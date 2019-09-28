Why Whirlpool May No Longer Be Investable Soon - Or Now

Given the recent surge in share price, however, with the company moving slowly back towards historical fair value (market-assigned discount), investors should take more and more care investing in Whirlpool.

Back in the late days of 2018 and early 2019, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) was one of my choices for dividend investing in NA. It was one of the stocks where I sunk a full NA position at the time, representing nearly 0.7% of my total portfolio value. I did so with the expectation of market-beating returns over the long term.

The company, however, with the market decided to provide beyond market-beating returns in a far shorter time period. Because of this, I consider it relevant to update the thesis now that the stock has had some time to recover.

Whirlpool - Still a bullish buy?

In my article, "Whirlpool: Still A Buy," I wrote a bit of a presentation-style article about the company, coupled with a bullish stance with a "BUY" consideration from a conservative valuation perspective. Since publishing that article, the company first fell dramatically, but since then has recovered and handily beat the market development of the S&P 500.

It has always baffled me as a conservative value/dividend investor on why people choose to so heavily invest in stocks that could be considered high-risk pure-growth stocks with no dividend payments when there are companies around that conceivably could provide market-beating capital appreciation simply through a valuation reversion, while at the same time paying historically abnormally high amounts of well-covered dividends. (I'm not speaking of SA readers here necessarily, but people I know and talk to as well). Whirlpool is one such example. While a 10.30% appreciation since May 2019 is excellent, it's nothing compared to my own returns since initiating the position.

My yield on cost for the company is 4.45%, and the returns since purchase to date are 45.83%, including FX and dividends. This comes to an annualized return of 57.26%.

While this is admittedly nothing compared to some pure growth stocks, some of which can bring returns of hundreds of percentages, it's also a vastly different risk/reward profile - and it has dividends.

Financial institutions such as JPMorgan (JPM) have had the stock on "Neutral" all the while it's been gaining steam, and just recently upgraded the company, with a stock price surge being the result (Source).

Now, admittedly, there's a bit more to it than just JPM's guidance increases. Let's take a closer look.

2Q19 - An earnings beat with strong guidance

A large part of the reason for the growth we've seen, though certainly not all of it, were the strong results provided in 2Q19, picking up on the EPS beat of 1Q19.

While this doesn't change the picture to overall positive for the next 10 years, of course, it does mean that the company had a ridiculously strong quarter during troubled times wherein it beat EPS, expanded margins, grew revenue, lowered debt, and expected a higher profit.

This can be seen as confirmation of the company's quality, timelessness and overall security I put forth in my article. This to me is one of the reasons to invest in companies with a quality decades-long history.

It's not that they can't fail - they can. It's not that they never lower the dividends - they may do so. It's that even if things happen which may wipe out smaller, newer competitors that haven't been around for all that long, one can expect these companies to survive due to the sheer market penetration and ubiquitousness of their brands and products. Most everyone knows Whirlpool and this in itself is a huge advantage - that and its massive size.

A lot of people, investors, and others severely underestimate the mere work and capital behind establishing a brand, a company or a concept.

This isn't to say that the company didn't face troubles during the quarter. There were negative raw material/tariff considerations, marketing/Capex as well as FX effects, most of which the company expected. It was simply that an extremely favorable price/mix development drove margins up, even with all of those considerations priced in.

Geographically North America and Latin America provided excellent results, with EMEA and Asia lagging slightly behind.

The second quarter was actually record-breaking, and the margin expansion was derived from realizing carryover benefits from previously announced pricing actions, which are expected to continue over the year. 2Q19 marks the seventh consecutive quarter of margin expansion in NA despite volatility and other weaknesses - and as the company representatives themselves say in the earnings call:

This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of margin expansion in North America highlighting the strength and agility of the underlying business and our ability to overcome significant external pressure. - (Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Transcript, Whirlpool)

The company has also exited Turkey and has decided to finalize the sales of its South African operations. The company recorded a volume increase of 3% in the EMEA segment, while net sales were approximately flat excluding FX. EMEA also recorded similar margin improvements, stabilizing WHR's business in the regions.

Whirlpool also performed excellently in Latin America, and through cost discipline, favorable sales mix and volume expansion provided net sale increases of 10%. Even though the Asia segment was down in terms of overall results, the fact is that the company managed to increase net sales by 5%, with a particularly strong performance in India where both EBIT and revenue growth came alongside market share gains. China was the big negative, offsetting these results by volume weaknesses. Whirlpool is transitioning here, going from the Sanyo-branded products to products branded with the popular "Whirlpool".

The company guides towards continued strength for the rest of 2019 and has raised guidance for several key indices to reflect this trend.

Going forward, the company will focus on a few things to deliver even further improvements:

Solidifying sales in EMEA further through more volume growth (the Middle East, among other places), with a focus on organic growth of 5%.

Getting down inventory levels, which are considered somewhat high; expected to improve in 3Q19.

Execute on the restructuring program. In this case, specific to the EMEA region, which due to a recent facility addition has grown to $200M as opposed to earlier numbers of $100M.

Executing on positive retailer data, which forms part of the basis for the guidance increase, in particular for the NA region, in terms of sales growth for 3Q19 and 4Q19.

Having completed the sale of Embraco, focusing on the company's debt level and bringing it down to 2X in terms of gross debt to EBITDA.

So, all in all, an excellent quarter, with top-line growth and margin expansions, an expected turnaround in EMEA, with continued brand-building in Asia and good performance from India.

Let's look at the current company valuation.

Valuation - Things look dimmer

The shining star of an investment opportunity present in late 2018 has dimmed considerably. Even compared to my last article, things have grown less and less appealing. Taking a look at the long-term company pricing trend, we see this.

Regardless of your feelings, the market trend is that any growth above the discounted valuation of ~12 times earnings seems to be met by a decline, meaning that the market discount is the valuation we should focus on when forecasting company expectations and results here.

Now, back in 2018, the picture was amazing, with above "good" market-beating rates of return. Today these possibilities have been reduced somewhat. No longer trading at a P/E of 7, forward expectations now look like this in the case of return to discount-level valuation.

This is still good obviously with 16% rates of annual return certainly being good enough to invest in. However, this needs to be taken in context to the current macro and risk situation, despite the company guiding toward a strong 2019. This is especially considering that even with a 10% margin of error, FactSet analyst expectations on a 2Y basis have been off to the negative 40% of the time. Whirlpool, due to its characteristics, isn't all that easy to forecast.

That is to say, one should err on the side of caution here.

Don't get me wrong. The company could go back to a decline, trading at 7-8 times earnings going forward without you losing money, but the opportunity presented nine months ago, with Whirlpool offering over 4% yield and 25%+ potential rates of return...

...that's over.

The company now offers a bare 3.1% yield, and while the potential rates of return are still good, there are industrials and consumer cyclicals which I view to be in a better state of investment at this time - either not having recovered as much or still in the midst of a macro-related downturn.

Judging the company not by the market, however, and by its own history and the potential when investing, it does still present an appealing picture. It's just not as appealing as it once was - not at the time of publishing of my last piece, and certainly not compared to late 2018.

I add to this that the company has outpaced the S&P 500 both in terms of dividends as well as capital appreciation. While the company's dividend growth has been unimpressive at a mere 6.9% average over the last 20 years, it's not until 2011 that it has begun to aggressively grow the dividend.

It currently stands at no more than 30%, going by 2018 numbers. Annualizing 2019 Q1 and Q2 numbers, we still have a conservative 33% payout ratio, despite a small dividend bump.

So while not unappealing, the days of investing in a 4.5% yielding Whirlpool have passed - at least for now.

Thesis

Large amounts of short-term growth/capital appreciation aren't strictly the territory of growth stocks or mid-cap/small-cap stocks. When picking a downtrodden time-tested giant such as Whirlpool, trading at a severe discount, the same can certainly be true for a such a company - like it has over the past 10 months.

However, at the time of writing of this article, the company's valuation is starting to approach fair value (historically) levels, and when taking macro factors into consideration, the appeal starts to dim considerably, even when considering the company's own positive guidance. While it's entirely possible that the company will appreciate further, the risk/reward ratio at this point, especially given the moderate 3.1% yield, has seen better days.

Because of this, I won't be extending my position at this time - even if I can't fault those that do. Investment decisions should be at least partially based on what valuations you might have been able to get the company for. In this case, I was wise enough to pull the trigger back in 2018, giving me an excellent entry into Whirlpool and making today's valuation, while still a "buy" on paper, nonetheless somewhat unappealing in the context of my position.

This is also why despite the "Weak Buy" stance, I update my bullish stance on Whirlpool and turn it "neutral" at this time. The combination of macro risk, valuation increase, and restructuring tells me that despite these positives, we may see another drop - and if we don't, better opportunities may materialize going forward.

Still, if Whirlpool is a company you for some reason have always wanted to invest in, few people could call today a "BAD" time to do so. The company is still undervalued to historical metrics, and a 15-16% return on your investment at a reversion is entirely possible.

Recommendation

At this time, I consider Whirlpool to be a "WEAK BUY", due to the relative undervaluation in relation to macro and forward risks. I recommend careful position sizing as I consider some of the reversion and growth to have occurred.

