XLK Weekly: Price Discovery Lower To 78.89s Where Buy Excess Halted The Sell-Side Sequence

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.

As noted in last week's XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of a lower high development at major resistance. The primary expectation did play out as price discovery lower developed to 78.89s into Wednesday's auction where buy excess halted the sell-side sequence. Balance then developed, 79.40s-81.05s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 79.69s.

23-27 September 2019:

This week's auction saw narrow balance, 80.10s-80.75s, in Monday's auction around last week's settlement. A gap higher open developed in Tuesday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 81.35s. Structural sell excess developed there amidst selling interest, 81.08s, halting the buy-side sequence. Aggressive price discovery lower developed through Tuesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 79.39s. Balance developed, 79.39s-80.17s, before buying interest emerged, 79.76s, into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower ensued in Wednesday's auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 78.89s. Structural buy excess developed there, 78.89s-79.37s, amidst buying interest, 79.24s, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher continued through Wednesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 80.90s, as selling interest emerged, 80.80s/80.70s, into Wednesday's close. Balance development ensued, 80.14s-81.0ss, through Thursday's trade as buying interest emerged, 80.68s, into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as selling interest emerged, 80.77s, early in Friday's trade, driving price lower to 79.09s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 79.69s.

This week's auction saw sell-side continuation to 78.89s into mid-week where structural buy excess developed, shutting off the sell-side sequence before a retracement rally ensued amidst balance development. Within the larger context, balance development continues within major supply at/near all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon market response to this week's structural buy excess, 79.40s-78.89s. Buy-side failure at this key support would target key demand clusters below, 78s-77s/76s-75s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower through this key support would target the key supply cluster overhead, 80.80s-81.05s/82s-82.77s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 82.78s and 75.14s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index continues to decline this week following the bullish sentiment bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting a minor increase in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure and sentiment are divergent and within a "neutral" zone implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.