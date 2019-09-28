Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/24/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/24/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Sunrun (RUN);

GameStop (GME); and

Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

VBI Vaccines (VBIV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Greenlane (GNLN);

Chewy (CHWY);

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED);

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR);

Sun Communities (SUI);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Nordson (NDSN);

Lyft (LYFT);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE);

CBRE (CBRE); and

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Envista (NVST).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $19,360,808 2 Perceptive Adv BO VBI Vaccines VBIV JB* $10,000,000 3 Outerbridge Master Fund BO Barnes & Noble Education BNED B $3,440,001 4 Pura Vida Inv BO Greenlane GNLN B $318,950 5 Aghdaei Amir CEO, DIR Envista NVST JB* $220,000 6 Szczepanski Gerald R DIR GameStop GME B $201,600 7 Edenbrook Capital DIR, BO Frequency Electronics FEIM B $115,651 8 Bludworth Curt W VP Envista NVST JB* $110,000 9 Vrabeck Kathy P DIR GameStop GME B $105,800 10 McCollam Sharon DIR Chewy CHWY B $96,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Daly Richard J CB, DIR Broadridge Financial Solutions BR AS $14,202,704 2 Jovan Embiricos M BO TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR S $7,459,820 3 Kaveripatnam Sandesh DIR Anaplan PLAN S $4,184,251 4 Groch James R O CBRE CBRE AS $4,057,778 5 Calderoni Frank CB, CEO Anaplan PLAN AS $2,867,929 6 Vice Charles A VCB Intercontinental Exchange ICE AS $2,314,178 7 Nelson Marilyn C DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP AS $2,012,700 8 Dearing Karen VP, CFO, SEC, TR Sun Communities SUI S $1,663,794 9 Thaxton Gregory A VP, CFO Nordson NDSN S $1,655,394 10 Makavy Ran I VP Lyft LYFT AS $1,627,954

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

