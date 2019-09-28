Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/25/19

Includes: ALDX, BECN, KLXE, MCHX, PRVB, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/25/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Provention Bio (PRVB);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • KLX Energy Services (KLXE); and
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • L.S. Starrett (SCX);
  • Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD);
  • Retail Value (RVI);
  • Plains GP (PAGP);
  • Plains All Am Pipe (PAA);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Foundation Building Materials (FBM);
  • Facebook (FB); and
  • Salesforce Com (CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Apellis Pharm (APLS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cd & R Investment Assoc IX

BO

Beacon Roofing Supply

BECN

JB*

$102,886,656

2

Iconiq Strategic Partners II

BO

Datadog

DDOG

JB*

$28,350,000

3

Jacobson Matthew

DIR

Datadog

DDOG

JB*

$14,175,000

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$674,003

5

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$210,662

6

Floyd Heather

VP, FO, CT

KLX Energy Services

KLXE

B

$114,586

7

O Brien Francis J

TR, CFO

L.S. Starrett

SCX

JB*

$85,590

8

Starrett Douglas A

PR, CFO

L.S. Starrett

SCX

JB*

$66,570

9

Brady Todd C

CEO, DIR

Aldeyra Therapeutics

ALDX

AB

$50,433

10

Digiandomenico Anthony

DIR

Provention Bio

PRVB

B

$41,950

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone II

BO

Invitation Homes

INVH

JS*

$1,239,920,000

2

Oxy Holding Co \(Pipeline$4)

O

Plains GP

PAGP

JS*

$327,600,000

3

Oxy Holding Co \(Pipeline$4)

O

Plains All Am Pipe

PAA

JS*

$318,280,160

4

Grayken John P

BO

Foundation Building Materials

FBM

JS*

$77,318,128

5

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$67,403,312

6

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$3,040,169

7

Otto Bernstein Katharina

BO

Retail Value

RVI

S

$2,474,374

8

Wrighton Smith Peter

CEO, DIR

Oxford Immunotec Global

OXFD

AS

$1,659,462

9

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$1,522,764

10

Deschatelets Pascal

COO

Apellis Pharm

APLS

AS

$1,053,995

Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.