron made an upfront payment of $400 million and purchased $400 million of Alnylam common stock. It will also provide Alnylam with a specified amount of funding at program initiation and at lead candidate designation, with Alnylam eligible to receive up to $200 million in clinical milestones. This should greatly broaden the Regeneron pipeline.

Cash and cash flow

Regeneron has a great cash position: having paid for R&D and acquisitions with cash, it has no debt. Its cash and equivalents balance ended Q2 at $5.55 billion. In the first half, it had $916 million in free cash flow.

Conclusion: growth at a very reasonable price

I expect Eylea sales growth to slow for a couple of years, level off, and then decline slowly in the second half of the next decade. I expect Dupixent sales to ramp strongly over the next few years. Beyond that, there are many therapies in the pipeline that could potentially become blockbusters and, in any case, will add to Regeneron revenue if they get regulatory approval.

Given that Regeneron is debt free, its current price is quite modest compared to its non-GAAP earnings (it has a forward PE of just 12.40). I expect those earnings to grow, which is a Buy indicator for the stock. If clinical trial results and earnings growth convince investors that Regeneron is deserving of a higher price-to-earnings ratio, then Regeneron will do better than the market. The usual caveats apply, including political and payer risks.

Another way management could improve the stock price is by initiating a dividend. Given the cash position and cash flow, I do not see why this would present a problem.

