NG Weekly: Balance Near Key Support Before Price Discovery Lower To 2.38s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for neutral price discovery within the context of a completed buy-side sequence from 2.02s. This probability path did not play out as balance developed early week at/near key support before selling interest emerged, 2.50s-2.49s, in Thursday's auction, driving price lower to 2.38s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.40s.

22-27 September 2019:

This week's auction saw a minor probe lower of key support to 2.49s in Monday's auction. The sell-side auction halted before buying interest emerged, 2.51s, driving price higher to 2.54s ahead of Monday's NY close. Price discovery higher developed in Tuesday's Globex trade before a buy-side breakout attempt developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.61s. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence and driving price aggressively lower to 2.51s into Tuesday's NY close.

Narrow balance developed early in Wednesday's Globex trade before sell-side continuation developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.46s, early in Wednesday's NY auction. Sellers trapped there, halting the sell-side sequence as retracement higher developed to 2.54s into Thursday's auction ahead of the NY open. Rotation lower then resumed to 2.48s where selling interest emerged through the EIA release (+102 bcf v +89 bcf expected). Aggressive price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.41s. Sellers trapped there as balance developed, 2.41s-2.45s, into Friday's auction. Minor sell-side continuation developed early in Friday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.38s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.40s.

This week's primary expectation of neutral price discovery did not unfold as balance developed early week at key support before selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 2.38s. As noted last week, the buy-side sequence from 2.02s had likely terminated at 2.70s. This week's auction is part of the subsequent corrective phase, following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week's stopping point low area, 2.42s-2.38s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.48s-2.50s/2.58s-2.63s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.36s-2.33s/2.31s-2.25s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is now buy-side given that the initial corrective phase from 2.70s is likely near termination. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted weeks ago is now diminishing from extreme (-235k contracts to -60k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows, but has now shifted as leveraged capital scrambles to cover these short positions "in the hole". In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively.

This week's MM posture changed negligibly amidst declining Open Interest. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.