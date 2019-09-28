Integra Resources: PEA Confirms Potential Of The DeLamar Project, But Patience Is Needed

Shares of Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) are up by 100% over the last four months. They were supported not only by the growing gold and silver prices, but also by very positive results of the PEA released earlier this month.

The proposed mine consists of a heap-leach operation with a capacity of 27,000 tpd that will be supplemented by a small milling facility with a throughput rate of 2,000 tpd. The mine should be able to produce 103,000 toz gold and 1.66 million toz silver (124,000 toz of gold equivalent) per year over the initial 10-year mine life. However, the production should be notably higher during years 2-6, when it should average 126,000 toz gold and 1.796 million toz silver (148,000 toz of gold equivalent) per year. The life-of-mine AISC is estimated at $619/toz gold or $742/toz of gold equivalents. The AISC estimates indicate that Integra has the potential to become one of the lower-cost gold producers (chart below) and the mining operation should be highly profitable.

The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $161 million, including working capital and cash deposit for reclamation bonding of $19 million. The mill that should be built in year two will cost $41.3 million. However, it should be funded by cash flows generated during the first two years of operations quite easily. At the base-case price scenario ($1,350/toz gold and $16.9/toz silver), the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $357.6 million and after-tax IRR equals 43%. The after-tax NPV(8%) equals $284.4 million. However, at metals prices of $1,500/toz gold and $19/toz silver, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $465.9 million and IRR equals 54%.

Although the PEA looks very good, there is a lot of space for further improvements in the economics of the project. The PEA is focused on the oxidized and transitional mineralization amenable to heap leaching (approximately 54% of overall measured and indicated resources). The remaining 46% of resources (the unoxidized mineralization) should be processed by the mill. However, only a small fraction of the unoxidized resources is included in the PEA.

But not only the current resources are a potential source for future production and/or mine life expansion, but there also seems to be more oxidized as well as transitional and unoxidized ore to be found. According to George Salamis, Integra's CEO:

This study is simply a starting point for us in terms of further value enhancement to come in the near-term. A large portion of the DeLamar unoxidized resource has been excluded from this study, and there remain substantial undrilled areas with upside potential for oxide and transitional gold-silver mineralization along the margins of the current DeLamar and Florida Mountain resources that are completely open for resource expansion.

As can be seen in the picture below, both of the deposits, Florida Mountain as well as DeLamar, are still open for expansion and Integra Resources keeps on drilling. The 20,000-meter 2019 drill campaign is underway. Further 15,000-20,000 meters should be drilled also in 2020 and 2021. The drill results should support a pre-feasibility and feasibility study that should be completed in 2021.

Although Integra is still a long way from production (if everything goes well, production could start in 2022 or 2023), it provides significant upside potential. The market capitalization of the company is approximately $90 million, after the recent steep share price growth. There are 91.8 million shares outstanding, which means that based on the PEA results and the current metals prices, after-tax NPV(5%) of approximately $5 is attributable to one share. The problem is that Integra held cash of only C$16 million ($12 million) as of the end of August. To continue the exploration activities and economic studies, it will need much more money over the next three years, which means share dilution. And it is reasonable to expect that around 50% of the pre-production CAPEX will have to be financed via an equity financing as well. It means that Integra will probably need to issue new shares worth $100-120 million before the gold production starts. At the current share price of $1, it would lead to a new share count of 190-210 million. Moreover, there are also 7.2 million options outstanding. However, even at a share count of 220 million, NPV attributable to one share should be up to $2.5 (the exact number depends on the actual structure of the future financings).

However, it is important to note that the share price increased by more than 100% since its early May lows. And because the production is still at least three or four years far away and except for some drill results, the next major catalyst is expected only in 2021, the near-term share price development may be quite disappointing.

Conclusion

Integra Resources' DeLamar project is highly promising, which is confirmed also by the recently completed PEA. The economics of the project look really good, especially at the current metals prices. Moreover, there is a significant exploration potential and a substantial volume of resources that haven't been included in the PEA. It provides a good reason to believe that the economics of the project will improve further in the future. However, despite the very good, long-term potential, the short-term outlook for Integra looks less rosy. Its share price experienced steep growth, and it is up by more than 100% since May. Moreover, there are no major catalysts on the horizon. As a result, Integra's shares will probably experience some weakness over the coming months.

