Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/23/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/23/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

There were two stocks with Significant insider purchases and two stocks with Significant insider sales filed at the SEC on 9/23, but none that had dollar values in the Top 10.

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

VBI Vaccines (VBIV); and

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Primoris Services (PRIM);

Anaplan (PLAN);

NCR (NCR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Funko (FNKO); and

Facebook (FB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Scientific Games (SGMS);

Maxlinear (MXL);

Gossamer Bio (GOSS); and

FactSet Research (FDS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Exagen (XGN);

IGM Biosciences (IGMS);

Datadog (DDOG); and

Apex Technology Acquisition (APTXU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Apex Technology Sponsor BO Apex Technology Acquisition APTXU JB* $6,575,000 2 H I G Bio Exagen BO Exagen XGN JB* $5,950,000 3 Gillis Steven DIR VBI Vaccines VBIV JB* $5,000,000 4 Perelman Ronald O DIR, BO Scientific Games SGMS B $2,298,000 5 Gabelli Mario J DIR, BO Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust GGO JB* $1,142,501 6 Ittycheria Dev DIR Datadog DDOG JB* $675,000 7 Hudson Executive Capital BO USA Technologies USAT B $638,672 8 Obstler David M CFO Datadog DDOG JB* $405,000 9 Topsoe Jakob Haldor DIR, BO IGM Biosciences IGMS B $315,611 10 Litchfield Steven G O Maxlinear MXL AB $249,654

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Blackstone BO NCR NCR S,JS* $299,006,401 2 Acon Equity Genpar DIR, BO Funko FNKO S $91,512,000 3 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $47,787,108 4 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $24,437,726 5 Hadley Philip A DIR FactSet Research FDS S $21,214,500 6 Ward Rob DIR Anaplan PLAN S $20,624,220 7 Frei Brent DIR Smartsheet SMAR S $13,322,218 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $4,745,323 9 Pratt Brian DIR, BO Primoris Services PRIM S $4,220,419 10 Omega Fund V BO Gossamer Bio GOSS S $4,032,561

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

