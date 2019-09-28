Zoom: Valuation Still Expensive When Looking At 2020

Management raised the full-year guidance by more than the Q2 beat, signaling strong business momentum for the remainder of the year.

Even after reporting revenue growth of 96%, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has traded down nearly 15% since reporting earnings at the beginning of the month. The reason? The stock continues to be one of the most expensive names in the market, and after going public at $36 a share, the stock currently trades at ~$80. The company's technology and communication platform is very impressive, but valuation continues to be a big concern, and it is tough to see the stock's valuation expand much from here.

Revenue growth during the quarter was 98% to $145.8 million, which was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$130 million in revenue. To me, the more impressive feat is the company reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 14.2% during the quarter. Ultra-growth companies like Zoom typically do not see operating margin profitability for several years and the fact that investors already have an insight into the company's profitability potential further elevates the valuation premium.

Zoom remains one of the few IPO exceptions where revenue growth continues to remain high and beat expectations in addition to positive operating margins. Understandably, investors want to get a piece of the pie in what appears to be a long-term winner and disrupter of the enterprise communication industry.

However, with the stock's valuation currently ~35.5x forward revenue, it is challenging to make an argument that now is the right time to build a position in the name. Revenue growth will likely continue to positively surprise investors, but the bigger concern is valuation and what happens when the market starts to turn away from growth names.

Zoom helps integrate cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging, and a conference room offering into one platform. It currently operates as a freemium model, offering basic meeting solutions for one-to-one meetings free of charge. In addition, the company offers paid plans for a monthly subscription fee. The paid plans give users the ability to host online meets and provide features such as longer meeting time limit, increased number of participants, custom IDs for meetings, recording solutions, and customer support.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Q2 earnings were very strong with revenue growing 96% to $145.8 million and were well above consensus expectations for ~$130 million in revenue. The company continues to demonstrate strong operational trends as management likely remains somewhat conservative around its guidance.

Zoom continues to move upscale and has started to gain more traction with larger clients. This was evidenced by an increase of 104% in customers who contribute more than $100,000 in TTM revenue to 466. In addition, the net dollar expansion rate was above 130% for the fifth consecutive quarter. This demonstrates Zoom's ability to not only expand into a larger customer base, but also expand its revenue from existing customers.

International growth remains a significant opportunity for Zoom, as a majority of its revenue (~80%) came from the Americas during Q2. While the Americas segment represents a majority of the company's revenue stream, growth was 91%. This compares to international revenue growth of 115% during the quarter. As international revenue continues to grow at a faster pace, the company's overall revenue stream will become more diverse and it can maintain its hyper-growth mode.

Despite growing at such a rapid pace, Zoom has been able to maintain its strong gross margin and even expand its operating margins. During the quarter, gross margins remained healthy at 82.2%, impressive for any software company operating at such a fast pace.

What remains even more impressive is the company's ability to use its scale and operating leverage and expand operating margins. During the quarter, non-GAAP operating margins expanded to 14.2% from ~6% in the year-ago period. It is very rare to see a company this new growing this fast with this high of an operating margin. Operating margins were driven by much lower S&M expense during the quarter, which could be partially attributed to the company gaining more scale.

The big revenue beat and operating margin expansion led to EPS during the quarter of $0.08, well above consensus expectations for ~$0.01.

For Q3, the company is expecting revenue of $155-156 million and non-GAAP operating income of $6-7 million, representing a ~4.2% margin at the midpoint. EPS is expected to be ~$0.03 during the quarter.

For the full year, management raised its revenue guidance to $587-590 million, up from $535-540 million. The ~$50 million revenue raise at the midpoint was larger than the Q2 revenue beat, which means management is very confident in the remainder of the year and the performance of the company. Non-GAAP operating income is now expected to be $42-45 million, representing ~7.4% at the midpoint. EPS was also raised to $0.18-0.19 for the full year.

Valuation

While Zoom continues to beat expectations and just posted revenue growth of 96%, the company's valuation remains at a premium, and it is one of the highest valued names in the market. Investors remain bullish around the long-term growth trajectory of the company, which is why the stock currently trades at ~$80 compared to the IPO price of $36.

With a current market cap of ~$21.7 billion, cash/investments of ~$750 million and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$20.95 billion. Management recently raised its guidance range to $587-590 million, meaning the company currently trades at a 2019 revenue multiple of ~35.5x. Granted, management's guidance is likely a little conservative and we could see revenue for the year ending up closer to $610 million, implying a ~34.3x 2019 revenue multiple.

Assuming 2019 revenue ends up at ~$610 million and the company continues on its impressive growth rate into 2020 (let's say 90% growth), we could see 2020 revenue of ~$1.2 billion. This would mean valuation on 2020 revenue would be ~17.5x revenue. Revenue would have to nearly double again in 2020 in order for the current valuation to make more sense.

Valuation remains very expensive at these levels, and while the company is likely a good long-term play, it is challenging to buy into a stock which has such a high revenue multiple. Even when compared to some of the other leading software names in the market, Zoom's valuation appears pretty expensive.

Yes, even if revenue nearly doubles in 2020, then valuation would only be slightly above some of the fastest software names in the market. But committing to that much revenue growth when the company would be $1 billion or more in revenue is a risky bet to make.

I do believe management's guidance is still conservative and the company could have several more quarters of big revenue beats. The stock is also likely to perform well over the coming quarters as revenue remains in hyper-growth mode and operating margins remain strong. The challenging part is becoming comfortable with the valuation at these high levels.

If revenue growth were to slow down to ~70% in 2020, which it likely could, then a 2020 revenue multiple of ~20x would be pretty expensive to pay right now. While I am a believer in the company over the long term, I remain on the sidelines for now waiting for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.