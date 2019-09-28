Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 29

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 10/3 11/8 0.39 0.43 10.26% 1.45% 8 City Holding Co. (CHCO) 10/14 10/31 0.53 0.57 7.55% 2.97% 8 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 10/7 10/17 0.27 0.29 7.41% 2.87% 8 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 10/4 10/31 0.0551 0.06 8.89% 1.02% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 10/17 0.18 No Change 20.92 3.44% 7 Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) 10/15 0.28 No Change 20.85 5.37% 8

Tuesday October 1 (Ex-Div 10/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) 11/1 0.13 No Change 15.43 3.37% 6 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 10/10 0.315 Increase 29.57 4.26% 8 New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) 10/31 0.5 No Change 15.59 12.83% 6 Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 10/24 0.23 No Change 68.19 1.35% 6

Wednesday October 2 (Ex-Div 10/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 11/8 0.43 Increase 118.59 1.45% 8 Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 10/15 0.28 No Change 20.22 5.54% 6 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 10/23 0.35 No Change 48.84 2.87% 9 Culp Inc. (CULP) 10/15 0.1 No Change 16.56 2.42% 8 Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 10/21 0.53 No Change 105.49 2.01% 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 0.9 No Change 117.72 3.06% 9 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 10/23 0.48 No Change 53.91 3.56% 7 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 10/18 0.27 Increase 51.26 2.11% 9

Thursday October 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 10/31 0.16 No Change 18.66 3.43% 9 First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 10/22 0.3 No Change 27.46 4.37% 6 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 10/31 0.06 Increase 23.61 1.02% 6 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 10/21 0.3 No Change 52.6 2.28% 6 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 10/21 0.085 No Change 32.44 1.05% 8

Friday October 4 (Ex-Div 10/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Dollar General Corp. (DG) 10/22 0.32 No Change 160.02 0.80% 5 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 10/17 0.29 Increase 40.42 2.87% 8 Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 10/25 1.76 No Change 236.98 2.97% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 10/3 0.21 4.67% Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 10/2 0.17 2.48% Air Lease Corp. (AL) 10/4 0.13 1.24% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 10/1 0.5 1.85% Broadcom Limited (AVGO) 10/1 2.65 3.87% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 10/1 0.185 2.48% Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) 10/4 0.09 1.01% C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 10/1 0.37 2.79% Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 10/4 0.62 3.38% Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) 10/2 0.52 2.80% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 10/1 0.14 3.44% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 10/2 0.25 3.26% Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 10/7 0.22 5.87% FirstService Corp. (FSV) 10/7 0.15 0.59% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/3 0.35 4.37% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 10/1 0.15 4.18% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 10/1 0.3 1.99% HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/2 0.1602 3.46% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.12 2.02% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 10/2 0.611 7.59% ITT Inc. (ITT) 10/1 0.147 0.96% Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) 10/4 0.26 2.38% KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) 10/3 0.19 3.09% Kansas City Southern (KSU) 10/2 0.36 1.09% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 10/3 0.21 3.85% Merck & Company (MRK) 10/7 0.55 2.65% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 10/1 0.7 3.01% Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) 10/4 0.56 2.91% PolyOne Corp. (POL) 10/4 0.195 2.39% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/3 0.5 2.86% QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 10/4 0.44 3.46% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 10/1 0.155 3.88% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 10/4 0.16 2.53% Synovus Financial (SNV) 10/1 0.3 3.37% United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.17 2.38% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 10/3 0.45 1.76% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 10/1 0.31 3.30%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, JPM, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.