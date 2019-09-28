Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/25/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/25/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Provention Bio (PRVB);

Marchex (MCHX);

KLX Energy Services (KLXE); and

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

L.S. Starrett (SCX);

Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD);

Retail Value (RVI);

Plains GP (PAGP);

Plains All Am Pipe (PAA);

Invitation Homes (INVH);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

Foundation Building Materials (FBM);

Facebook (FB); and

Salesforce Com (CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Apellis Pharm (APLS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Datadog (DDOG).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Cd & R Investment Assoc IX BO Beacon Roofing Supply BECN JB* $102,886,656 2 Iconiq Strategic Partners II BO Datadog DDOG JB* $28,350,000 3 Jacobson Matthew DIR Datadog DDOG JB* $14,175,000 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $674,003 5 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $210,662 6 Floyd Heather VP, FO, CT KLX Energy Services KLXE B $114,586 7 O Brien Francis J TR, CFO L.S. Starrett SCX JB* $85,590 8 Starrett Douglas A PR, CFO L.S. Starrett SCX JB* $66,570 9 Brady Todd C CEO, DIR Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX AB $50,433 10 Digiandomenico Anthony DIR Provention Bio PRVB B $41,950

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Blackstone II BO Invitation Homes INVH JS* $1,239,920,000 2 Oxy Holding Co \(Pipeline$4) O Plains GP PAGP JS* $327,600,000 3 Oxy Holding Co \(Pipeline$4) O Plains All Am Pipe PAA JS* $318,280,160 4 Grayken John P BO Foundation Building Materials FBM JS* $77,318,128 5 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $67,403,312 6 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $3,040,169 7 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO Retail Value RVI S $2,474,374 8 Wrighton Smith Peter CEO, DIR Oxford Immunotec Global OXFD AS $1,659,462 9 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $1,522,764 10 Deschatelets Pascal COO Apellis Pharm APLS AS $1,053,995

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.