Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/26/19

Includes: CDTX, KDP, NTN, PRVB, USAT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Provention Bio (PRVB);
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP); and
  • Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Salem Media (SALM);
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW);
  • Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCPK:FMFG);
  • Twist Bioscience (TWST);
  • Sysco (SYY);
  • Sanderson Farms (SAFM);
  • KBL Merger (KBLMU);
  • Jabil (JBL);
  • Group 1 Automotive (GPI); and
  • Applied Materials (AMAT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Medical Prop Tr (MPW); and
  • Apellis Pharm (APLS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • IGM Biosciences (IGMS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hudson Executive Capital

BO

USA Technologies

USAT

B

$8,245,239

2

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$162,046

3

Stein Jeffrey

CEO, DIR

Cidara Therapeutics

CDTX

B

$100,102

4

Topsoe Jakob Haldor

DIR, BO

IGM Biosciences

IGMS

B

$81,994

5

Ellin Robert S

BO

NTN Buzztime

NTN

B

$71,948

6

Levine James E

CFO

Cidara Therapeutics

CDTX

B

$57,240

7

Atsinger Edward G Iii

CEO, DIR, BO

Salem Media

SALM

AB

$43,273

8

Digiandomenico Anthony

DIR

Provention Bio

PRVB

B

$42,200

9

Schindler Bruce L

DIR

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

FMFG

JB*

$30,400

10

Kanen David

DIR

Build-A-Bear Workshop

BBW

B

$28,314

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Sansone Thomas A

DIR

Jabil

JBL

AS

$3,350,000

2

Dastoor Michael

VP, CFO

Jabil

JBL

AS

$1,619,889

3

Butts Lampkin

PR, COO, DIR

Sanderson Farms

SAFM

S

$1,551,667

4

Hamner R Steven

VP, CFO, DIR

Medical Prop Tr

MPW

S

$1,505,825

5

Ghanayem Steve G

VP

Applied Materials

AMAT

S

$1,340,891

6

Oxford Asset Mgt Llp

BO

KBL Merger

KBLMU

JS*

$1,196,339

7

Finn Patrick John

VP, OO

Twist Bioscience

TWST

AS

$941,043

8

Adams John L

DIR

Group 1 Automotive

GPI

S

$824,147

9

Bertrand Greg D

VP

Sysco

SYY

S

$788,100

10

Deschatelets Pascal

COO

Apellis Pharm

APLS

AS

$544,059

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.