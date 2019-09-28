Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Of EEM Spikes On Possible Delisting Of Chinese Shares From U.S. Capital Markets

EEM vol puts a 68% chance on the shares trading between 52-week lows and highs going back to early May.

While Chinese shares dropped on news connected to the Trump Administration mulling portfolio capital restrictions, the damage was reasonably contained.

While international equities closed out the week pretty well in their own respective time zones, state-side developments may call for a bumpy open to the Monday session.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

Asia (AAXJ) performed mixed on Friday, with the KOSPI (EWY) having the roughest go of it and Australian stocks (EWA) managing a decent up-day.

European stocks (VGK) enjoyed gains, as the FTSE (EWU) led the pack.

State-side, the US indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) all began the day pretty mixed and then fell in concert on reports that the Trump Administration was considering the creation of barriers to financial investment in China (MCHI).

Thoughts on Volatility

Bloomberg

This isn't the news that global equities are looking for. From a market volatility perspective, there appeared to be a growing consensus that a trade deal was looking more doable between the US and China.

Among the options the Trump administration is considering: delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limiting Americans' exposure to the Chinese market through government pension funds. Exact mechanisms for how to do so have not yet been worked out and any plan is subject to approval by President Donald Trump, who has given the green light to the discussion, according to one person close to the deliberations. - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

Floating new ideas about capital flow restrictions probably should have been kept behind closed doors.

Data by YCharts

The initial market response appears to be restrained negativity. Global equities (ACWI) dropped on the news - Chinese stocks most notably and understandably.

Vol Drill Down

The VIX of EEM showed a pretty big uptick on the (green) candle for Friday. In particular, the width of the band was disconcerting and opens the door for potential follow-through whipsaw next week.

This potential for increased volatility may especially come to fruition due to the fact that Asian markets were not able to respond to the (fake?) news discussed earlier in this missive before the weekend. That said, the candle closed well off the highs, which suggests that the initial reaction has already been partially digested.

ThinkOrSwim: EEM Probability Analysis Tool

Based on the 20.4% implied volatility reading on EEM options, a one standard-deviation move out to mid November would put the shares trading between $37.96 and $43.71 (EEM closed Friday near $40.70/share).

Data by YCharts

The high end of that range ($43.71) was seen in early May, just before new volleys in the trade war had struck. The low end of that range would happen to fall right near the 52-week closing low of $37.58.

So that's what the options market is saying is a one-sigma event for EEM shares over the coming 50 days or so. This appears to be on the high side to me as far as the projected volatility is concerned.

MarketChameleon.com - EFA implied volatility (teal) vs. realized (purple)

Turning to EFA for a moment, implied volatility has been heating up for the developed markets index. When one considers potential heartburn relating to Brexit, however, the current premium of implied vs. realized vol measures may not be high enough.

Wrap Up

