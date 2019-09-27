Independent Bank Corp. Set To Grow Post Acquisition

We expect INDB's earnings increase to lead to an increase in dividends as historically the company has kept a stable payout ratio.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank. INDB has a long history of M&A activity, with its latest acquisition of Blue Hills Bank completed in 2QFY19. Due to the acquisition, INDB's balance sheet size surged, but earnings saw a decline. The dip in earnings was mostly attributable to merger expenses of around $24.7 million. Going forward, we expect loan book growth and lower non-interest expense to propel earnings. On the other hand, we expect a dip in net interest margin to drag the bottom line.

Loan Portfolio to Continue Expanding

After the surge in loans in 2QFY19 due to the acquisition, we expect INDB's loans to grow at a rate of 1.5% each quarter in the remainder of 2019, and then 1.0% in each quarter of 2020. Our growth expectation for the second half of 2019 is based on management's guidance as they stated in the 2QFY19 conference call that their pipeline is healthy. The growth in 2019 will be somewhat constrained by INDB's plans to sell $86 million of acquired residential loans post the integration of Blue Hills.

Beyond 2019, we expect loans to continue to grow, but at a lower rate, because of our economic outlook for United States in the wake of trade uncertainties. INDB operates in Massachusetts, which has had lower economic growth than the country's average from 2Q2018 to 1Q2019. Massachusetts' GDP growth was recorded at 2.7% in 1Q2019 versus United States' GDP growth of 3.1%. Further, we expect the commercial real estate book of the company to continue to decline due to price competition, which will constrain growth of the overall portfolio.

We expect deposits to grow at 2.0% for the remaining two quarters of 2019, which is mostly in line with management's expectation of a low single digit growth. The table below shows our projections for Balance Sheet items.

Net Interest Margin to Drag Earnings

Going forward, we expect a contraction in net interest margin to constrain earnings growth. We expect yields to decline mainly due to the 50bps cut in Fed Funds rate in 2019. The management mentioned in the 2QFY19 conference call that a 25bps rate cut in July can decrease interest income by an estimated $70,000-800,000 in 3QFY19 and $1.4-1.6 million in 4QFY19. INDB's management also mentioned that a cut is estimated to lead to around a 5bps decline in core net interest margin. The impact is not as extreme as it could have been because INDB has hedged around $750 million of its loans. To arrive at our earnings estimates (see table below), we have based our yields assumption on management's guidance.

We expect cost of funds to also decline due to the Fed Funds rate cut, but its effect on net interest income will be unable to completely counter the impact of lower yields. We expect the deposit mix to further exacerbate the margin situation. While INDB's low cost demand deposits rebounded in 2QFY19, the proportion of demand deposits in total deposits actually declined to 29.4% at the end of June from 33% at the end of December.

Earnings to Recover After Hit from Admin Expenses in 2QFY19

INDB's administrative costs jumped in 2QFY19 partly because of acquisition costs of around $24.7 million. As the majority of these acquisition expenses were made up of severance and contract termination costs, we expect administrative expenses and, consequently, non-interest expense to trend downwards in the coming quarters.

Apart from non-interest expense, we expect INDB's earnings to also grow due to an increase in earning assets. The table below summarizes our earnings estimates.

Expecting Increase in Dividends

We expect INDB to increase its quarterly dividend per share from $0.44 in 2019 to $0.50 in 2020. INDB has historically maintained its payout ratio constant at around 40%, which is why we expect the increase in earnings to lead to a commensurate increase in dividends. Our DPS estimate of $2.00 for full year 2020 implies a forward dividend yield of 2.72%.

Valuing at $84.8

We are valuing INDB at $84.8 using the historical price to book multiple. As shown in the table below, INDB has traded at an average price to book ratio of 1.63 in the past six years.

Taking the product of the average price to book multiple and our forecast for INDB's book value per share, i.e. $52, gives us a December 2020 target price of $84.8. This target implies an upside of 15.1% from INDB's September 24, 2019, closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of our target price to price to book multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Our price upside and dividend yield estimates combine to give a total expected return of 17.8%. Consequently, we are adopting a bullish stance on INDB and recommending to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.