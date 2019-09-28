Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/24/19

|
Includes: FEIM, GME, RUN, VBIV
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/24/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • GameStop (GME); and
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • VBI Vaccines (VBIV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Greenlane (GNLN);
  • Chewy (CHWY);
  • Barnes & Noble Education (BNED);
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR);
  • Sun Communities (SUI);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Nordson (NDSN);
  • Lyft (LYFT);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE);
  • CBRE (CBRE); and
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$19,360,808

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

VBI Vaccines

VBIV

JB*

$10,000,000

3

Outerbridge Master Fund

BO

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

B

$3,440,001

4

Pura Vida Inv

BO

Greenlane

GNLN

B

$318,950

5

Aghdaei Amir

CEO, DIR

Envista

NVST

JB*

$220,000

6

Szczepanski Gerald R

DIR

GameStop

GME

B

$201,600

7

Edenbrook Capital

DIR, BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$115,651

8

Bludworth Curt W

VP

Envista

NVST

JB*

$110,000

9

Vrabeck Kathy P

DIR

GameStop

GME

B

$105,800

10

McCollam Sharon

DIR

Chewy

CHWY

B

$96,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Daly Richard J

CB, DIR

Broadridge Financial Solutions

BR

AS

$14,202,704

2

Jovan Embiricos M

BO

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCRR

S

$7,459,820

3

Kaveripatnam Sandesh

DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$4,184,251

4

Groch James R

O

CBRE

CBRE

AS

$4,057,778

5

Calderoni Frank

CB, CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

AS

$2,867,929

6

Vice Charles A

VCB

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

AS

$2,314,178

7

Nelson Marilyn C

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$2,012,700

8

Dearing Karen

VP, CFO, SEC, TR

Sun Communities

SUI

S

$1,663,794

9

Thaxton Gregory A

VP, CFO

Nordson

NDSN

S

$1,655,394

10

Makavy Ran I

VP

Lyft

LYFT

AS

$1,627,954

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.