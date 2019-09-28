Iron Mountain: Maintaining A Strong Buy - Here's Why

There’s ample free cash flow for IRM to cover and grow its dividend. And, the company is well aware of the fact that its credit facility matures in 2023.

What's important is its CFFO-per-share trend since then, which has progressed from the mid to low $0.60s/share to $0.85 over the last four quarters.

IRM's cost of debt – its interest – as a percentage of its operational cash has been trending positive since its major acquisition back in 1Q-18.

There are people out there saying unfortunate things about Iron Mountain (IRM), a company I’ve researched extensively. So, let’s get right to it and take a closer look at it… starting with free cash flow.

Source: Bruce Miller

As you can see above, IRM's cost of debt – its interest – as a percentage of its operational cash has been trending positive since its major acquisition back in 1Q-18. It’s gone from 36-37% down to 30% over the past four quarters.

As Bruce Miller, contributor on Seeking Alpha, points out, “30% is high, but not inordinately so.” Besides, “What's important is the trending in its CFFO [core funds from operations] per share since the large acquisition, which has progressed from the mid to low $0.60s/share to $0.85” in that same span of time.

Source: Bruce Miller

As viewed above, the dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio is also trending positive. It’s gone from the low 90% range in 2017 to 71% over the past two fourth-quarter periods. So, as Miller points out, “the dividend is well covered.”

Source: Bruce Miller

Those two charts show an improving business model that’s generating enough adequate free cash flow to service the dividend and reduce interest costs.

REITs Aren’t Your Average Stock

I write all of this because I know some people aren’t as up-to-date on how to measure cash flow as they could be – some analysts included. That’s oftentimes because REITs, or real estate investment trusts like Iron Mountain, operate differently than your average stock.

Traditional REIT earnings metrics include such things as FFO (funds from operations) and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). Failing to understand that, people try to create their own versions of cash flow for these companies, which just don’t work.

Here’s the estimated cash available for dividends and discretionary investments provided by IRM. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, it’s on page 15 of the company’s latest supplemental:

Source: IRM Presentation

IRM doesn’t actually have to provide that chart for all of us to take in. Yet, it does so anyway to provide transparency, laying out its cash flow sources and uses.

Also, as I’ve written in the past, Iron Mountain provides AFFO data since it has a large service component. In 2019, it guided AFFO in the amount of $870 million to $900 million.

Source: IRM Presentation

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs data, you can see that Iron Mountain has ample AFFO to cover its dividend: an 81% payout ratio based on that figure.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Now, keep in mind how Iron Mountain has a dozen analysts covering it. Last I checked, those Buy/Sell ratings stack up as follows:

SELL/Underperform: 2

HOLD: 5

BUY: 5

Interestingly enough, the five buys’ average target price is $41.20, with the highest being $51 and the lowest at $36. Also, there are nine analysts (using F.A.S.T. Graphs data) who forecast IRM to grow AFFO/share by an average 7% in 2020.

Opinions and Angles on Iron Mountain

As you know, analyst forecasts are never perfect, but I always at least consider other opinions all the same:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Speaking of opinions, both S&P and Moody’s recently modified IRM’s rating classification from negative to stable, citing these strengths:

Stable revenue recovery

Improved scale and diversification

Improved coverage metrics

Limited debt maturities through 2023

This doesn’t make it perfect, of course. Then, again, I’ve never claimed that it was. And I’ll be the first person to point out how it has a non-investment grade rating of BB- from S&P and Ba3 from Moody’s.

To be clear, S&P has a credit rating scale that ranges from AAA (excellent) to C and D. Any rating lower than BB is said to be of speculative-grade status.

The various letter grades from credit agencies represent a company’s perceived financial viability and the likelihood of its bonds’ contract terms being honored.

S&P Defines BB As follows:

“An obligation rated 'BB' is less vulnerable to nonpayment than other speculative issues. However, it faces major ongoing uncertainties or exposure to adverse business, financial, or economic conditions that could lead to the obligor's inadequate capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation. *Ratings from 'AA' to 'CCC' may be modified by the addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the rating categories.”

I’ve frequently said that IRM’s non-investment grade debt is one of its larger risks. However, it should be noted that Moody’s does rate Iron Mountain’s leverage and coverage similarly to its peers.

Source: IRM Presentation

Iron Mountain Has What It Takes

Part of my Strong Buy thesis comes from the fact that Iron Mountain is focusing more heavily on capital recycling. This allows it to lease (vs. buy) in secondary markets.

Also, I’ve previously mentioned the possibility that it will execute a portfolio sale/leaseback to de-lever its balance sheet. And options exist for it to issue preferred shares, which I believe could be an excellent way to grow its platform.

I know that some people are concerned about its post-dividend free cash flow. However, as reflected in the charts above, that’s not a problem.

In fact, it still has enough money there to grow its dividend. Plus, Iron Mountain is well aware that its credit facility matures in 2023.

In addition, as Bruce Miller points out, Wells Fargo recently made a very favorable statement about IRM’s management team. The way that big bank sees it, the company is taking the “right steps to combat investor fears.”

In short, I’m confident that the rating agencies wouldn’t have adjusted their outlook from negative to positive if they were fearful of a “liquidity crisis,” as has been suggested.

Now, as I started out by saying, or at least implying, I’ve conducted my own research on Iron Mountain. And I’ve come to my own conclusions based on that analysis.

But again, I don’t operate in a vacuum.

Nor do I want to.

Nor do I want to encourage anyone else to. So, here’s one further resource to rely on as you come to your own final decisions on Iron Mountain. Photo Source

An Honorable, Old-School Opinion

Blueshift Research describes itself as “a new, fundamental market research approach for investors.” It strives to supersede “one-dimensional market research tools such as surveys, expert networks, and web search systems.”

Plus, it believes in “providing ethical, quality, and unbiased investment research.” Unlike too many other investment services out there, you won’t instantly see “scam” pop up as a suggested search term when you type it into Google.

With that established, here’s its conclusion about Iron Mountain, both the good and the slightly less flattering.

“Although Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) is not on the cutting edge of the document storage industry’s shift to digital, it nevertheless will continue to occupy a position of strength in the near term. The company will be able to assist its existing customers in their transition to digital storage while using its large scale to secure international business, according to Blueshift Research’s 21 sources comprising Fortune-1000 storage customers, data storage competitors, real estate professionals, and industry specialists.”

“Physical storage needs are giving way to digital overall, most notably in the financial industry. Still, heavily regulated fields like healthcare, government, and legal continue to require physical record storage. With its unrivaled levels of security and regulatory compliance, Iron Mountain most often is the ideal solution for document storage.”

“Iron Mountain has acquired much of its U.S. competition but still has plenty of room for growth in international markets, many of which are just now creating document preservation regulations. Sources said the company operates on a scale that could easily be expanded outside of the United States. However, several also said recordkeeping needs and regulations may vary widely by country and that Iron Mountain must familiarize itself with other cultures."

That’s the “Summary of Findings” from its “Iron Mountain Managing the Storage Switch to Digital” report.

And then, the Update…

You may recall that I wrote about IRM on September 19.

In “Iron Mountain: A Trusted Name for Storage, Digitization, Data and Dividends,” I wrote:

“(1) As I mentioned in my previously mentioned “Beyond Boxes” article… ‘The company continues to see strong growth in the box business. Organic revenue growth increased 1.9% and 2.4% year-over-year in Q4-18 and 2018, respectively, as revenue management continues to contribute positively to growth.’ After all, just because a company is going digital doesn’t mean it never prints anything out… or that it might not want printed backups somewhere in case of a digital disaster.” “(2) Being around the business block as long as it has, Iron Mountain very well understands that times change. After all, the foundation of its current company began after the mushroom market came down from a high. As such, it has been busy branding itself as a ‘global data center leader’ to help enable clients’ ‘digital transformation(s)’ for a little while now.” “(3) Last summer, it partnered with Google Cloud to ‘develop AI-powered SaaS solutions on GCP to help organizations analyze their vast physical and digital information and data repositories to unlock insights, improve decision-making, and create new revenue streams,’ as reported by PR Newswire.

Now, just look at IRM’s revenue for the past several years…

In 2015, it brought in total revenue of over $3 billion. In 2016, that figure rose to $3.5 billion… then $3.8 billion in 2017… and $4.2 billion in 2018.

Moreover, it’s on track for yet another uptick this year. And, for the record, its gross profits and net income have followed right along.

Past Concerns Addressed; Future Worries Under Control

As for the mentioned uneasiness some analysts expressed in 2014 about Iron Mountain’s international growth possibilities, Zacks Equity Research just reported this on September 26:

“In a bid to expand its global data-center platform, [the company] recently unveiled a multi-tenant data-center facility in Serangoon, Singapore. With the opening of the SIN-1 data center, the company now sets foot in the Asia-Pacific region as a data-center provider… Additionally, the new facility will strengthen Iron Mountain’s global footprint in this strategic and fast-growing market. Moreover, the move highlights the company’s commitment to build top-class data center offerings for global organizations. With this, the company is well-positioned to fortify its digital strategy.”

Now, as you can see, my opinion on Iron Mountain has not changed, and regardless of the continual bearish sentiment regarding “the death of paper”, I am quite happy maintaining exposure in this globally-recognized storage brand. Although leverage is higher (BB- rating), the company is doing an excellent job of managing its cash flows to deliver steady dividend growth and expanding into digitization and data centers. For all of the reasons outlined in the article, I maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

If You Want Endless Income, You're In The Right Spot Our marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha, offers the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. We offer real-time macroeconomic analysis and commentary you can apply to your portfolios and we've discounted the introductory price by 10% (a $60 value) … Act Now to Start Your 2-Week Free Trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.