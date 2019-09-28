S&P 500 Weekly Update: Reasons To 'Sell' Are Numerous; Reasons To Stay Invested Trump Them All

Political dysfunction has little to do with how equity markets trade. How an investor interprets these issues is the difference between success and failure.

The skeptics remain resolute in their opinions. The message here, ignore that and fixate on what matters.

"There is a great difference between worry and concern. A worried person sees a problem, and a concerned person solves a problem." - Harold Stephen

Last week's "trade" news and the market's absurd reaction about China's canceled trip to Montana reinforce the point that trade remains the front and center issue confronting the markets. The inverted yield curve is a concern as well, but in the short term, the market can't get past the trade issue. The consensus view remains in place. Uncertainty on the global trade front is holding back activity, and the longer it lasts, the harder it will be to recover from the damage. However, it seems the algos, traders and the pundits have taken this to an entirely different level.

I look around and see the S&P within shouting distance of a new high while the trade issue has been the headline for 20 months now. There is always plenty of pushback when I reiterate the idea that the entire trade issue is overblown, but the facts support that view. The indices are still undecided on what road they want to take next. In keeping with the idea that the stock market may now be in a period of continuing consolidation, I go back to the words of Peter Lynch:

"Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections than has been lost in corrections themselves."

After watching the averages sputter in August, many pundits were reading the same playbook that envisioned the market rolling over in what is forecast to be a weak September period. The S&P 500 entered the week up 2.25% for the month, and markets started the week with a muted response to the weekend headlines. European markets were being sold on Monday over the weaker-than-expected manufacturing PMI reports in Germany and the broader Eurozone. That prompted some to start asking if this market can be trusted.

Turnaround Tuesday got off to a good start, but the Bears got a lift when the notion of impeachment hit the newswires during the day, stocks sold off with a swing of 50 points in the S&P 500. Sell, then look for details later has been the mantra lately, and Tuesday was no exception. House Speaker Pelosi then made it official, when she announced the House will proceed with formal impeachment proceedings. The Bears now have another reason besides trade, and the yield curve to tell us this bull market is over.

The stock market made its low for the day as trading continued on Wednesday just after the "Call" transcript was released, and the S&P header higher from there into the close. Market participants are well accustomed to the antics in D.C. and have seen this movie before. Some say this is a smoking gun, others say it is more like a water pistol. In real life, circuses fold their tents and move on. This circus will probably be a part of the investment scene right up to next year's election. How an investor interprets that scene will lead to success or failure.

All returned to "normal" until mid-day on Friday when Bloomberg reported that the White House was looking into a way to limit investment in China. At the outset the "sell" button was in play, then some late-day buying moved the averages off their lows for the session.

The S&P remains in a narrow trading range losing 1% this week. With one day left in September and in the third quarter, the S&P is up 35 points for the month, and 21 points for the quarter. The index is holding on to an 18% gain for the year, and along with the DJIA is a little more than 2% off the all-time highs.

All issues are exacerbated in today's world because of the 24-hour news outlets and social media. If an investor remains glued to the people promoting their misguided views of risk, a stressful situation becomes worse. It is often a death by a thousand cuts rather than an imagined apocalyptic event that is most harmful. Many take their eye off the target while being distracted by issues that may or may not ever develop, leading to missed opportunity. They fall behind because they did not assign a probability to a perceived risk to their portfolio, instead they view that risk as an absolute. This week serves as yet ANOTHER example of that.

Economy

Stories about what is going on with the Repo market are filled with suggestions that the banking system does not have enough reserves. With $1.4 trillion of excess reserves in the U.S. banking system, that's simply not true.

First Trust Economics speaks to these liquidity concerns with its view on what occurred:

1) Fed rate cuts and low long-term rates increased the demand for mortgages, which reduced cash in banks.

2) Many companies also took advantage of lower rates and issued corporate debt, which some banks likely bought.

3) Oil prices spiked after the drone attack in Saudi Arabia and may have squeezed financial entities who had written contracts protecting their oil clients from changes in oil prices.

4) Third-quarter corporate tax payments reduced deposits at US banks.

"With such a small amount of federal funds trading, it is highly likely that one or two (at most a small handful) U.S. banks got caught off sides. We believe this is a short term problem, not a long-term one." "In the end we think the market, and market pundits, have overreacted. There are no true liquidity issues in the US, other than those caused by misguided regulation."

Ratio of households' net worth to GDP is at a record high.

The latest increase driven mostly by the stock market.

The final read on Q2 GDP growth was steady at the prior 2.0% pace and compares to the 2.1% clip in the Advance report. The Q1 pace was 3.1%, with Q4 at 1.1%. Personal Consumption (aka consumer spending) was revised slightly lower to 4.6% from the second estimate of 4.7%, matching the second highest reading since 2003.

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 51.0 (50.7 in August), a two-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The survey indicates that businesses continue to struggle against the headwinds of trade worries and elevated uncertainty about the outlook. Although picking up slightly, the overall rate of growth in September remained among the weakest since 2016, commensurate with GDP rising in the third quarter at a subdued annualized rate of approximately 1.5%. Prospects also look gloomy, with inflows of new business down to the lowest since 2009 and firms' expectations of growth over the coming year stuck at one of the most subdued levels since 2012." "Jobs are now also being cut across the surveyed companies for the first time since January 2010, as firms have become more risk averse and increasingly eager to cut costs. At current levels, the survey employment index is indicative of non-farm payroll growth falling below 100,000." "Price pressures have meanwhile also eased, with both input costs and average selling prices for goods and services dropping again in September, painting a picture of the weakest corporate inflationary pressures for a decade."

Richmond Fed manufacturing index plunged 10 points to -9 in September after surging 13 points to 1 in August. Weakness was broad based. The exceptions were the employment index, which rose 9 points to 3 from -6, with wages rising to 24 from 22.

U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a six-month low of 125.1 in September, down from 134.2 in August. The index is closer to the 16-month low of 121.7 last January than the 18-year high of 137.9 last October.

The Michigan sentiment report revealed a September bounce to an upwardly-revised 93.2 (was 92.0) from a three-year low of 89.8 in August versus a 14-year high of 101.4 in March of 2018.

Durable goods orders rose 0.2% in August in the Advance report, following the 2.0% increase in July and the 1.8% gain in June.

New home sales soared past estimates in August with a 7.1% bounce to a robust 713k sales pace that marks the second highest rate since 2007. That follows 28k in upward revisions that left rates of 666k in July and a 12-year high of 729k in June.

August pending home sales bounced 1.6% to 107.3 after falling 2.5% to 105.6 in July versus the 108.3 in June, which was the highest since December 2017. The index was a 104.7 a year ago and is up 1.1% y/y versus 1.7% y/y in July.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"It is very encouraging that buyers are responding to exceptionally low interest rates. The notable sales slump in the West region over recent years appears to be over. Rising demand will re-accelerate home price appreciation in the absence of more supply." "With interest rates expected to remain low, home sales are forecast to rise in the coming months and into 2020. Unfortunately, so far in 2019, new home construction is down 2.0%. The hope is that housing starts quickly move into higher gear to meet the higher demand. Moreover, broader economic growth will strengthen from increased housing activity."

Housing is NOT acting like this is late cycle. Both demand and supply are strong, as seen last week in the NAHB index, existing house sales, housing starts, new and pending home sales. Housing's rebound is very important. It:

1) highlights that lower rates are helping the economy

2) Confirms elevated consumer confidence

3) Will boost employment

4) Reduces the odds of a recession

5) Highlights housing and autos can decouple.

Global Economy

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index at 50.4 (51.9 in August). 75-month low.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy is close to stalling as a deepening manufacturing downturn shows further signs of spreading to the services sector. The survey data indicate that GDP looks set to rise by just 0.1% in the third quarter, with momentum weakening as the quarter closed." "The goods-producing sector is going from bad to worse, suffering its steepest downturn since 2012, but a further worrying trend is the broadening-out of the malaise to the service sector, where the rate of growth has now slowed to one of the weakest since 2014." "The details of the survey suggest the risks are tilted towards the economy contracting in coming months. Most vividly, new orders for goods and services are already falling at the fastest rate since mid-2013, suggesting firms will increasingly look to reduce output unless demand revives."

The German Ifo Business Climate Index rates the current German business climate and measures expectations for the next six months. It is a composite index based on a survey of manufacturers, builders, wholesalers and retailers. The index is compiled by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. The index improved form a reading of 94.3 to 94.6 just above forecasts.

The headline number on French consumer confidence has risen for nine months in a row, the longest such streak since an 11-month surge ending in February of 1986.

China Industrial profits fell 2% in August. That follows a 2.6% increase in July.

IHS Markit UK Household Finance Index, which measures households' overall perceptions of financial well-being, fell to a four-month low of 43.1 in September, down from 43.6 in August and therefore indicative of a stronger degree of negativity towards current finances.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Our survey continues to shed light on underlying concerns among UK households, particularly relating to major purchasing activity, job security and future financial health. Financial well being expectations were the most pessimistic in nearly six years in September, explaining the drop in appetite for major purchases such as cars and holidays. There were also signs that political and economic uncertainty had caused nervousness surrounding job security." "Above all, latest data suggest that the robust performance of the UK labor market may not be sufficient enough to dispel the pessimistic financial outlook, which could ultimately see weaker consumption trends at a time where the economy hinges on domestic resilience."

With little more than a month until the UK's third scheduled departure date from the EU, the path ahead remains deeply uncertain. While the date for Brexit is still October 31, this will only happen if Boris Johnson is able to agree a new departure deal with the EU, which is then approved by the parliament.

If a deal has not been reached by the end of the European council summit on October 17th-18th, Johnson is obliged to seek a new Brexit extension until at least the end of January. Of course, there are numerous events and actions that could take place between now and mid-October which would change the entire landscape again.

Earnings Observations

Earnings estimates have been ratcheted down for the third quarter. S&P 500 companies are expected to report a decline in earnings of -3.8% with growth in revenues of 2.8%. Note that S&P revenue growth for Q3 is still positive.

Analysts see low-single-digit earnings growth in the fourth quarter followed by high-single-digit earnings growth for both Q1 2020 and Q2 2020.

Q4 2019: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 3.0% and revenue growth of 3.6%.

CY 2019: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 1.3% and revenue growth of 4.1%.

Q1 2020: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 7.9% and revenue growth of 5.4%.

Q2 2020: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 9.0% and revenue growth of 6.3%.

CY 2020: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 10.6% and revenue growth of 5.6%.

Brian Gilmartin explains:

Currently the Forward 4-quarter estimate for the SP 500 is $171.14, and that is the sum of the quarterly estimates for Q3 '19 - Q2 '20." When the quarterly roll takes place on October 1, '19, the new forward 4-quarter estimate will thus be Q4 '19 - Q3 '20, and that current estimated value is $176.25. This is what it looks like on a calendar basis, which is probably easier for us to grasp."

2020: $182.66 (EST) y/y growth expected at 11%

2019: $164.30 (EST) y/y growth expected at 1%

2018: $161.93 (actual) y/y growth of 23%

There are plenty of skeptics when it comes to the 11% growth rate for S&P 500 earnings next year. Their doubts? You guessed it, trade tariffs.

The Political Scene

China placed waivers on U.S. soybean purchases. As a follow up, China confirmed purchase of soybeans and pork ahead of October trade talks.

Reports were circulated on Friday indicating the administration was looking into ways to block U.S. investments in China. In a separate issue there is also a consideration to de-list Chinese companies that are traded here on U.S. Exchanges. This isn't something new. The notion has been bandied about for quite some time and it was resurfaced in June of this year by a group of Senators.

Stay tuned, U.S.- China trade negotiations are now set to resume on October 10th.

2019 has seen trade setbacks, but some progress too. This year, the U.S. has made trade deals with four of its top seven trading partners (Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and Japan).

U.S. and Japan agreed on trade deal, and that was seemingly lost in all of the drama coming out of D.C. last week.

The drama; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the U.S. House of Representatives will initiate a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, taking action in response to claims that Trump sought to enlist a foreign entity for his own political gain. At issue are allegations that the president pressured Ukraine's president to open a corruption probe of former vice president Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son.

A growing number of Democrats who had previously resisted the notion of impeachment are now demanding it, and Pelosi has become convinced that Trump's reported actions, as well as his administration's refusal to share details about the matter with Congress, have left the House no alternative outside impeachment.

The administration then released the un-redacted transcript of the conversation in question, in part answering the issue of not being transparent with Congress. The release of the transcript will not settle this issue, rather it will likely force each side to double down in their positions. Perhaps the words from the "other" party in the conversation will shed more light in what can only be described as a complete "he said, she said, I heard him say" three ring circus.

From a market perspective, we can probably expect a legislative agenda to slow even further. This will make any progress on healthcare, infrastructure, spending, and passage of the USMCA even more difficult, despite what was discussed on September 17th.

The Fed

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remains inverted. The S&P is up 4.9% from that date. After a long wait, the 2/10 year U.S. Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. For some that means the countdown clock has started for a recession, and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 6 basis points today, after starting the month flat.

Sentiment

Investors in the AAII survey are now back in full bear suits. Bullish sentiment fell from 35.3% last week to 29.3%. Giving up nearly all the gain from the past two weeks, bullish sentiment is now back to where it stood at the start of the month. This week also marked the eighth consecutive week that bullish sentiment has remained below its historical average. This also was the 30th week (of 38 total) in 2019 that bullish sentiment was below its historical average.

Crude Oil

My, how times have changed, and I wonder how many saw this coming. Federated Research:

"Energy represents less than 5% of S&P 500 market cap, and its share of total U.S. consumption (gasoline, fuel oil, etc.) is just 2% of the economy, down from 8% in the early 1970s." "Thanks to shale, the U.S. in fact now produces more than it needs and more than either Russia or Saudi Arabia. Our economy actually benefits from higher oil prices."

The weekly inventory report showed crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 419.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year. The price of WTI gave up most of last week's gains (+$3.16), closing the week at $55.80, down $2.29.

The Technical Picture

The S&P 500's cumulative A/D line continues to power ahead even as the S&P 500's price contends with resistance.

Source: Bespoke

The DAILY chart of the S&P 500 shows the index trapped in a tight trading range recently. After a one day drop, the index rallied back, then fell below the very short-term 20-day moving average. It remains above the 50- and 200-day MAs. Upside resistance currently stands at 3,025, while potential downside support sits at 2,950, which represents the former highs in 2018 and last April.

The short-term view is pretty clear. Either a break above, or a decline below those levels will determine the next short-term move.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

There are the highs of great returns, the lows of losing, and all the emotions that go along with trying to choose where to put your money. We all try to make it more rational, but we can't really escape the fact that what happens to our money happens to us.

An interesting comment from an analyst this past week who was asked what he is telling his clients these days:

"We are waiting for a catalyst, a catalyst that it's all clear to buy stocks."

I suspect this person has been sitting on his hands and cash for quite some time. When the "all clear" is given, please wake me up and let me know. While I find the catalyst remark amusing, that is the mindset that many investors are working with these days. The primary reason cash levels are so high and equity ownership remains underweight.

Political tensions emerged this week, and for those that are obsessed over the D.C. landscape, this tense political climate never really left. The impeachment discussion has been here since Mr. Trump had his first cup of coffee in the White House. Well, that's not actually true, impeachment was discussed before the inauguration.

So this turned out to be a great week for the pundits to appear and churn out their strategies of how to handicap this situation when it comes to the markets. Ladies and gentlemen, there is nothing to handicap.

Avoiding the noise and paying attention to the price action has paid off handsomely. Not including dividends, the S&P is up about 37% since we all learned the outcome of the 2016 election. For sure, there are many reasons for that. However, if one paid attention to the negative political rhetoric in the last two years and used that to form a strategy, they are left scratching their head instead of counting their money.

The lessons of the last 21 months have nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with what is "noise" when it comes to investing. Political issues will always affect the short term, they never affect the long term. One issue that matters are the corporate earnings that were impacted and will remain positively impacted by tax cuts until someone decides to change that. Money flowing to the bottom line into investors' pockets in the form of price appreciation, increased dividends and stock buybacks are what makes a difference.

There is an army of investors who believe following the short-term market swings or following a bold prediction for a big market move is the way to succeed. In contrast, the ONLY way to succeed over time is to follow the long-term trend until it changes. The former is a result of a headline, the latter the result of data.

That last paragraph always generates quite a bit of debate. While the skeptics are trying to figure out what went wrong, Stay The Course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

