Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 29

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 10/16 11/15 0.73* 0.8 9.59% 1.67% 15 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 11/7 11/22 0.2459 0.2496 1.50% 2.69% 27 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10/4 10/16 0.39 0.4 2.56% 0.84% 12 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11/14 12/6 0.82 0.9 9.76% 2.14% 9 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 11/29 12/27 2.2 2.4 9.09% 2.48% 17 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/9 10/30 0.365 0.3875 6.16% 3.41% 13

*ACN has switched from a semi-annual to quarterly dividend. The previous semi-annual dividend was $1.46.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 10/23 0.21 No Change 44.81 1.87% 12 Domtar Corp. (UFS) 10/15 0.455 No Change 35.47 5.13% 10

Tuesday October 1 (Ex-Div 10/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 11/4 0.18 No Change 36.36 1.98% 52 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 10/15 0.4 No Change 66.95 2.39% 17

Wednesday October 2 (Ex-Div 10/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 11/1 0.41 No Change 50.22 3.27% 10 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 10/18 0.265 No Change 125.59 0.84% 18 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 10/22 0.4625 No Change 354.63 0.52% 26 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 10/25 0.39 No Change 78.87 1.98% 49 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 10/18 0.275 No Change 23.85 4.61% 25

Thursday October 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Hingham Institution for Savings HIFS 10/16 0.4 Increase 190.3 0.84% 12 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 10/16 0.075 No Change 18.5 1.62% 11 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/31 0.375 No Change 69.68 2.15% 27 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 10/21 0.57 No Change 156.8 1.45% 33 Universal Corp. (UVV) 11/4 0.76 No Change 54.52 5.58% 48

Friday October 4 (Ex-Div 10/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) 10/23 0.34 No Change 43.87 3.10% 26

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 10/4 0.035 0.22% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 10/1 0.79 1.97% Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 10/1 0.3675 2.16% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 10/3 0.54 1.74% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 10/1 0.67 4.07% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 10/7 0.405 1.70% Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 10/1 0.38 3.53% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 10/1 0.65 1.79% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 10/1 0.7625 3.08% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 10/4 0.75 2.48% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/3 0.5 1.04% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 10/2 1.03 2.90% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/1 0.4 2.95% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 10/1 0.41 1.21% MDU Resources (MDU) 10/1 0.2025 2.86% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 10/1 1.9 1.64% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 10/1 0.3125 2.78% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 10/1 0.41 2.31% PPL Corp. (PPL) 10/1 0.4125 5.22% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 10/2 0.2875 3.54% Spire Inc. (SR) 10/2 0.5925 2.74% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 10/1 0.26 2.82% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/1 0.34 3.56% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 10/1 0.3 1.84% Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 10/3 0.275 1.15% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) 10/1 0.72 10.26% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 10/3 0.11 0.61%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.