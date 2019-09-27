Applied Materials And Lam Research Will Be Impacted By Muted Equipment Market In 2020

Applied Materials and Lam Research, with high exposure to memory chip manufacturing, will be most impacted in 2019 and 2020.

I noted, back on January 31, 2019, in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Peers Will Be Less Impacted By Memory Capex Cuts Than The Rest Of The Equipment Industry In 2019," that:

“Factors such as massive memory chip oversupply, data center delays, CPU shortages, and sluggish smartphone sales are contributing to an equipment market that could drop more than 15% in 2019.”

On March 27, 2019, I further refined my analysis, noting in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Revenues To Drop 17% In 2019 On 29% Capex Spend Cuts.”

“As memory companies curb capex spend in 2019, revenue of semiconductor equipment companies is forecast to drop from 37% in 2018 to -17% in 2019.”

As it stands right now, the equipment market will drop about 17%, and the same factors that contributed to my forecast have essentially not been resolved. In addition, a China trade war that has morphed into a China technology war has added additional support to my thesis eight months ago.

This raises the question “What are we to expect in 2020?” I attempt to use the same analysis I did to correctly forecast the semiconductor equipment market in January 2019. While equipment revenues will drop 17% in 2019, I forecast that revenues will grow a muted 5% in 2020.

By the way, this analysis came at a time when SEMI, the equipment Industry consortia tapping all its “experts” forecast on December 12, 2018:

“The equipment market is expected to contract 4.0 percent in 2019 but grow 20.7 percent to reach $71.9 billion [in 2020], an all-time high.”

It is poor analysis like this by SEMI (a 4.0% contraction instead of 17%) that negatively influences the decision making of equipment companies, material companies, and semiconductor companies. It also impacts stock valuations, and investors and traders buying on the myth of only a 4% drop instead of actual top line earnings dropping 17%.

Memory Capex

Memory capex spend has been the main problem for equipment companies in 2019, and SEMI clearly did not connect the dots with the memory market like I did, using data from my numerous Seeking Alpha articles on Micron (MU) and the memory market, and my 34 years of analyzing the semiconductor equipment market since I started The Information Network in 1985.

On June 25, 2019, I addressed this very topic in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: Capex Guidance Will Be Critical To Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers.”

I noted in the article:

“To date, the memory companies listed in Table 1 are expected to have a composite decrease of 23.9% in 2019.”

According to The Information Network’s report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” memory capex is forecast to decrease 28% in 2019. Readers need to keep in mind that capex spend is very fluid and changes frequently based on macro and microeconomic factors. For example, MU just announced that for FY2019 (ending August) capex spend was $9.1 billion, down significantly from the $10-11 billion plan originally announced in September 2018.

Although MU’s CEO stated in the company’s FYQ3 earnings call on June 25, that it was able to ship chips to Huawei following a US Government ban on the Chinese company, which was later temporarily lifted for 90 days starting in mid-August, the specter of the China Technology war is still present. This is part of the reason for my estimate of the reduction in planned capex spend from -24% in June to -28% currently.

Chart 1 presents my analysis of actual memory capex from 2014 to 2018 and my forecast to 2019 and 2020. In 2020, memory capex (NAND and DRAM combined) is forecast to DROP another 5%. In other words, memory capex spend, which grew 28% to $53 billion in 2018, will drop 28% in 2019 to $38 billion, and another drop of 5% to $36 billion in 2020.

In fact, MU just announced that FY2020 capex was guided to be in the range of $7-8 billion, down significantly YoY, of which, spend for the front-end equipment portion of capex will decline over 30% YoY, while the construction portion of capex will increase significantly.

Chart 1

Semiconductor Equipment Growth

I presented above memory capex, and the drop of 28% in 2019 is clearly impacting revenues of equipment companies. Shown in Charts 3 and 4 are three-month moving average billings for North American equipment suppliers and Japanese equipment suppliers, respectively.

Through August, North American billings are down 20.6%, while Japanese billings are down 14.5%. Each of these charts shows billings for a five-year period, and one can follow a trend to predict end-of-year 2019 revenues, taking into consideration seasonal variations. For example, North American billings increase in December of each year as equipment suppliers pull in revenues from the following month to make CY revenues appear better. Similarly, Japanese vendors, whose fiscal year ends in March, pull in revenues in March from April to make FY revenues appear better.

Chart 2

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

I presented my thesis that semiconductor revenues will drop 17% in 2019 and exhibit anemic growth of only 5% in 2020. When I forecast a drop of 17% back in January, which currently stands, I used a plethora of data points in my analysis. I use the same in this article to forecast the 5% growth in 2020.

In this article, I presented data for just memory capex spend. I had already noted in a July 30, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research: Expect 30% YoY Drop In FYQ4 Revenues,” that:

“Full year 2020 capex spend will grow 5.1% as Memory and Foundry capex spend recovers.”

I presented my arguments in my Marketplace article from three points – capex spend, equipment revenues, and semiconductor revenues and unit shipments. All point to muted growth in 2020. In this article, I just present it from memory capex.

Who will be impacted? We need to look at critical issues driving the equipment markets and what factors are responsible for only muted growth. Memory is the major culprit, so the equipment companies negatively impacted will be those with the most exposure to memory companies. I discussed this very topic in a December 20, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled: “Applied Materials And Lam Research Face Strong Headwinds In 1H 2019,” where I noted (Tables 3 and 4 are in the article):

“This presents a problem for Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX). In the latest quarter: AMAT's revenues from DRAM and Flash NAND manufacturers accounted for 60% of total revenues, flat from the previous quarter (Table 3) LRCX's revenues were 77% of total revenues, down from 80% in the previous quarter (Table 4)”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.