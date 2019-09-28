Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/26/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/26/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Provention Bio (PRVB);

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP); and

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT); and

NTN Buzztime (NTN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Salem Media (SALM);

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW);

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCPK:FMFG);

Twist Bioscience (TWST);

Sysco (SYY);

Sanderson Farms (SAFM);

KBL Merger (KBLMU);

Jabil (JBL);

Group 1 Automotive (GPI); and

Applied Materials (AMAT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Medical Prop Tr (MPW); and

Apellis Pharm (APLS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

IGM Biosciences (IGMS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hudson Executive Capital BO USA Technologies USAT B $8,245,239 2 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $162,046 3 Stein Jeffrey CEO, DIR Cidara Therapeutics CDTX B $100,102 4 Topsoe Jakob Haldor DIR, BO IGM Biosciences IGMS B $81,994 5 Ellin Robert S BO NTN Buzztime NTN B $71,948 6 Levine James E CFO Cidara Therapeutics CDTX B $57,240 7 Atsinger Edward G Iii CEO, DIR, BO Salem Media SALM AB $43,273 8 Digiandomenico Anthony DIR Provention Bio PRVB B $42,200 9 Schindler Bruce L DIR Farmers and Merchants Bancshares FMFG JB* $30,400 10 Kanen David DIR Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW B $28,314

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Sansone Thomas A DIR Jabil JBL AS $3,350,000 2 Dastoor Michael VP, CFO Jabil JBL AS $1,619,889 3 Butts Lampkin PR, COO, DIR Sanderson Farms SAFM S $1,551,667 4 Hamner R Steven VP, CFO, DIR Medical Prop Tr MPW S $1,505,825 5 Ghanayem Steve G VP Applied Materials AMAT S $1,340,891 6 Oxford Asset Mgt Llp BO KBL Merger KBLMU JS* $1,196,339 7 Finn Patrick John VP, OO Twist Bioscience TWST AS $941,043 8 Adams John L DIR Group 1 Automotive GPI S $824,147 9 Bertrand Greg D VP Sysco SYY S $788,100 10 Deschatelets Pascal COO Apellis Pharm APLS AS $544,059

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.