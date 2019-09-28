Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 29

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
10/16
|
11/15
|
0.73*
|
0.8
|
9.59%
|
1.67%
|
15
|
Artesian Resources
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/7
|
11/22
|
0.2459
|
0.2496
|
1.50%
|
2.69%
|
27
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
10/4
|
10/16
|
0.39
|
0.4
|
2.56%
|
0.84%
|
12
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
11/14
|
12/6
|
0.82
|
0.9
|
9.76%
|
2.14%
|
9
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
11/29
|
12/27
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
9.09%
|
2.48%
|
17
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/9
|
10/30
|
0.365
|
0.3875
|
6.16%
|
3.41%
|
13
*ACN has switched from a semi-annual to quarterly dividend. The previous semi-annual dividend was $1.46.
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday September 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corp.
|
(CMCSA)
|
10/23
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
44.81
|
1.87%
|
12
|
Domtar Corp.
|
(UFS)
|
10/15
|
0.455
|
No Change
|
35.47
|
5.13%
|
10
Tuesday October 1 (Ex-Div 10/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Inc.
|
(ABM)
|
11/4
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
36.36
|
1.98%
|
52
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
|
(AXS)
|
10/15
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
66.95
|
2.39%
|
17
Wednesday October 2 (Ex-Div 10/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
11/1
|
0.41
|
No Change
|
50.22
|
3.27%
|
10
|
Royal Gold Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
10/18
|
0.265
|
No Change
|
125.59
|
0.84%
|
18
|
Roper Technologies Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
10/22
|
0.4625
|
No Change
|
354.63
|
0.52%
|
26
|
Sysco Corp.
|
(SYY)
|
10/25
|
0.39
|
No Change
|
78.87
|
1.98%
|
49
|
Urstadt Biddle Properties
|
(UBA)
|
10/18
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
23.85
|
4.61%
|
25
Thursday October 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
HIFS
|
10/16
|
0.4
|
Increase
|
190.3
|
0.84%
|
12
|
Limoneira Company
|
(LMNR)
|
10/16
|
0.075
|
No Change
|
18.5
|
1.62%
|
11
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
10/31
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
69.68
|
2.15%
|
27
|
McCormick & Co.
|
(MKC)
|
10/21
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
156.8
|
1.45%
|
33
|
Universal Corp.
|
(UVV)
|
11/4
|
0.76
|
No Change
|
54.52
|
5.58%
|
48
Friday October 4 (Ex-Div 10/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|
(JW.A)
|
10/23
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
43.87
|
3.10%
|
26
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Aaron's Inc.
|
(AAN)
|
10/4
|
0.035
|
0.22%
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
(ADP)
|
10/1
|
0.79
|
1.97%
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
10/1
|
0.3675
|
2.16%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/3
|
0.54
|
1.74%
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
10/1
|
0.67
|
4.07%
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
10/7
|
0.405
|
1.70%
|
Community Trust Bancorp
|
(CTBI)
|
10/1
|
0.38
|
3.53%
|
FedEx Corp.
|
(FDX)
|
10/1
|
0.65
|
1.79%
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
(GPC)
|
10/1
|
0.7625
|
3.08%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
10/4
|
0.75
|
2.48%
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
10/3
|
0.5
|
1.04%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
10/2
|
1.03
|
2.90%
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
10/1
|
0.4
|
2.95%
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
10/1
|
0.41
|
1.21%
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
10/1
|
0.2025
|
2.86%
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
10/1
|
1.9
|
1.64%
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
10/1
|
0.3125
|
2.78%
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
10/1
|
0.41
|
2.31%
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
10/1
|
0.4125
|
5.22%
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
10/2
|
0.2875
|
3.54%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
10/2
|
0.5925
|
2.74%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
10/1
|
0.26
|
2.82%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
10/1
|
0.34
|
3.56%
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
10/1
|
0.3
|
1.84%
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/3
|
0.275
|
1.15%
|
Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|
(WHG)
|
10/1
|
0.72
|
10.26%
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
10/3
|
0.11
|
0.61%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.