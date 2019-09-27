Commerzbank Is A Train Wreck

The bank recently released several details of its new strategic plan, which failed to impress and only add more reasons to be bearish.

Commerzbank is one of the weakest European banks due to structural issues that are quite hard to fix.

As I’ve analyzed before, Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) is one of the cheapest banks in Europe, but this doesn’t mean Commerzbank is a bargain, given that its low valuation is justified by the bank’s structural issues.

Since the global financial crisis, Commerzbank has been continuously in restructuring mode, and a few days ago, it presented a draft version of its new strategy that is expected to be approved soon by the bank’s management board.

New initiatives to improve the bank’s business failed to impress and Commerzbank’s very low valuation continues to be justified by the bank’s weak fundamentals and Commerzbank remains a value trap.

Strategic Update

Commerzbank pre-released a draft of its strategic plan one week ahead of schedule, and this was not well received by the market. Financial targets were lower compared to its previous plan, and new targets seem to lack ambition and are set for a very long period (2023). Not surprisingly, Commerzbank’s shares declined by close to 8% on last Monday and have dropped by about 35% from the top reached last May.

Source: Bloomberg

After several years of downsizing its operations and reducing its workforce, Commerzbank announced more job cuts and the sale of its Polish unit to finance this new round of restructuring.

In its new strategic program Commerzbank 5.0, it aims to cut 4,300 jobs and increase around 2,000 in strategic areas, thus the net reduction is expected to be around 2,300 jobs across the group. It also plans to reduce its branch network by 200 in Germany, from about 1,000 today.

As part of its strategy to invest in IT and digitalization, the bank expects to invest about €750 million ($825 million) in these areas while other restructuring costs should amount to €850 million ($935 million). Thus, total restructuring costs are expected at around €1.6 billion ($1.76 billion).

As Commerzbank invests more in digitalization, it also plans to buy the position of minority shareholders in its Comdirect bank, of which it now owns 82%, and will offer a premium of 25% on Comdirect’s share price before this announcement.

To finance this restructuring plan without asking for more money from shareholders, Commerzbank intends to sell its 69% stake in the listed Polish bank mBank (OTCPK:BREJY). This position is currently valued at about €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion), thus it will be enough to finance restructuring costs while the deconsolidation of mBank is expected to reduce risk-weighted assets by €17 billion ($18.7 billion) and have a positive effect in Commerzbank’s capitalization.

The sale of its Polish bank means that Commerzbank’s business profile will be almost entirely exposed to its domestic market and will exit from a geography with better long-term growth prospects and above-average profitability within the group. Indeed, mBank had a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of about 11% in 2018, while Commerzbank’s RoTE was only 3.4%.

Regarding the bank’s financial targets, Commerzbank revised downwards its expectations for the next few years, due to headwinds from an economic slowdown in Germany and the prospects of negative interest rates in Europe for a longer period than previously expected.

It now aims to achieve higher revenues by 2023 compared to 2019 (vs. 3% annual growth previously) and a cost level in 2023 of around €600 million ($660) lower compared to 2019, which means a cost base of around €5.5 billion ($6.05 billion) in that year following the sale of mBank. Given that mBank’s revenues amounted to €1.2 billion ($1.32 billion) per year, Commerzbank is targeting revenues of around €7.3 billion ($8 billion) by 2023.

Therefore, its implicit cost-to-income ratio target is about 75%, a very poor efficiency level and not much better than the level reached in 2018 (80.5%). Reflecting this high cost-to-income ratio, Commerzbank targets a RoTE above 4% in the medium-term, another weak target that is below the European sector average and also below the bank’s cost of equity.

This means that, as I’ve discussed in previous articles on Commerzbank, the bank’s main issue is its poor efficiency that leads to very weak levels of profitability and ultimately justifies a very low valuation.

This recent strategic plan does little to enhance the bank’s investment case on a stand-alone basis, and a potential acquisition from ING Groep (ING) or UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) doesn’t seem likely in the next couple of years. Taking this into account, Commerzbank is not doing much to change significantly its business fundamentals and is likely to remain one of the weakest European banks in the coming years.

Recent Earnings

Since my last article on Commerzbank, the bank has maintained a weak operating momentum due to lower revenues and an inability to improve efficiency and profitability materially.

During the first six months of 2019 (H1 2019), Commerzbank reported a decline in revenues of 2.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to a weak performance of its corporate clients unit.

On the other hand, rising customer numbers and strong loan growth are positive steps to improve top-line momentum, factors that support to some extent the bank’s unchanged guidance of annual revenue growth in 2019, despite the setback in H1 2019. Nevertheless, the recent rate cut by the European Central Bank and intensifying deposit-margin pressure is likely to result in a revenue target miss regarding the full year 2019.

On the cost side, the bank is doing a good job and operating expenses declined as expected, by 3.8% compared to its cost base in the first six months of 2018. However, Commerzbank’s cost-to-income ratio was 74% in the first six months of 2019, which is still one of the weakest efficiency ratios among retail-oriented European banks and a key structural issue that makes the bank’s profitability to be quite weak. Including compulsory contributions, the cost-to-income ratio was above 80%.

Source: Commerzbank.

In the past few months, rising cost of risk was driven by corporate clients and lower writebacks being a new concern for Commerzbank, showing that credit charges have likely bottomed in the previous year. This is the first sign that economic slowdown is having a negative effect in credit quality, even though the cost of risk ratio remains quite low in absolute terms (16 basis points in Q2 vs. 7 bps in Q1) compared to a few years ago. If credit costs continue to rise in the next few quarters, this represents a new and somewhat unexpected headwind for Commerzbank’s earnings growth.

Reflecting lower revenues and rising risk costs, Commerzbank’s net result in H1 2019 was €391 million ($430 million), a decline of 27% from the same period of 2018. Its profitability remained very low, measured by its RoTE ratio of only 3.1% in H1 2019.

While earnings momentum remained weak, the bank was able to increase its CET1 capital ratio by 200 bps in the last quarter, a positive development mainly from retained earnings and lower regulatory capital deductions. At the end of June, Commerzbank’s FL CET1 ratio was 12.9%, a good level and slightly above the bank’s own target. Therefore, Commerzbank doesn’t need to improve its capitalization and seems to have some room to distribute dividends to shareholders when its restructuring phase eventually ends.

Going forward, Commerzbank’s revenue momentum should remain weak due to the recent deposit rate cut by the European Central Bank, which is to a large part offset by the tiering system, and the prospects of negative rates in Europe for longer.

The bank also revised its guidance for higher revenues by 2023, which means that it does not expect much improvement in the next 2-3 years, while, according to analysts’ estimates, modest revenue growth was expected during 2019-2021. Therefore, negative revenue revisions are expected in the short term, being potentially another factor impacting negatively Commerzbank’s share price in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

Commerzbank is one of the weakest banks in Europe because it has structural issues that are hard to fix, namely a very poor efficiency, that led to a below-average level of profitability. The recent strategy update isn’t a game changer, and the sale of mBank is also negative for the bank’s RoTE, thus I don’t see how Commerzbank will improve its profitability significantly for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, investors shouldn’t be fooled by Commerzbank’s low valuation of less than 0.3x book value, as the bank is a value trap, and there aren't much prospects of improving fundamentals in the next 1-2 years. The only way for shareholders to make a decent return on their shares is through a potential acquisition by a competitor, something that I don’t expect to happen until the bank completes its restructuring phase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.