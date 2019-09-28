Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/26/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Salem Media (SALM);
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW);
- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCPK:FMFG);
- Twist Bioscience (TWST);
- Sysco (SYY);
- Sanderson Farms (SAFM);
- KBL Merger (KBLMU);
- Jabil (JBL);
- Group 1 Automotive (GPI); and
- Applied Materials (AMAT).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- IGM Biosciences (IGMS).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Hudson Executive Capital
|
BO
|
USA Technologies
|
USAT
|
B
|
$8,245,239
|
2
|
Denooyer Mary Beth
|
HR
|
Keurig Dr Pepper
|
KDP
|
AB
|
$162,046
|
3
|
Stein Jeffrey
|
CEO, DIR
|
Cidara Therapeutics
|
CDTX
|
B
|
$100,102
|
4
|
Topsoe Jakob Haldor
|
DIR, BO
|
IGM Biosciences
|
IGMS
|
B
|
$81,994
|
5
|
Ellin Robert S
|
BO
|
NTN Buzztime
|
NTN
|
B
|
$71,948
|
6
|
Levine James E
|
CFO
|
Cidara Therapeutics
|
CDTX
|
B
|
$57,240
|
7
|
Atsinger Edward G Iii
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Salem Media
|
SALM
|
AB
|
$43,273
|
8
|
Digiandomenico Anthony
|
DIR
|
Provention Bio
|
PRVB
|
B
|
$42,200
|
9
|
Schindler Bruce L
|
DIR
|
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
|
FMFG
|
JB*
|
$30,400
|
10
|
Kanen David
|
DIR
|
Build-A-Bear Workshop
|
BBW
|
B
|
$28,314
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Sansone Thomas A
|
DIR
|
Jabil
|
JBL
|
AS
|
$3,350,000
|
2
|
Dastoor Michael
|
VP, CFO
|
Jabil
|
JBL
|
AS
|
$1,619,889
|
3
|
Butts Lampkin
|
PR, COO, DIR
|
Sanderson Farms
|
SAFM
|
S
|
$1,551,667
|
4
|
Hamner R Steven
|
VP, CFO, DIR
|
Medical Prop Tr
|
MPW
|
S
|
$1,505,825
|
5
|
Ghanayem Steve G
|
VP
|
Applied Materials
|
AMAT
|
S
|
$1,340,891
|
6
|
Oxford Asset Mgt Llp
|
BO
|
KBL Merger
|
KBLMU
|
JS*
|
$1,196,339
|
7
|
Finn Patrick John
|
VP, OO
|
Twist Bioscience
|
TWST
|
AS
|
$941,043
|
8
|
Adams John L
|
DIR
|
Group 1 Automotive
|
GPI
|
S
|
$824,147
|
9
|
Bertrand Greg D
|
VP
|
Sysco
|
SYY
|
S
|
$788,100
|
10
|
Deschatelets Pascal
|
COO
|
Apellis Pharm
|
APLS
|
AS
|
$544,059
Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
