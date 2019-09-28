Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

World's oldest travel firm goes bust

Britain's Thomas Cook (OTC:TCKGY) collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of vacationers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history. What happened? Crippled by its £1.7B of debt, the company - which dates back to 1841 - has been hit by online competition, a changing travel market, higher fuel prices and uncertainty surrounding Brexit. The news also sent rival travel operator TUI (OTCPK:TUIFY) shares up nearly 8% in London, while low-cost carrier easyJet rose 5% .

Germany teeters toward recession

Factory activity in Germany slowed to levels last seen during the global financial crisis as the country's manufacturing PMI tumbled to 41.4 in September, from 43.5 the previous month. "The numbers are simply awful. All the uncertainty around trade wars, the outlook for the car industry and Brexit are paralyzing order books," said IHS Markit's principal economist Phil Smith. On its current trajectory, the German economy might not see any growth before the end of 2019, meaning a recession is around the corner.

Big court rulings out of Europe

Europe's top court declared that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) does not have to remove links to sensitive personal data worldwide, five years after a "right to be forgotten" ruling forced it to delete links to personal information on request. The case tested Europe's right to extend its laws beyond its borders and pitted privacy rights against free speech. Another ruling saw Starbucks (SBUX) win an appeal against an EU demand to pay up to €30M in back taxes to the Netherlands, while Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) lost its appeal to pay back a similar amount of levies to Luxembourg. The outcomes could signal how the same judges will decide a related €13B case against Apple (AAPL).

Backlash against vaping

Massachusetts is going further than New York and Michigan, which earlier this month banned the sale of flavored vaping products out of concern that those products appeal to teens. The state this week imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products amid a national health emergency that so far has been linked to nine deaths and has sickened at least 530 people. The industry backlash also saw the Altria (MO)-Philip Morris (PM) merger go up in smoke and Juul (JUUL) CEO Kevin Burns get the boot.

Shakeup at WeWork

Co-founder Adam Neumann agreed to resign as WeWork (WE) CEO and give up majority voting control as SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and other shareholders turned on him over a plunge in the company's estimated valuation. CFO Artie Minson and vice chairman Sebastian Gunningham will become co-chief executives, while Neumann will stay on the board as non-executive chairman. Although the delayed WeWork IPO is still unlikely to take place this year, it is a possibility.

The post-Ma era

Alibaba (BABA) scored approval for the proposed restructuring of its relationship with payments affiliate Ant Financial, more than 18 months after the deal's debut. Alibaba will exchange its profit sharing arrangement - which entitled it to 37.5% of Ant's pre-tax profits - for a 33% stake in the group, which was valued at $150B following a funding round in June 2018. "We expect (the transaction) to see greater synergy coming from the whole Alibaba economy," said CFO Maggie Wu. Ant Financial is also acquiring assets overseas via deals in India and Thailand, en route to a potential IPO.

Netflix negativity

Flirting with new record highs back in June, Netflix (NFLX) entered negative territory for the year, erasing all of its 46% gain for the year at its peak. What happened? Netflix was hit by a rare loss in U.S. subscribers and a large miss on international subscriber adds in the second quarter, while its most popular show The Office was stripped from its platform by NBC (CMCSA). Even bigger is increased competition in the streaming wars, with upcoming offerings from Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), WarnerMedia (T) and NBC.

ETFs get their own regulations

Since the first ETF launched in 1993, all ETFs have had to cram themselves into the framework of rules established in 1940 for mutual funds despite being a very different type of product. That's now coming to an end, with the SEC adopting Rule 6c-11, which aims to simplify regulations governing ETFs and seeks to speed up the process of launching new funds while reducing associated costs. "The rule will level the playing field for ETF providers, allowing new participants to enter via a streamlined process," said Elisabeth Kashner, FactSet’s director of ETF research.

BoE strides towards rate cuts

Even if a no-deal Brexit is avoided, high levels of uncertainty would persist and act as a kind of "slow puncture" for the U.K. economy, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders declared, prompting the pound to drop 0.4% on Friday. "In this case, it might well be appropriate to maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy stance for an extended period and perhaps to loosen policy at some stage, especially if global growth remains disappointing." Earlier in the week, the British Supreme court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament, opening the door to new challenges to his Brexit strategy.

Black eye for the IPO market