XLU Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout; New All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU's price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for buy-side price activity within the context of last week's unsecured high, 64.17s. This week's primary expectation did play out as balance developed, 63.72s-64.12s, before a buy-side breakout ensued in Tuesday's trade. Price discovery higher ensued to 65.11s through Thursday's trade where buyers trapped, driving price lower to 64.34s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 64.70s.

23-27 September 2019:

This week's auction saw narrow balance, 63.71s-64.12s, in Monday's auction as price stalled near prior all-time highs as buying interest emerged, 63.94s/63.95s, into Monday's close. Monday's late buyers held the auction as a buy-side breakout developed early in Tuesday's trade through last week's key supply, 64s-64.17s. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 64.85s. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence, developing balance, 64.85s-64.32s, before buying interest emerged, 64.64s-64.57s, into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as minor price discovery lower developed in Wednesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 64.24s. Sellers trapped, 64.28s, before buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 64.65s into Wednesday's close. Wednesday's late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Thursday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 65.11s, new all-time highs. Buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence, developing narrow balance, 65.11s-64.63s, before buying interest emerged, 64.93s-64.86s, into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed to 64.34s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 64.70s.

This week's auction did see the primary expectation play out as last week's unsecured high failed resulting in price discovery higher to new, all-time highs. Within the larger context, this week's auction sees buy-side continuation to new, all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to key supply, 64.80s-65.11s. Sell-side failure at this key area would new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key area would target key demand clusters below, 64s-63.70s/62.50s-62s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains buy-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at 64.17s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index remains at all-time high bullish sentiment. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent sideways movement in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. While intermediate-term structure remains buy-side, caution remains warranted in utility shares. With sentiment again at all-time highs, it raises the question who is left to buy?

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.