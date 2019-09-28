Take Advantage Of The Sale In Tufin Software

At some stage, leverage will set in and operational performance will improve, but it should invest in growth now.

While the company is still loss making and bleeding cash, it is in the land-grab phase, and given its cash position, it can easily afford this.

We think the fall in share price of Tufin Software (TUFN) provides an opportunity, which is why we took a long position on September 26 for the SHU portfolio.

Tufin Software is a security policy company helping large enterprises manage their network policies, the policies governing who can talk to whom or what can talk to what on the network. Why large companies need that can be summed up easily (Q2CC):

We are focused on enterprises which are seeing growing network complexity, dozens or hundreds of firewalls from different vendors, hundreds or thousands of routers and switches, private cloud and SDN technologies, such as VMware NSX and Cisco ACI, public cloud with native security controls and containers running in Kubernetes or Docker, often in multi-cloud environments. This results in complex, fragmented networks that have a huge attack surface that is vulnerable to hackers.

What follows at the start of the Q2CC will make it instantly clear that the company is offering a valuable service. It's not only the complexity of the modern corporations' networks, but it's also the constant (but often piecemeal) change which has unknown effects on overall security, their lack of overriding security policy, and even when these exist, the lack of knowledge about how changes will affect these.

Here is one example of a new customer (Q2CC):

They used a homegrown network monitoring tool and workflows to manage their change processes. And when they decided to migrate from Cisco to Palo Alto Networks, they knew that their internal solution would not support Palo Alto devices. On top of that, their network change process was completely manual, managed with Excel spreadsheets. It took them several days to make changes with frequent downtime. They chose Tufin due to our workflow customization capabilities, our unified security policy and the accuracy of our change design suggestions, which stemmed from our superior Topology mapping capabilities. When you automate an IT process, it's not enough to be 60% accurate, so an automation solution needs to be much more accurate than the human engineer in order to add value and be trusted.

The CC is full of examples like that. In each case, the network's complexity and change requirements of a customer are growing far beyond what can be managed, and Tufin provides an obvious solution starting with providing an overall security policy which some organizations not even have in place.

Here is what kind of customers come to Tufin (Q2CC):

You are looking at organizations that have fragmented networks. They want to perform digital transformation. They want to move to the cloud. They want to make sense of their networks. So their needs are, first compliance and second, to automate the network change process.

Half of them are in finance or telecom, but its biggest new client in the quarter was a large retail chain and another was a consulting firm, so the company has a diverse clientele.

Growth

Increasing network complexity

Automation

Land and expand

Cloud

International

Apart from offering clients an orchestrated policy-centric approach described above, another opportunity lies in automation, and there is a long runway here (Q2C):

However, we believe that still most customers today, most large organizations don't have a change automation solution, so there is a huge Greenfield opportunity ahead of us.

Only half of the company's present customers have purchased automation (SecureChange), so there is room for increase here as well.

Another opportunity a little further ahead is with the company's newly developed products specifically for modern cloud environments, Orca and Iris. Management doesn't expect much revenue from these this year (or even next year), but there is definitely interest from some types of customers (Q2CC)...

But the ones that you are asking about, I think are the ones that are really embracing the DevOps mentality, right, moving their moving into cloud-native applications with a CI/CD toolchain. They are letting developers and DevOps teams manage cloud in Kubernetes infrastructure, right? So, in those environments, we are seeing more interest in Iris and Orca, depending on whether it's a container-based application or not.

...given the increasing number of products:

The first three are on-premise applications while the last two are cloud SaaS products. The Security Orchestration Suite ties it all together. From the company website:

There are good opportunities for land and expand, i.e. up-selling, and according to management, basically half the revenue comes from existing clients, and the other half from new logos.

The company also keeps improving its Security Orchestration Suite, and the suite has ever deeper integration with a host of applications that customers use (from companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Infoblox, etc.), increasing the stickiness.

The company is also investing in international growth and that is starting to pay off with strong (60%) growth in APAC (now 9% of revenue) and, perhaps more surprisingly, Latin America. EMEA counts for 40% of revenue already.

Data by YCharts

Q2 results

From the earnings PR:

Total revenue was $25.1 million, up 36% compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Product revenue was $10.9 million, up 31% compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $14.2 million, up 39% compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue growth is brisk and revenue came in $1.1M higher than expected with non-GAAP EPS also 2 pennies ahead of expectations.

Billings might have been a little softer than expected, but this isn't something to worry about:

The company stopped invoicing upfront for projects that would be delivered over months on request from customers. This decreased billings a bit but increased backlog.

Some customers have multi-year contracts, and in some quarters, the renewal of these is higher than in other quarters; this is simple lumpiness.

The company sells mostly to enterprise, with an ASP of $120K overall and $200K for the Global 2000.

Guidance

From the Q2CC:

For the third quarter of 2019, we expect total revenue of $24 million to $26 million. We expect non-GAAP operating loss to range between $4.8 million to $6.3 million. For the full year 2019, we expect total revenue in the range of $106 million to $111 million, up from our previous range of $105 million to $110 million. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP operating loss to range between $10.7 million to $12.7 million.

The guidance at midpoint implies no sequential increase, which might be a little disappointing, but investors should realize that since most of the revenue comes from large deals, this has a certain degree of lumpiness.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins went down a bit because the company keeps on building its professional services and also because the mix this quarter shifted a little bit towards products rather than services. Non-GAAP operating cost rose faster (+46%) than revenues (+36%).

Cash

Data by YCharts

Operating cash flow in H1 was $1.5M, down from $5.7M in H1 last year, but still positive and due to the Q1 bonanza ($11.1M), much of which came from deferred revenues, so we don't expect cash flow to stay this positive as the company is still in a land-grab and investment phase.

Nor does it need to produce cash at this moment as it has its IPO kitty ($112.5M) to last for the company for years. The company has $130.7M in cash at the end of Q2.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We think the 5.5x EV/S multiple is really quite low for a company with these qualities. The forward multiple is considerably lower still. Analysts expect the loss to narrow somewhat with EPS to come in at $0.44 this year and $0.36 in 2020.

Conclusion

We think the company offers market-leading products that solve problems that are relevant to most companies. It's comparable to Yext (YEXT), another software stock we like.

Like Yext, Tufin is still in the land-grab phase of rapid expansion, hence we're not too worried about the losses and cash bleed, which it can easily afford at this stage given the healthy balance sheet.

The shares sold off way too much in our view, although some of this is probably due to somewhat disappointing Q3 guidance and some margin deterioration, but we don't think too much importance should be attached to the performance of a single quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.