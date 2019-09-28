AeroVironment: Get Ready For The Drone Revolution With This Undervalued Stock

The firm is also pioneering "High Altitude Pseudo-Satellites" that may be able to significantly enhance cellular communication.

The company is profitable, has no debt (and a lot of cash), and trades at a reasonable valuation, making it an excellent strategic buyout target.

(Source - Pexels)

I usually avoid covering high-growth stocks due to the fact that their valuations are generally extremely high today and are often shrouded by excessive hype. One growth company where this does not seem to be the case is the drone manufacturer AeroVironment (AVAV).

AeroVironment had recently become a fast-growing company that is becoming the global leader in unmanned drones for military and commercial use. Nearly 60% of the company's revenue comes from the drone business, while the other 40% is split evenly between High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites and tactical missile systems which are also on the cutting edge of new defense technology.

My primary catalyst for AVAV is the recent drone attack on the Saudi oil fields. I believe that the attack sent a loud and clear message to all world leaders that "the era of drone warfare is beginning". Demand for military drones was steadily rising, but now it seems clear that countries that want to stay up to date with modern technology must race to do so. I expect this to cause AVAV's sales to spike much more than the market is currently discounting.

While this seems like a clear catalyst to me, the market has not reacted at all. In fact, AVAV's stock is down about 15% since the attack occurred. Beyond drones, the company is at the forefront of other innovations and is trading at a fair price.

High Growth at a More Than Reasonable Price

For me, high growth and a catalyst not priced into the market are not enough to make for a good, long-term investment. The valuation also has to be reasonable. AeroVironment went through a bit of a bubble last year with the stock rising about 170% from April to October last year and has since fallen back to its April level, giving the company a "P/E" of 30X.

While I usually prefer companies with lower valuations, the growth rate and long-run growth potential of this company make it incredibly cheap. The company currently generates $314M with probably around $130M of that in UAV sales to the U.S. government.

Remember, a single F-35 jet is around $100-150M.

In 2018, the U.S. government spent about $3B on UAVs compared to around $20B on combat aircraft and helicopters, and the vast majority of that drone spending was on large UAVs, not small UAS systems that AVAV has a majority market share over.

Governments tend to be slow in adopting new military technology until they hear their competitors are doing so. Foreign governments have been the primary new buyers of these systems:

(Source - Last AeroVironment Quarterly Report)

When the U.S. government inevitably catches wind about the need for small drone technology, it could easily drop $1B+ on AeroVironment to make that happen. $1B is an extremely small drop in the bucket for the U.S. military's nearly $700B budget that would likely cause AVAV's value to take off.

Even without that windfall, the company has had very strong revenue growth since 2016 and is likely to quickly march past $320M:

Data by YCharts

The stock's price overshot the news of this high revenue growth rate last year and has come down considerably since. Frankly, I believe the price bubble last year was just the beginning of a new bull rally for this highly idiosyncratic company.

This company is still very small. It is only $1.2B and has a huge amount of market share in its industry. The fact of the matter is that the way war is waged is constantly changing and small drones seem likely to be the next major shift in modern combat. Small drones are cheaper, cost no lives, and as seen in Saudi Arabia, can inflict a devastating level of damage with as little as 10 drones. Even more, a year ago two small $5,000 "DJI M600" drones almost killed Venezuela's Maduro.

I would be surprised if drones like this do not replace a significant need for manned aircraft and ground soldiers. I expect that the concept of "Swarm Drones" will become much more common soon. To a certain degree, it seems like it's 1915 and everybody assumes that cavalry will be key to winning battles when the newly invented tanks were magnitudes more effective and replaced most horses in a matter of years.

Other Profitable Cutting-Edge Gadgets

Although tactical UAS systems are the cornerstone of my long thesis for the company, it has many other cutting-edge products that will likely see strong revenue growth in the coming years.

The company is also the top producer of agricultural drones through its "Quantix" product. Quantix allows farmers to cheaply and quickly map acreage to spot crop health and find anomalies that cannot be seen with the naked eye. This is not a gimmick toy drone; it is a $16,500 piece of capital that requires a yearly subscription for the analysis component.

The value of this market is expected to reach nearly $5B by 2024 (currently about $1B), and due to AVAV's industry leadership and manufacturing capabilities, I expect it to be one of the primary benefactors of this growth.

The company also has an increasingly popular miniature tactical missile system called "Switchblade" which is about two feet tall and rapidly deployable. It is remotely or autonomously operated and more accurate and versatile than its predecessors. I have less of an opinion on this than the past two products, but it seems to fit with the company's understanding that the modern age needs weapons that are small and highly precise to fit with asymmetric/highly targeted combat.

Finally, it has the "High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite" System which is essentially a large flying space drone that acts like a very cost-effective low altitude Satellite. The new HAWK30 system was rolled out in April of this year. According to the company, this product (which has SoftBank as a partner) can be used to address 5G and IoT connectivity.

Because my explanation is probably not terribly explanatory, this is what the HAPS system looks like:

(Source - Quarterly Report)

Let's Talk Money

As I mentioned earlier, I usually avoid companies that have futuristic-sounding products that are largely untested by the broad market. I do so because valuations are almost always extremely high and likely higher than the future potential market share (as with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)). Even more, many of these "hype prone" companies financially overleverage and create balance sheet risks (as with Tesla and Netflix).

AeroVironment is probably one of the only companies where this seems untrue. AVAV has no debt at all. When you buy the company, you own the whole pie, which is extremely rare today.

Even better, it's sitting on a nice load of cash of nearly $140M, which equates to about three years of income at the current level.

Take a look at the company's cash balance over time:

Data by YCharts

This company does something I love, sell equity to raise capital. Call me old fashioned, but I prefer traditional equity raising methods over complex balance sheet structures. Today, companies borrow money to reduce shares and increase risk. There is no difference between that and buying stocks on margin.

To me, it is very simple math. The company has a "P/E" of 30-35X, so its cost of equity is about 2.5-3%. If you think from a risk-adjusted perspective, it is far better to sell equity at a 3% cost than to borrow at 6-7% for a roughly 9% return on invested capital. Frankly, I think investors in highly indebted growth companies are going to learn their lesson the hard way.

Of course, if the company gets a major increase in demand, then the risk will be so low that I hope they borrow money to grow. But I still find the company's conservative and largely organic growth strategy very charming. It is worth noting that shares outstanding have barely grown in the past two years while revenue growth has been strong. It's sitting on a huge pile of cash, so I don't expect dilution unless for a major project.

A Few Valuations and the Bottom Line

The company has a stable net profit margin of around 11%, and I don't expect it to grow or shrink in years to come. I expect revenue to climb to $1B over the next five years and possibly as high as $5B if my beliefs about drone demand come to fruition. In the $1B case, we can assume little share dilution and a "P/E" of 17X at that time, which implies a stock price of around $78 or about 50% upside (using the estimated future net income of $110M).

If my high expectations meet reality, a much higher price is possible. If revenue grows to $2B-5B, then a share price of $150 or greater would be likely. Of course, my base case is $1B, but I see the probability of a black-swan type demand event as entirely likely given the company's dominance in these rapidly growing markets.

Overall, AVAV looks like a great company for long-term investors. It is discounted following the large stock price decline that is seemingly over and has new catalysts that are likely to boost sales demand more than the market is pricing in. The company has no significant financial risks and is sitting on enough cash to weather a very long storm.

Of course, I expect competition in the industry to rise. Although the Aerospace industry is prone to creating monopolies, this company is still small, so a challenger could rise and take that position. Particularly one like Northrop Grumman (NOC) or Lockheed (LMT), though I think these companies would also be very likely to buy out AVAV for a large premium to acquire its cutting-edge technology.

AVAV looks like a great, long-term "buy" for those willing to handle the stock's volatility. I am currently long the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.