XLE Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation To 59.20s Following Last Week's Sound And Fury

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower to 59.20s, as the corrective phase from last week’s high continued.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for neutral price activity. This week's primary expectation did not play out as key support, 61.80s-61.50s, failed early week, driving price lower to 59.20s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.63s.

23-27 September 2019:

This week's auction saw narrow balance, 60.80s-61.46s, in Monday's trade around last week's settlement as buying interest emerged, 61.44s/61.36s, into Monday's close. Monday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower ensued through Tuesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 59.97s. Minor buy excess developed there amidst buying interest, developing balance, 59.97s-60.52s, into Tuesday's close.

A minor probe lower developed to 59.91s early in Wednesday's trade where minor buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence. Constricted, price discovery higher followed through Wednesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 60.50s, where buying interest emerged, 60.44s. Wednesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as aggressive price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 59.20s. Buying interest emerged, 59.46s/59.53s, halting the sell-side sequence, developing balance, 59.20s- 60.09s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.63s.

This week's auction saw sell-side continuation, as key support failed, driving price lower to 59.34s as the corrective phase continued. Within the larger context, this week's sell-side phase developed following the larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019's major support area, 55.60s-53.30s, where a structural low, 55.55s, has formed.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week's key demand cluster, 59.20s-60s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 61s-61.50s/63s-63.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 58.25s-57.15s/56.25s-55.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is buy-side following this week's initial corrective phase from 63.66s, likely near termination.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index showed an aggressive move lower following last week's aggressive move higher. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen modestly rising bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias given the rapid alternating sentiment within the larger "neutral" zone.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.