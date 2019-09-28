Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/23/19

|
Includes: APTXU, DDOG, FB, FDS, FNKO, GGO, GOSS, IGMS, LLY, MORN, MXL, NCR, PLAN, PRIM, SGMS, SMAR, USAT, VBIV, XGN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/23/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • There were two stocks with Significant insider purchases and two stocks with Significant insider sales filed at the SEC on 9/23, but none that had dollar values in the Top 10.

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Primoris Services (PRIM);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • NCR (NCR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Funko (FNKO); and
  • Facebook (FB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Scientific Games (SGMS);
  • Maxlinear (MXL);
  • Gossamer Bio (GOSS); and
  • FactSet Research (FDS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Exagen (XGN);
  • IGM Biosciences (IGMS);
  • Datadog (DDOG); and
  • Apex Technology Acquisition (APTXU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Apex Technology Sponsor

BO

Apex Technology Acquisition

APTXU

JB*

$6,575,000

2

H I G Bio Exagen

BO

Exagen

XGN

JB*

$5,950,000

3

Gillis Steven

DIR

VBI Vaccines

VBIV

JB*

$5,000,000

4

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Scientific Games

SGMS

B

$2,298,000

5

Gabelli Mario J

DIR, BO

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

GGO

JB*

$1,142,501

6

Ittycheria Dev

DIR

Datadog

DDOG

JB*

$675,000

7

Hudson Executive Capital

BO

USA Technologies

USAT

B

$638,672

8

Obstler David M

CFO

Datadog

DDOG

JB*

$405,000

9

Topsoe Jakob Haldor

DIR, BO

IGM Biosciences

IGMS

B

$315,611

10

Litchfield Steven G

O

Maxlinear

MXL

AB

$249,654

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone

BO

NCR

NCR

S,JS*

$299,006,401

2

Acon Equity Genpar

DIR, BO

Funko

FNKO

S

$91,512,000

3

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$47,787,108

4

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$24,437,726

5

Hadley Philip A

DIR

FactSet Research

FDS

S

$21,214,500

6

Ward Rob

DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$20,624,220

7

Frei Brent

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

S

$13,322,218

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$4,745,323

9

Pratt Brian

DIR, BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$4,220,419

10

Omega Fund V

BO

Gossamer Bio

GOSS

S

$4,032,561

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.